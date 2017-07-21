FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 21
#Company News
July 21, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 19 days ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 21

20 Min Read

    Jul 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd         CP**                  ICRA A1      2250    Outstanding
**Total borrowing under CP/STD and cash credit to be limited to sanctioned cash credit limits or
drawing power, whichever is lower.
Ashok Engineering And Foundry           NFBL                  ICRA A4+     60.5    Withdrawn
Works
Deccan Tobacco Company                  FB –Packing Credit    ICRA A2      1000    Reaffirmed
Derewala Industries Ltd                 ST FBL                ICRA A3      330     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A3+
Derewala Industries Ltd                 ST NFBL               ICRA A3      1535    Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A3+
Gina Engineering Company Pvt            ST Non-FB Fac         ICRA A3      200     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd          Bk Guanratee          ICRA A4      85      -
Issuer not cooperating
Kg Petrochem Ltd                        ST FB Bk Fac          ICRA A3+     432     Reaffirmed
L&T Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     90000   Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Mohan Meakin Ltd                        Non-fund Based ST     ICRA A4+     100     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A4
Mohindra Fasteners Ltd                  Non-fund Based LOC    ICRA A3      220     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A4
P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd                   Non-FBL- LOC          ICRA A3+     20      Reaffirmed
P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd                   Non-FBL- BG           ICRA A3+     50      Reaffirmed
P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd                   Non-FBL- Credit       ICRA A3+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Exposure Limit
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd           SLC                   ICRA A4      15      Reaffirmed
Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd                   Non-FBL               ICRA A4      296.3   Reaffirmed
Samhi Jv Business Hotels Pvt            FB – working capital  ICRA A3+     100     Assigned
Ltd
Samhi Jv Business Hotels Pvt            Non FB                ICRA A3+     150     Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA A3
Sanchita Marine Products Pvt.           Bk Loans              ICRA A4+     550     -
Ltd.
Issuer not cooperating
Sarvesh Bliss Healthcare Pvt            Non Fund Based LOC    ICRA A4      10      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Limits
Sayaji Industries Ltd                   BG                    ICRA A3      26      Reaffirmed
Sayaji Industries Ltd                   LOC                   ICRA A3      15.5    Reaffirmed
Sayaji Industries Ltd                   BG                    ICRA A3      26      Reaffirmed
Sayaji Industries Ltd                   LOC                   ICRA A3      15.5    Reaffirmed
Suprajit Engineering Ltd                ST - Non-FB Fac       ICRA A1+     15      Reaffirmed
Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd                  Non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA A4+     100     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd               LOC                   ICRA A4+     120     -
Issuer not cooperating
Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd               BG                    ICRA A4+     30      -
Issuer not cooperating
Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd               Credit Exposure LimitsICRA A4+     1.5     -
Issuer not cooperating
The Ramco Cements Ltd                   ST FB Fac             ICRA A1+     2500    Reaffirmed
The Ramco Cements Ltd                   ST non-FB Fac         ICRA A1+     4350    Reaffirmed
The Ramco Cements Ltd                   CP                    ICRA A1+     8250    Reaffirmed
Welcome Tiles Pvt Ltd                   Non-FBL               ICRA A4      13.5    Reaffirmed
Ifmr Capital
P.B.I.                                  NCD                   ICRA A-      75      Assigned
Xvii 2017 - Svasti
Microfinance Pvt Ltd



MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sayaji Industries Ltd                   Medium Term – Fixed   MA-          200     -
                                        Deposit Programme
Sayaji Industries Ltd                   Medium Term – Fixed   MA-          200     Reaffirmed
                                        Deposit Programme




LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd         TL                    ICRA A       1185.7  Reaffirmed
Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd         LT/ ST – FB Limits    ICRA A / A1  2900    Assigned /
                                                                                   Reaffirmed
Ashok Engineering And Foundry           FB limits             ICRA BB+     30      Withdrawn
Works
Ashok Engineering And Foundry           Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB+ /   25      Withdrawn
Works                                                         A4+
Aye Finance Pvt Ltd                     NCD Programme         ICRA BBB-    260     Assigned
Blb Mall Management Company             FB limits             ICRA BBB     135.6   Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Blb Mall Management Company             Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB     284.4   Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Concorde Housing Corporation            LT – TL               ICRA BBB     1300    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Concorde Housing Corporation            LT – unallocated      ICRA BBB     500     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 limits
Derewala Industries Ltd                 LT FBL                ICRA BBB-    145     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BBB
Derewala Industries Ltd                 Unallocated           ICRA BBB-    100     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BBB
Derewala Industries Ltd                 LT/ST Interchangeable ICRA         -       Revised from
                                        (Sub-Limits of FBL)   BBB-/ICRA A3         ICRA BBB /
                                                                                   A3+
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd          FB TL                 ICRA A+      1224.9  Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A-
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd          FB CC                 ICRA A+      2850    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A-
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd          Non-fund Based        ICRA A+      50      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A-
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd          Unallocated limit     ICRA A+      1875    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A-
Gina Engineering Company Pvt            LT FB Fac             ICRA BBB-    250     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Gina Engineering Company Pvt            LT TL                 ICRA BBB-    -       Reaffirmed
Ltd
Goa Carbon Ltd                          Bk Fac                ICRA BBB-/   2530    Outstanding
                                                              ICRA A3
Goverdhan Verma Punjab                  LT: CC                ICRA B+      62      Reaffirmed
Jewellers Pvt Ltd
Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd          CC                    ICRA BB-     500     -
Issuer not cooperating
Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd          LT/ ST Unallocated    ICRA BB- /   45      -
                                        limits                A4
Issuer not cooperating
Hooghly Alloy & Steels Co.              Bk Fac                ICRA BB      300     -
Pvt. Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Ifmr Capital
P.B.I. Xvii
2017                                    NCD                   ICRA A-      150     Assigned
- Pudhuaaru Financial Services
Pvt Ltd
Ifmr Capital                            NCD                   ICRA A-      150     Assigned
P.B.I.                                  
Xvii 2017 - Samasta
Microfinance Ltd
Ifmr Capital P.B.I. Xvii 2017           NCD                   ICRA A-      150     Assigned 
Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd                                        
Ifmr Capital                            NCD                   ICRA A-      150     Assigned
P.B.I.                                  
Xvii 2017 - S.M.I.L.E
Microfinance Ltd
Imperial Developers                     FBL                   ICRA D       380     Withdrawn
Indusind Bank Ltd                       Basel II Compliant    ICRA AA      3650    Withdrawn
                                        Upper Tier II bond
                                        programme
Jai Maharashtra Nagar                   NCD                   ICRA D       780     -
Development Pvt Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Kg Petrochem Ltd                        LT FB Bk Fac          ICRA BBB     1136.5  Reaffirmed
Kg Petrochem Ltd                        LT non-fund based Bk  ICRA BBB     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
L&T Finance Ltd                         Perpetual Debt        ICRA AA      6000    Outstanding
                                        Programme
L&T Finance Ltd                         NCD Programme         ICRA AA+     65190   Outstanding
L&T Finance Ltd                         NCD Programme (Public ICRA AA+     6817    Outstanding
                                        Issuance)
L&T Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA+     13250   Outstanding
                                        Programme
M.K. Printpack Pvt Ltd                  Bk Loan               ICRA BB/A4+  320     -
Issuer not cooperating
Maruti Cotton Industries                BLR                   ICRA B       79.5    -
Issuer not cooperating
Mittal Rice & General Mills             FB – CC               ICRA B       60      Withdrawn
Mohan Meakin Ltd                        FB LT                 ICRA BB      750     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB-
Mohan Meakin Ltd                        Unallocated           ICRA BB /    152     Upgraded
                                                              A4+                  from ICRA
                                                                                   BB-/A4
Mohindra Fasteners Ltd                  FB CC                 ICRA BBB-    170     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB+
Mony Prints Pvt Ltd                     FBL                   ICRA B       -       -
Issuer not cooperating
Mony Prints Pvt Ltd                     TL                    ICRA B       -       -
Issuer not cooperating
N. B Hi-Tech Cold Storage               CC                    ICRA B-      25.1    Reaffirmed
N. B Hi-Tech Cold Storage               TL                    ICRA B-      84.3    Reaffirmed
P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd                   FB Limit- TL          ICRA BBB     380     Reaffirmed
P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd                   FB Limit- CC          ICRA BBB     780     Reaffirmed
P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd                   FB Limits-            ICRA BBB     65.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Unallocated limit
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd           CC                    ICRA BB-     135     Reaffirmed
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd           TL                    ICRA BB-     29.6    Reaffirmed
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd           Unallocated           ICRA BB-     265.9   Reaffirmed
Rohini Industrial Electricals           LT / ST, FB limits #  ICRA AA /    500     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                                           A1+
Rohini Industrial Electricals           LT / ST, non-FBL ^    ICRA AA /    1650    Reaffirmed
Ltd                                                           A1+
Rohini Industrial Electricals           LT / ST, FB limits #  ICRA AA /    500     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                                           A1+
# includes a sub-limit of Rs. 10.00 crore for purchase bill discounting, which is rated on the
short-term scale
Rohini Industrial Electricals           LT / ST, non-FBL ^    ICRA AA /    1650    Reaffirmed
Ltd                                                           A1+
^ includes a sub-limit of Rs. 55.00 crore for letter of credit, which is rated on the short-term
scale
Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd                   FB Limits             ICRA BB      200     Reaffirmed
Samhi Jv Business Hotels Pvt            FB – TL               ICRA BBB     1860    Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
Sarvesh Bliss Healthcare Pvt            Fund Based TL Limits  ICRA B       92      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sarvesh Bliss Healthcare Pvt            Fund Based CC Limits  ICRA B       15      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sayaji Industries Ltd                   CC Limits             ICRA BBB-    400     Reaffirmed
Sayaji Industries Ltd                   TL                    ICRA BBB-    130     Reaffirmed
Sayaji Industries Ltd                   Purchase Bill         ICRA BBB-    400     Assigned
                                        Discounting
Sayaji Industries Ltd                   Purchase Bill         ICRA BBB-    20      Assigned
                                        Discounting (Proposed)
Sayaji Industries Ltd                   optionally            ICRA BBB-    44      Assigned
                                        convertible
                                        debenture-IP
Sayaji Industries Ltd                   CC Limits             ICRA BBB-    400     Reaffirmed
Sayaji Industries Ltd                   TL                    ICRA BBB-    130     Reaffirmed
Sayaji Industries Ltd                   Purchase Bill         ICRA BBB-    400     Assigned
                                        Discounting
Sayaji Industries Ltd                   Purchase Bill         ICRA BBB-    20      Assigned
                                        Discounting (Proposed)
Sayaji Industries Ltd                   optionally            ICRA BBB-    44      Reaffirmed
                                        convertible
                                        debenture-IP
Sheeltron Digital Systems Pvt           TL                    ICRA BB      25      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sheeltron Digital Systems Pvt           CC                    ICRA BB      48      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles          BLR                   ICRA BB-     62.5    -
Issuer not cooperating
St. Wilfred Education Society           LT FB TL              ICRA BB+     200     Assigned
Suprajit Engineering Ltd                LT - TL               ICRA AA      739.1   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA AA-
Suprajit Engineering Ltd                LT - FB Fac           ICRA AA      1310    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA AA-
Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd                  CC                    ICRA BB+     120     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd                  TL                    ICRA BB+     80      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra           TL                    ICRA A-      -       Reaffirmed
Ltd
^amount outstanding as on June 30, 2017 stands at Rs. 284 crore
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra           FB/Non-FBL            ICRA A-      4650    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra           Unallocated Limits    ICRA A-      1880    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd               CC                    ICRA BB+     240     -
Issuer not cooperating
Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd               TL                    ICRA BB+     101.2   -
Issuer not cooperating
Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd               Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB+ /   28.3    -
                                                              A4+
Issuer not cooperating
The Ramco Cements Ltd                   NCD (NCD)             ICRA AA+     1000    Reaffirmed
The Ramco Cements Ltd                   LT FB Fac             ICRA AA+     7000    Reaffirmed
The Ramco Cements Ltd                   NCD                   ICRA AA+     2000    Withdrawn
The Ramco Cements Ltd                   TL Fac                ICRA AA+     2750    Withdrawn
Vaishnavi Cotton Industries             FB Limits             ICRA B       70      Reaffirmed
Vasavi Food Processing                  BLR                   ICRA B-      100     -
Industries
Issuer not cooperating
Welcome Tiles Pvt Ltd                   FB Limits             ICRA B+      73.5    Reaffirmed
Welcome Tiles Pvt Ltd                   Unallocated Limits    ICRA B+ / A4 36.5    Reaffirmed

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

