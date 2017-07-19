FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 19
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 19, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 21 days ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 19

15 Min Read

    Jul 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd             ST: Non-FBL           ICRA A4      450     Downgraded
Bal Pharma Ltd                          ST - Non- FB Fac      ICRA A3+     225     Reaffirmed
Birin Spinning Mills Ltd                ST: Non-FB Fac        ICRA A4      7.3     Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Britto Sea Foods Exports Pvt            ST: FB Fac            ICRA A4      15      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer did not co-operate
Britto Sea Foods Exports Pvt            ST: Non-FB Fac        ICRA A4      80      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer did not co-operate
Captronic Systems Pvt Ltd               ST Non Fund Based     ICRA A4      42.7
Review process is underway
Chayagraphics Healthcare Pvt            ST- Non FBL           ICRA A4      12.5    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Divine Solutions Pvt Ltd                ST – Non-FBL          ICRA A4      140     Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Everest Sea Foods Exports Pvt           LT – Non-fund based   ICRA A4      1.5
Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Farmico Commodities Ltd                 FB – Buyers’ Credit   ICRA A4      90      Reaffirmed
(Erstwhile Wadhwani
Commodities Trading Pvt. Ltd.)
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd            Non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA A4      604.9   Outstanding
                                        (Working Capital)
G Ramamoorthi Constructions             ST: Non-FB Fac        ICRA A4      50      Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Issuer did not co-operate
G. M. Pens International Pvt            Short –term proposed  ICRA A2+     0.9     Outstanding
Ltd                                     Fac
revised from 1.77 CR
G. M. Pens International Pvt            ST: Non-FB Fac        ICRA A2+     80      Outstanding
Ltd
Matrix Ceramic                          Non-FB – BG           ICRA A4      15      Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd             ST FB Fac             ICRA A1+     250     Outstanding
revised from Rs.74.00-crore
Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd             ST non-FB Fac         ICRA A1+     424     Outstanding
Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt           ST –Non-FB Bk Fac     ICRA A4+     9.8     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Xander Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP/STD                ICRA A1+     3000    Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alapatt Fashion Jewellery               Bk Loan Ratings       ICRA BB-     55
Review process is underway
Arhyama Solar Power Pvt Ltd             FB Limits             ICRA B+      316.5   Reaffirmed
B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd             LT: FB limits         ICRA BB      750     Downgraded
B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd             LT: TL                ICRA BB      612.9   Downgraded
B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd             LT/ST: Unallocated    ICRA BB /A4  187.1   Downgraded
                                        limits
Bal Pharma Ltd                          TL                    ICRA BBB     285.5   Reaffirmed
Bal Pharma Ltd                          LT -FB Fac            ICRA BBB     421     Reaffirmed
Bal Pharma Ltd                          Proposed limits (LT/  ICRA BBB     18.7    Reaffirmed
                                        ST)                   /A3+
Bangalore Metallurgicals Pvt            LT-Fund Based TL      ICRA BB-     15
Ltd
Issuer delayed in giving information
Bangalore Metallurgicals Pvt            LT-Fund Based CC      ICRA BB-     60
Ltd
Issuer delayed in giving information
Birin Spinning Mills Ltd                LT: FB Fac            ICRA BB-     101.3   Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Birin Spinning Mills Ltd                LT: Unallocated limitsICRA BB-     11.4    Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Britto Sea Foods Exports Pvt            LT: FB Fac            ICRA BB-     110     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer did not co-operate
Captronic Systems Pvt Ltd               LT Fund Based         ICRA BB-     57.3
Review process is underway
Chayagraphics Healthcare Pvt            LT- CC                ICRA B+      65      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Cordon Bleu Properties &                LT: FB Fac            ICRA B+      380     Reaffirmed
Infrastructures Pvt Ltd
Issuer did not co-operate
Delhi International Airport Ltd         LT FB Limits          ICRA AA-     3350    Reaffirmed
earlier Rs. 1,200 crore including term loans
Delhi International Airport Ltd         LT Non-FBL            ICRA AA-     490     Reaffirmed
Delhi International Airport Ltd         Unallocated Limits    ICRA AA-     56160   Reaffirmed
                                                              /A1+
earlier Rs. 4,751 crore – including long-term/short-term BG
Divine Solutions Pvt Ltd                LT – FBL              ICRA B       60      Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Eta Properties And Investments          LT: FB Fac            ICRA BB-     340     Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Everest Sea Foods Exports Pvt           LT - FB               ICRA BB-     94.5
Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Everest Sea Foods Exports Pvt           LT - Unallocated      ICRA BB-     4
Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Everest Sea Foods Pvt Ltd               LT - FB               ICRA BB-     98.5
Issuer not cooperating
Everest Sea Foods Pvt Ltd               LT - Non FB           ICRA BB-     1.5
Issuer not cooperating
Farmico Commodities Ltd                 FB – CC               ICRA B+      60      Revised from
(Erstwhile Wadhwani                                                                ICRA BB-
Commodities Trading Pvt. Ltd.)
Farmico Commodities Ltd                 Non FB – BG*          ICRA B+              Revised from
(Erstwhile Wadhwani                                                                ICRA BB-
Commodities Trading Pvt. Ltd.)
*Sub-limit of buyers’ credit
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd            Fund Based Bk Fac (TL)ICRA C       55      Outstanding
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd            FB Fac (Working       ICRA C       439     Outstanding
                                        Capital)
G Ramamoorthi Constructions             LT: FB Fac            ICRA BB-     50      Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Issuer did not co-operate
G. M. Pens International Pvt            LT: Tem Loans         ICRA A       528.6   Assigned
Ltd
enhanced from 31.86 CR
G. M. Pens International Pvt            LT: FB Fac            ICRA A       110.5   Outstanding
Ltd
Goldfinch Resorts Pvt Ltd               TL                    ICRA BB+     750     Reaffirmed
Jeevisha Foods Pvt. Ltd.                LT fund based         ICRA B+      103
Issuer not cooperating
Khargone Transmission Ltd               TL                    ICRA BBB-    10700   Assigned
Khargone Transmission Ltd               LOC#                  ICRA BBB-            Assigned
                                                              /A3
# - Sublimit to the term loan facility
Lea Associates South Asia Pvt           LT fund based         ICRA A+      150     Reaffirmed
Ltd
enhanced from 10 CR
Lea Associates South Asia Pvt           LT/ST non fund based  ICRA A+ /A1  1050    Reaffirmed
Ltd
enhanced from 80 CR
Matrix Ceramic                          FB – CC               ICRA B+      45      Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Matrix Ceramic                          FB – TL               ICRA B+      11.2    Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Nitesh Estates Ltd                      LT – FB – TL          ICRA D       75      Withdrawn
Nitesh Estates Ltd                      LT – FB – Overdraft   ICRA D       150     Withdrawn
Nitesh Estates Ltd                      LT – FB – TL          ICRA D       75      Withdrawn
Nitesh Estates Ltd                      LT – FB – Overdraft   ICRA D       150     Withdrawn
Preeti Textile                          BLR                   ICRA B/ A4   58.9
Issuer not cooperating
Raigarh Champa Rail                     TL                    ICRA D       3554.6  Revised from
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd                                                             ICRA C
Raigarh Champa Rail                     Unallocated           ICRA D       6345.4  Revised from
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd                                                             ICRA C
Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd                     TL                    ICRA D       3839.7  Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd                     CC                    ICRA D       328.5   Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd                     PCFC                  ICRA D       733.6   Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd                     Bill Discounting /    ICRA D       743.6   Reaffirmed
                                        PSCFC
Issuer did not co-operate
Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd                     LOC                   ICRA D       939.1   Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Sai Regency Power Corporation           TL                    ICRA D       2574.7  Revised from
Pvt Ltd                                                                            ICRA BB
revised from Rs. 280.63 CR
Sai Regency Power Corporation           FB Limits             ICRA D       225     Revised from
Pvt Ltd                                                                            ICRA BB
Sai Regency Power Corporation           Non-FBL               ICRA D       200     Revised from
Pvt Ltd                                                                            ICRA A4
Sai Regency Power Corporation           Unallocated           ICRA D /D    800.3   Revised from
Pvt Ltd                                                                            ICRA BB/ A4
revised from Rs. 56.87 CR
Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd             TL                    ICRA AA-     2205.2  Assigned
revised from Rs.215.58-crore
Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd             LT FB Fac             ICRA AA-     3295    Assigned
revised from Rs.162.50-crore
Sbi Dfhi Ltd                            Issuer Rating         IrAAA
Review process is underway
Simhapuri Energy Ltd                    BLR                   ICRA D       22068.1
Issuer not cooperating
Sir Bio Tech India Ltd                  LT: TL                ICRA BB      900     Reaffirmed
Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt           LT/ST –Fundbased Bk   ICRA BB/ A4+ 127     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Fac
enhanced from Rs. 9.60 crore
Surya Vikas Plywood Ltd                 FB Bk Limits          ICRA B-      475.4   Assigned
Surya Vikas Plywood Ltd                 Unallocated FB Limits ICRA B- /A4  24.6    Assigned
Swati Ornaments                         Fund Based- CC        ICRA B       65      Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Tcl-Mmpl Consortium                     Bk Fac                ICRA B+ /A4  160
Issuer not cooperating
Tcs & Associates Pvt Ltd                LT: CC                ICRA BB-     125     Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Tcs & Associates Pvt Ltd                LT: TL                ICRA BB-     7.1     Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Tcs & Associates Pvt Ltd                LT: Inventory Funding ICRA BB-     267.9   Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Tirupati Services Pvt Ltd               FB limits             ICRA BB /A4  200     Assigned
enhanced from 17.00 CR
Union Asset Management Company          PS                    ICRA AA-     200     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Union Asset Management Company          PS                    ICRA AA-     400     Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
Vijaya Bank                             Additional Tier-I     ICRA         13250   Reaffirmed
                                        bond programme (Basel AA-(hyb)
                                        III)
Vijaya Bank                             Additional Tier-I     ICRA         4250    Withdrawn
                                        bond programme (Basel AA-(hyb)
                                        III)
Vijaya Bank                             Tier-II bond          ICRA         14500   Reaffirmed
                                        programme (Basel III) AA+(hyb)
Vijaya Bank                             Tier-II bond          ICRA         500     Withdrawn
                                        programme (Basel III) AA+(hyb)
Xander Finance Pvt Ltd                  LT Borrowing          ICRA A+      10000   Upgraded
                                        Programme                                  from ICRA A

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.