21 days ago
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 20
July 20, 2017 / 3:49 AM / 21 days ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 20

5 Min Read

    Jul 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 19, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING           AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------           ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asset Reconstruction Company    ST debt/CP (CP)        IND A1+          2000     Affirmed
India Ltd
Sgd Pharma India Ltd            Non-FB WC              IND A3+          119.1    Affirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asset Reconstruction Company    LT Bk loans            IND A+           7500     Affirmed
India Ltd
Sgd Pharma India Ltd            TL                     IND BBB          246.99   Rating
                                                                                 affirmed;
                                                                                 Outlook revised
to Positive from Stable
reduced from 773.6 CR
Sgd Pharma India Ltd            FB WC                  IND BBB/ IND A3+ 205.8    Rating
                                                                                 affirmed;
                                                                                 Outlook revised
to Positive from Stable
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd          FB WC Fac              IND BBB/ IND A3+ 2896     Affirmed
increased from 2,789 CR
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd          Non-FB WC Fac          IND BBB/ IND A3+ 1848     Affirmed
increased from 125 CR
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd          Proposed FB WC Fac     WD               2000     Withdrawn
(as the company is no longer proceeding with the instrument as previously envisaged)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

