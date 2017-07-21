India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 21

Jul 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 55 Affirmed Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC IND A3 10 Assigned limits* * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by AEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Ambica Jute Mills Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 250 Affirmed (increased from INR200) Asset Reconstruction Company Non-FBL* IND A2+ 180 Upgraded from India Ltd IND A2 Bally Jute Co. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 230 Affirmed (increased from INR180 CR) Score Information Technologies NFBL IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Ltd Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms Non-FB Fac IND A3 43.5 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND A4+ (increased from INR1) Sme Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 2.1 Assigned Syndicate Bank CDs# IND A1+ 200000 Affirmed #Yet to be raised Usha Corporation Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 10 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Admach Auto India Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 68 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Admach Auto India Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+162 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL* IND BB 120 Assigned * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by AEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- /IND A3180 Affirmed Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* IND BBB- /IND A330 Assigned * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by AEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Ambica Jute Mills Ltd FB limits IND BBB 450 Affirmed (increased from INR350) Asian Footwears Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 102.5 Affirmed Asian Footwears Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- /IND A4+47.5 Affirmed Asset Reconstruction Company FB limits IND A- /IND A2+ 956 Upgraded from India Ltd IND BBB+ /IND A2 (reduced from INR1,148) Bally Jute Co. Ltd FB limits IND BBB 420 Affirmed (increased from INR350 CR) Ballyfabs International Ltd FB limits IND BBB- /IND A3100 Affirmed (increased from INR75) Ballyfabs International Ltd Non-FB limits WD 5 Withdrawn Century Texofin Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 60.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Century Texofin Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 210 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mining Associates Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB /IND A3+100 Affirmed Mining Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND BBB /IND A3+130 Affirmed Mining Associates Pvt Ltd TL WD 45.5 Withdrawn Score Information Technologies FBL IND BB+ 55 Affirmed Ltd Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms long-TL IND BBB- 48.9 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND BB+ (increased from INR9.7) Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms FB WC Fac IND BBB- /IND A3385 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND BB+ /IND A4+ (increased from INR315.9) Sme Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ /IND A4+182.5 Assigned Syndicate Bank Additional Tier 1 IND AA 28000 Affirmed (AT1) perpetual debt* Syndicate Bank AT1 perpetual debt IND AA 10000 Affirmed Syndicate Bank Basel III-complaint IND AA+ 160000 Affirmed Tier II bonds* Usha Corporation Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 40 Affirmed Usha Corporation Ltd Long-TL WD 6.7 Withdrawn (the loan has been fully repaid) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)