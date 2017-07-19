India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 19

Jul 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D2 International Non-FB WC limit IND A3+ 72 Affirmed Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 100 Assigned Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 30 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Sardar Motors (Autowheel) Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 25 Assigned Ltd Shree Balaji Alumnicast Pvt Ltd Non FB WC Limits IND A4+ 1050 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Uttam Industrial Engineering Non-FB limits IND A4+ 442.2 Affirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Fibre Industries TL IND D 36.8 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Allied Fibre Industries FB limits IND D/IND D 29 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Anubhav Trading FB limit IND BB- 80 Assigned Anuj Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 300 Affirmed D2 International FB WC limit IND BBB 132 Affirmed D2 International TL IND BBB Affirmed Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 100 Assigned Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd Senior loans (facility IND A- 44000 Migrated to A) Non - Cooperating Category Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd Senior loans (facility IND A- 7500 Migrated to B) Non - Cooperating Category Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd FB facility IND A- 2000 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd Non-FB facility IND A- 2000 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd External Commercial IND A- Migrated to Borrowings Non - Cooperating Category Novelty Associates Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 120 Assigned Novelty Associates Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac IND BB- /IND A4+ 900 Upgraded from IND B+ Pushpanjli Strips FB facility IND BB /IND A4+ 130 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 105 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Sardar Motors (Autowheel) Pvt FB WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 170 Assigned Ltd Shree Balaji Alumnicast Pvt Ltd FB WC Limits IND BB+ 150 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Shree Balaji Alumnicast Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 120 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Statcon Power Controls Ltd TL IND BBB 20.33 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Statcon Power Controls Ltd FB limits IND BBB /IND A2 144.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Statcon Power Controls Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB /IND A2 210.2 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Bonds IND AA- 500 Affirmed The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Bonds Provisional IND 400 Affirmed AA-(SO) Uttam Industrial Engineering Long-TL IND BB 60 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND BB- Uttam Industrial Engineering FB limits IND BB 5 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND BB- Zee Knits & Weavers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 4 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Zee Knits & Weavers Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 150 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)