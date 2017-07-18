FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 18
July 18, 2017 / 5:25 AM / 17 days ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 18

17 Min Read

    Jul 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 17, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING           AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------           ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Goldman Sachs Liquid Exchange   ST                     IND A1+mfs       -        Withdrawn
Traded Scheme
Il&Fs Education And Technology  CP (CP)                IND A1           1000     Withdrawn
Services Ltd
Jyoti Buildtech Pvt Ltd         Non-FB limit           IND A3           1550     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Mainetti (I) Pvt Ltd            FB WC                  IND A2+          177.5    Upgraded
Mainetti (I) Pvt Ltd            Non-FB WC              IND A2+          85       Upgraded
Mgm Edible Oils Pvt Ltd         Non-FB limit           IND A4+          130      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Neelgiri Electricals            Non-FB limits          IND A3           10       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Pioneer Power Ltd               Non-FB LOC facility    IND A3+          160      Affirmed
Rameshwar Prasad Sharma         Non-FB limit           IND A4+          65       Affirmed
Contractor 
Rameshwar Prasad Sharma         Non-FB facility*       IND A4+          35       Assigned
Contractor 
* The final ratings were assigned based on the sanction letters provided by RPSC to Ind-Ra.
Reliance Nippon Life Asset      Reliance ETF Liquid    IND A1+mfs       -        Assigned
Management Ltd                  BeES fund
Reliance Nippon Life Asset      Reliance ETF Liquid    IND A1+mfs       -        Assigned
Management Ltd                  BeES fund
Rki Builders Pvt Ltd            Non-FB Fac             IND A3           140      Assigned
Rki Builders Pvt Ltd            Proposed non-FB        Provisional IND  130      Assigned
                                facility*              A3
*The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan
documents for the above facilities by RKI to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Royal Latex Pvt Ltd             Non-FB Fac             IND A4+          18.34    Affirmed
(reduced from INR27.5mln)
Weavette Business Ventures Ltd  Non-FB WC facility     IND A3           1300     Affirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Il&Fs Education And Technology  WC TL limits           IND A+           1200     Affirmed
Services Ltd
Il&Fs Education And Technology  TL                     IND A+           200      Affirmed
Services Ltd
Il&Fs Education And Technology  Non-FB WC              IND A+ /IND A1   2650     Affirmed/
Services Ltd                                                                     Downgraded
Il&Fs Education And Technology  FB WC                  IND A+/IND A1    650      Affirmed/
Services Ltd                                                                     Downgraded
Il&Fs Education And Technology  Proposed FB limits     WD               450      Withdrawn
Services Ltd
Jyoti Buildtech Pvt Ltd         FB WC limit            IND BBB- /IND A3 308.6    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Mainetti (I) Pvt Ltd            FB WC                  IND BBB+         177.5    Affirmed
Mgm Edible Oils Pvt Ltd         FB limit               IND BB- /IND A4+ 75       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Mgm Edible Oils Pvt Ltd         Long-TL                ND BB-           12.42    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Neelgiri Electricals            TL                     IND BBB-         50.8     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Neelgiri Electricals            FB limits              IND BBB- /IND A3 60       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Novel Sugar Ltd                 FB Fac                 IND BB /IND A4+  47.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Pioneer Power Ltd               Proposed non- FB  LOC  -                40       Withdrawn
                                facility
Pioneer Power Ltd               Proposed FB WC facility-                200      Withdrawn
Pioneer Power Ltd               Proposed FB WC         Provisional IND  40       Assigned
                                facility*              BBB
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the execution of loan documents for the
facilities by PPL
Rameshwar Prasad Sharma         Issuer rating          IND BB           -        Upgraded
Contractor 
Rameshwar Prasad Sharma         FB limit               IND BB /IND A4+  62.5     Upgraded/
Contractor                                                                       Reaffirmed
Rameshwar Prasad Sharma         FB WC limit*           IND BB/ IND A4+  37.5     Assigned
Contractor 
* The final ratings were assigned based on the sanction letters provided by RPSC to Ind-Ra.
Rki Builders Pvt Ltd            FB Fac                 IND BBB- /IND A3 160      Assigned
Rki Builders Pvt Ltd            Proposed FB facility*  Provisional IND  70       Assigned
                                                       BBB-
                                                       /Provisional IND A3
*The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan
documents for the above facilities by RKI to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Royal Latex Pvt Ltd             Long-TL                IND BB-          1.66     Affirmed
 (reduced from INR2.477mln)
Royal Latex Pvt Ltd             FB Fac                 IND BB- /IND A4+ 140      Affirmed
(increased from INR90mln)
Shriram City Union Finance      Series A PTCs          Provisional IND  1079.4   Affirmed
Ltd -Privilege Trust Series 12                         AAA(SO)
Shriram City Union Finance      Series A2 pass-through IND AAA(SO)      265.5    Affirmed
Ltd -Small Business Trust 2015  certificates (PTCs)
Shriram City Union Finance      Series A1 PTCs         IND AAA(SO)      201.03   Affirmed
Ltd-Small Business Trust 2016
Shriram City Union Finance      Series A2 PTCs         IND AAA(SO)      300.1    Affirmed
Ltd-Small Business Trust 2016
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Second loss credit     IND A-(SO)       495.5    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust August 2014    facility (SLCF)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A pass-through  IND AAA (SO)     473.9    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust August 2014    certificates (PTCs) 
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND A-(SO)       129.5    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust December 2016
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AAA (SO)     1532     Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust December 2016
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND A-(SO)       212.5    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust December 2016
IV
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AA+ (SO)     3397.9   Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust December 2016
IV
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND A-(SO)       218.6    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust December
2016-III
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AAA (SO)     3264.7   Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust December
2016-III
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND A-(SO)       74.3     Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust Feb 2016 II
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AAA (SO)     542.6    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust Feb 2016 II
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AAA (SO)     6581.9   Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust Feb 2017
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND BBB(SO)      360.3    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust Feb 2017
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AAA (SO)     397      Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust Feb 2017 II
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND BBB(SO)      26.5     Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust Feb 2017 II
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND A-(SO)       370.8    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust Jan 2015
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AAA (SO)     639.5    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust Jan 2015
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND A-(SO)       269.9    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust Jan 2016
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AAA (SO)     1795.9   Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust Jan 2016
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   Provisional IND  325.1    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust Jun 2017                              A-(SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          Provisional IND  6502.4   Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust Jun 2017                              AAA (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND A-(SO)       240.2    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2016 III
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AAA (SO)     2548.7   Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2016 III
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   Provisional IND  125.2    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2017 II                          A-(SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          Provisional IND  2504.6   Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2017 II                          AAA (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   Provisional IND  210.4    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2017 IV                          A-(SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          Provisional IND  3627.9   Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2017 IV                          AAA (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   Provisional IND  51       Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2017 VI                          A-(SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          Provisional IND  1000     Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2017 VI                          AA+ (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND A-(SO)       45.5     Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2016
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AAA (SO)     460.7    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2016
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND A-(SO)       311.25   Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2016 V
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AAA (SO)     2147.8   Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2016 V
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AAA (SO)     3225.1   Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 III
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND BBB(SO)      187.3    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 III
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AAA (SO)     1519.5   Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 IV
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND BBB(SO)      95.1     Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 IV
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AA+ (SO)     1871.1   Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 VII
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND BBB(SO)      100.2    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 VII
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AA+ (SO)     409.6    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 VIII
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND BBB(SO)      23.2     Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 VIII
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND A-(SO)       273.8    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust October 2016 I
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AAA (SO)     3184.4   Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust October 2016 I
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND A-(SO)       264.3    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust Sep 2016 IV
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AAA (SO)     3448.2   Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust Sep 2016 IV
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   Series A PTCs          IND AAA (SO)     399.2    Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust Sept 2015 II
Shriram Transport Finance Co.   SLCF                   IND BBB(SO)      95.9     Affirmed
Ltd-Sansar Trust Sept 2015 II
Sobha Projects And Trade Pvt LtdFB WC limits           IND BB+ /IND A4+ 490      Assigned
Sobha Projects And Trade Pvt LtdNon-FB limits          IND BB+ /IND A4+ 260      Assigned
Sobha Projects And Trade Pvt LtdProposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND  100      Assigned
                                                       BB+ /Provisional
                                                       IND A4+
*The ratings are provisional and the final ratings will be assigned subject to execution of
sanction letter for the above facilities.
Sobha Projects And Trade Pvt LtdProposed non-FB limits*Provisional IND  650      Assigned
                                                       BB+ /Provisional
                                                       IND A4+
*The ratings are provisional and the final ratings will be assigned subject to execution of
sanction letter for the above facilities.
Weavette Business Ventures Ltd  TL                     IND BBB-         600      Affirmed
Weavette Business Ventures Ltd  FB WC facility         IND BBB-         100      Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

