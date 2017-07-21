FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 21
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 21, 2017 / 5:51 AM / 19 days ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 21

9 Min Read

    Jul 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 20, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT                  RATING       AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------                  ------       ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd        Non-FB WC limits       IND A3           55       Affirmed
Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd        Proposed non-FB WC     IND A3           10       Assigned
                                limits*
* The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of
loan documents for the above facilities by AEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Ambica Jute Mills Ltd           Non-FB limits          IND A3+          250      Affirmed
(increased from INR200)
Asset Reconstruction Company    Non-FBL*               IND A2+          180      Upgraded from
India Ltd                                                                        IND A2
Bally Jute Co. Ltd              Non-FB limits          IND A3+          230      Affirmed
(increased from INR180 CR)
Score Information Technologies  NFBL                   IND A4+          100      Affirmed
Ltd
Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms    Non-FB Fac             IND A3           43.5     Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd                                                                          IND A4+
(increased from INR1)
Sme Steels Pvt Ltd              Non-FB WC limits       IND A4+          2.1      Assigned
Syndicate Bank                  CDs#                   IND A1+          200000   Affirmed
#Yet to be raised
Usha Corporation Ltd            Non-FB limits          IND A3           10       Affirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Admach Auto India Ltd           Long-TL                IND BB-          68       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
Category
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Admach Auto India Ltd           FB WC limit            IND BB- /IND A4+162      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd        Proposed TL*           IND BB           120      Assigned
* The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of
loan documents for the above facilities by AEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd        FB WC limits           IND BBB- /IND A3180      Affirmed
Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd        Proposed FB WC limits* IND BBB- /IND A330       Assigned
* The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of
loan documents for the above facilities by AEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Ambica Jute Mills Ltd           FB limits              IND BBB          450      Affirmed
(increased from INR350)
Asian Footwears Pvt Ltd         TL                     IND BB-          102.5    Affirmed
Asian Footwears Pvt Ltd         FBL                    IND BB- /IND A4+47.5     Affirmed
Asset Reconstruction Company    FB limits              IND A- /IND A2+ 956      Upgraded from
India Ltd                                                                        IND BBB+ /IND
                                                                                 A2
(reduced from INR1,148)
Bally Jute Co. Ltd              FB limits              IND BBB          420      Affirmed
(increased from INR350 CR)
Ballyfabs International Ltd     FB limits              IND BBB- /IND A3100      Affirmed
(increased from INR75)
Ballyfabs International Ltd     Non-FB limits          WD               5        Withdrawn
Century Texofin Pvt Ltd         Long-TL                IND BB           60.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Century Texofin Pvt Ltd         FB WC limit            IND BB /IND A4+ 210      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Mining Associates Pvt Ltd       FB WC limit            IND BBB /IND A3+100      Affirmed
Mining Associates Pvt Ltd       Non-FB WC limit        IND BBB /IND A3+130      Affirmed
Mining Associates Pvt Ltd       TL                     WD               45.5     Withdrawn
Score Information Technologies  FBL                    IND BB+          55       Affirmed
Ltd
Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms    long-TL                IND BBB-         48.9     Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd                                                                          IND BB+
(increased from INR9.7)
Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms    FB WC Fac              IND BBB- /IND A3385      Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd                                                                          IND BB+ /IND
                                                                                 A4+
(increased from INR315.9)
Sme Steels Pvt Ltd              FB WC limits           IND BB+ /IND A4+182.5    Assigned
Syndicate Bank                  Additional Tier 1      IND AA           28000    Affirmed
                                (AT1) perpetual debt*
Syndicate Bank                  AT1 perpetual debt     IND AA           10000    Affirmed
Syndicate Bank                  Basel III-complaint    IND AA+          160000   Affirmed
                                Tier II bonds*
Usha Corporation Ltd            FB limits              IND BBB-         40       Affirmed
Usha Corporation Ltd            Long-TL                WD               6.7      Withdrawn
(the loan has been fully repaid)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.