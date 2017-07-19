FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 19
July 19, 2017 / 5:07 AM / 22 days ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 19

12 Min Read

   Jul 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 18, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING        AMOUNT     MOVEMENT
                                                                     (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------              ------       ------     ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
D2 International                Non-FB WC limit        IND A3+          72       Affirmed
Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd        Non-FB WC limit        IND A3           100      Assigned
Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd     Non-FB limit           IND A3           30       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Sardar Motors (Autowheel) Pvt   Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          25       Assigned
Ltd
Shree Balaji Alumnicast Pvt Ltd Non FB WC Limits       IND A4+          1050     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Uttam Industrial Engineering    Non-FB limits          IND A4+          442.2    Affirmed
Pvt Ltd


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied Fibre Industries         TL                     IND D            36.8     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Allied Fibre Industries         FB limits              IND D/IND D      29       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Anubhav Trading                 FB limit               IND BB-          80       Assigned
Anuj Textiles Pvt Ltd           FB WC limit            IND BB           300      Affirmed
D2 International                FB WC limit            IND BBB          132      Affirmed
D2 International                TL                     IND BBB                   Affirmed
Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd        FB WC limit            IND BBB-         100      Assigned
Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd      Senior loans (facility IND A-           44000    Migrated to
                                A)                                               Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd      Senior loans (facility IND A-           7500     Migrated to
                                B)                                               Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd      FB facility            IND A-           2000     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd      Non-FB facility        IND A-           2000     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd      External Commercial    IND A-                    Migrated to
                                Borrowings                                       Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Novelty Associates Pvt Ltd      Long-TL                IND BB-          120      Assigned
Novelty Associates Pvt Ltd      FB Bk Fac              IND BB- /IND A4+ 900      Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND B+
Pushpanjli Strips               FB facility            IND BB /IND A4+  130      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd     FB WC limit            IND BBB-         105      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Sardar Motors (Autowheel) Pvt   FB WC limit            IND BB+ /IND A4+ 170      Assigned
Ltd
Shree Balaji Alumnicast Pvt Ltd FB WC Limits           IND BB+          150      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Shree Balaji Alumnicast Pvt Ltd TL                     IND BB+          120      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Statcon Power Controls Ltd      TL                     IND BBB          20.33    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Statcon Power Controls Ltd      FB limits              IND BBB /IND A2  144.5    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Statcon Power Controls Ltd      Non-FB limits          IND BBB /IND A2  210.2    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd      Bonds                  IND AA-          500      Affirmed
The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd      Bonds                  Provisional IND  400      Affirmed
                                                       AA-(SO)
Uttam Industrial Engineering    Long-TL                IND BB           60       Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd                                                                          IND BB-
Uttam Industrial Engineering    FB limits              IND BB           5        Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd                                                                          IND BB-
Zee Knits & Weavers Pvt Ltd     TL                     IND BB           4        Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Zee Knits & Weavers Pvt Ltd     FB WC limit            IND BB /IND A4+  150      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

