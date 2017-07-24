India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 24

Jul 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gpr Infra Non- fund- based WC IND A4+ 300 Assigned limit Punjab National Bank Short- Term Issuer IND A1+ - Affirmed Rating Sai Pavani Constructions Pvt Non- fund- based Fac IND A3 50 Assigned Ltd Sai Pavani Constructions Pvt Proposed non- fund- Provisional IND 250 Assigned Ltd based Fac* A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Developers Proposed long- TL* Provisional IND 500 Assigned BB * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by AD to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Electrospark TL IND BB+ 13.17 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Electrospark Fund- based Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gpr Infra Fund- based WC limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 90 Assigned Ienergy Wind Farms (Theni) Pvt Senior project Bk loansIND BB 680 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ienergy Wind Farms (Theni) Pvt WC loans IND BB 25 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Incom Cables Pvt Ltd Fund- based limit IND D 425 Downgraded and (long- and ST) Migrated to Non- Cooperating category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Incom Cables Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based limit IND D 425 Downgraded and (short- term) Migrated to Non- Cooperating category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Incom Cables Pvt Ltd Long- TL (long- term) IND D 60.6 Downgraded and Migrated to Non- Cooperating category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) International Management TL- I IND BBB- 105.2 Assigned Institute International Management TL- II IND BBB- 142.69 Assigned Institute International Management TL- III IND BBB- 38.06 Assigned Institute K Maniar Proposed long- TL* Provisional IND 500 Assigned BB * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by KM to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. P.D. Shah & Sons Traders Pvt Fund- based CCFac IND BB- / IND A4+210 Assigned Ltd Premier Exports International Fund- based Fac IND BB/ IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Punjab National Bank AT1 bonds IND AA+ 45** Affirmed **Out of the INR45 billion rated amount, the bank has only raised INR37.5 billion. Punjab National Bank Proposed AT1 bonds IND AA+ 22.5 Assigned Punjab National Bank Long- Term Issuer IND AAA - Affirmed Rating Punjab National Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds IND AAA 30 Affirmed Punjab National Bank Senior Infrastructure IND AAA 20 Affirmed bonds Sai Pavani Constructions Pvt Fund- based Fac IND BBB- / IND A3100 Assigned Ltd Sai Pavani Constructions Pvt Proposed fund- based Provisional IND 100 Assigned Ltd Fac* BBB- / IND A3 * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents Saraya Industries Ltd TL (Long- term) IND D 355.85 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Saraya Industries Ltd Non- fund- based limit IND D 126 Migrated to (Short- term) Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Saraya Industries Ltd Fund- based Fac (Long- IND D/ IND D 275 Migrated to term/Short- term) Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)