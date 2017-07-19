ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 19

Jul 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A4 450 Downgraded Bal Pharma Ltd ST - Non- FB Fac ICRA A3+ 225 Reaffirmed Birin Spinning Mills Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 7.3 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Britto Sea Foods Exports Pvt ST: FB Fac ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer did not co-operate Britto Sea Foods Exports Pvt ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer did not co-operate Captronic Systems Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 42.7 Review process is underway Chayagraphics Healthcare Pvt ST- Non FBL ICRA A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Divine Solutions Pvt Ltd ST – Non-FBL ICRA A4 140 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Everest Sea Foods Exports Pvt LT – Non-fund based ICRA A4 1.5 Ltd Issuer not cooperating Farmico Commodities Ltd FB – Buyers’ Credit ICRA A4 90 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Wadhwani Commodities Trading Pvt. Ltd.) Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA A4 604.9 Outstanding (Working Capital) G Ramamoorthi Constructions ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Issuer did not co-operate G. M. Pens International Pvt Short –term proposed ICRA A2+ 0.9 Outstanding Ltd Fac revised from 1.77 CR G. M. Pens International Pvt ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 80 Outstanding Ltd Matrix Ceramic Non-FB – BG ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A1+ 250 Outstanding revised from Rs.74.00-crore Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 424 Outstanding Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt ST –Non-FB Bk Fac ICRA A4+ 9.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Xander Finance Pvt Ltd CP/STD ICRA A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alapatt Fashion Jewellery Bk Loan Ratings ICRA BB- 55 Review process is underway Arhyama Solar Power Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 316.5 Reaffirmed B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd LT: FB limits ICRA BB 750 Downgraded B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BB 612.9 Downgraded B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA BB /A4 187.1 Downgraded limits Bal Pharma Ltd TL ICRA BBB 285.5 Reaffirmed Bal Pharma Ltd LT -FB Fac ICRA BBB 421 Reaffirmed Bal Pharma Ltd Proposed limits (LT/ ICRA BBB 18.7 Reaffirmed ST) /A3+ Bangalore Metallurgicals Pvt LT-Fund Based TL ICRA BB- 15 Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Bangalore Metallurgicals Pvt LT-Fund Based CC ICRA BB- 60 Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Birin Spinning Mills Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BB- 101.3 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Birin Spinning Mills Ltd LT: Unallocated limitsICRA BB- 11.4 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Britto Sea Foods Exports Pvt LT: FB Fac ICRA BB- 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer did not co-operate Captronic Systems Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA BB- 57.3 Review process is underway Chayagraphics Healthcare Pvt LT- CC ICRA B+ 65 Reaffirmed Ltd Cordon Bleu Properties & LT: FB Fac ICRA B+ 380 Reaffirmed Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Issuer did not co-operate Delhi International Airport Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA AA- 3350 Reaffirmed earlier Rs. 1,200 crore including term loans Delhi International Airport Ltd LT Non-FBL ICRA AA- 490 Reaffirmed Delhi International Airport Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA AA- 56160 Reaffirmed /A1+ earlier Rs. 4,751 crore – including long-term/short-term BG Divine Solutions Pvt Ltd LT – FBL ICRA B 60 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Eta Properties And Investments LT: FB Fac ICRA BB- 340 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Everest Sea Foods Exports Pvt LT - FB ICRA BB- 94.5 Ltd Issuer not cooperating Everest Sea Foods Exports Pvt LT - Unallocated ICRA BB- 4 Ltd Issuer not cooperating Everest Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT - FB ICRA BB- 98.5 Issuer not cooperating Everest Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT - Non FB ICRA BB- 1.5 Issuer not cooperating Farmico Commodities Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 60 Revised from (Erstwhile Wadhwani ICRA BB- Commodities Trading Pvt. Ltd.) Farmico Commodities Ltd Non FB – BG* ICRA B+ Revised from (Erstwhile Wadhwani ICRA BB- Commodities Trading Pvt. Ltd.) *Sub-limit of buyers’ credit Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac (TL)ICRA C 55 Outstanding Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd FB Fac (Working ICRA C 439 Outstanding Capital) G Ramamoorthi Constructions LT: FB Fac ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Issuer did not co-operate G. M. Pens International Pvt LT: Tem Loans ICRA A 528.6 Assigned Ltd enhanced from 31.86 CR G. M. Pens International Pvt LT: FB Fac ICRA A 110.5 Outstanding Ltd Goldfinch Resorts Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 750 Reaffirmed Jeevisha Foods Pvt. Ltd. Lea Associates South Asia Pvt LT fund based ICRA A+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 10 CR Lea Associates South Asia Pvt LT/ST non fund based ICRA A+ /A1 1050 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 80 CR Matrix Ceramic FB – CC ICRA B+ 45 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Matrix Ceramic FB – TL ICRA B+ 11.2 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Nitesh Estates Ltd LT – FB – TL ICRA D 75 Withdrawn Nitesh Estates Ltd LT – FB – Overdraft ICRA D 150 Withdrawn Nitesh Estates Ltd LT – FB – TL ICRA D 75 Withdrawn Nitesh Estates Ltd LT – FB – Overdraft ICRA D 150 Withdrawn Preeti Textile BLR ICRA B/ A4 58.9 Issuer not cooperating Raigarh Champa Rail TL ICRA D 3554.6 Revised from Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ICRA C Raigarh Champa Rail Unallocated ICRA D 6345.4 Revised from Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ICRA C Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 3839.7 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd CC ICRA D 328.5 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd PCFC ICRA D 733.6 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting / ICRA D 743.6 Reaffirmed PSCFC Issuer did not co-operate Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA D 939.1 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Sai Regency Power Corporation TL ICRA D 2574.7 Revised from Pvt Ltd ICRA BB revised from Rs. 280.63 CR Sai Regency Power Corporation FB Limits ICRA D 225 Revised from Pvt Ltd ICRA BB Sai Regency Power Corporation Non-FBL ICRA D 200 Revised from Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 Sai Regency Power Corporation Unallocated ICRA D /D 800.3 Revised from Pvt Ltd ICRA BB/ A4 revised from Rs. 56.87 CR Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd TL ICRA AA- 2205.2 Assigned revised from Rs.215.58-crore Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA AA- 3295 Assigned revised from Rs.162.50-crore Sbi Dfhi Ltd Issuer Rating IrAAA Review process is underway Simhapuri Energy Ltd BLR ICRA D 22068.1 Issuer not cooperating Sir Bio Tech India Ltd LT: TL ICRA BB 900 Reaffirmed Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt LT/ST –Fundbased Bk ICRA BB/ A4+ 127 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac enhanced from Rs. 9.60 crore Surya Vikas Plywood Ltd FB Bk Limits ICRA B- 475.4 Assigned Surya Vikas Plywood Ltd Unallocated FB Limits ICRA B- /A4 24.6 Assigned Swati Ornaments Fund Based- CC ICRA B 65 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Tcl-Mmpl Consortium Bk Fac ICRA B+ /A4 160 Issuer not cooperating Tcs & Associates Pvt Ltd LT: CC ICRA BB- 125 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Tcs & Associates Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BB- 7.1 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Tcs & Associates Pvt Ltd LT: Inventory Funding ICRA BB- 267.9 Reaffirmed Issuer did not co-operate Tirupati Services Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BB /A4 200 Assigned enhanced from 17.00 CR Union Asset Management Company PS ICRA AA- 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Union Asset Management Company PS ICRA AA- 400 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Vijaya Bank Additional Tier-I ICRA 13250 Reaffirmed bond programme (Basel AA-(hyb) III) Vijaya Bank Additional Tier-I ICRA 4250 Withdrawn bond programme (Basel AA-(hyb) III) Vijaya Bank Tier-II bond ICRA 14500 Reaffirmed programme (Basel III) AA+(hyb) Vijaya Bank Tier-II bond ICRA 500 Withdrawn programme (Basel III) AA+(hyb) Xander Finance Pvt Ltd LT Borrowing ICRA A+ 10000 Upgraded Programme from ICRA A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 