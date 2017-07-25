India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 25

Jul 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Debt programme IND A1+ - Affirmed Durgashakti Foods Non-FB Fac IND A3 2.1 Assigned Groma Infrastructure Non-FB WC facility IND A3+ 380 Upgraded from IND A3 Jagdish Prasad Agarwal Non-FB WC limit IND A4 65 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Polixel Security Systems Non-FB limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned Ramji Das Dhal Construction Non-FB limit IND A4+ 400 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Fixed deposit IND TAAA - Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Proposed Basel III AT1 IND AA+ 30 Assigned bonds Bank Of Baroda Basel III AT1 bonds IND AA+ 35 Affirmed Bank Of Baroda Basel III Tier 2 IND AAA 20 Affirmed instrument Dharamvir Exports FB WC limit IND B+ 50 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Durgashakti Foods Long-TL IND BBB- 28.226 Assigned Durgashakti Foods FB Fac IND BBB- /A3 119 Assigned Groma Infrastructure FB WC facility IND BBB 120 Upgraded from IND BBB- Il&Fs Clusters Development FB WC IND A+ / A1 300 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Clusters Development Non-FB WC IND A+ / A1 150 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Skills Development Corp Non-FB limit IND A+ 80 Affirmed Infrastructure Leasing & LT Bk loans IND AAA 3000 Assigned Financial Services Jagdish Prasad Agarwal FB WC limit IND B+ 10 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Migrates Monad Edukasional TL IND BB 74.43 Migrated to Society Non - Cooperating Category Migrates Monad Edukasional FB WC facility IND BB 110 Migrated to Society Non - Cooperating Category Pcm Cement Concrete FB limits IND BBB- 80 Assigned Pcm Cement Concrete Non-FB limits IND BBB- / A3 920 Assigned Polixel Security Systems FB limit IND BB+ / IND A4+25 Assigned Ramji Das Dhal Construction FB limit IND BB / IND A4+ 50 Assigned Rba Finance Bk Loans IND BB- 141 Assigned Rolta India Stand-by LOC (ST) IND D 8293 Affirmed Rolta India FB WC limits (LT) IND D 4000 Affirmed Rolta India Non-FB WC limits (ST) IND D 3000 Affirmed Rolta India External commercial IND D 12539 Affirmed borrowings (LT) Satin Creditcare Network NCDs IND BBB+ 135 Affirmed Satin Creditcare Network NCDs IND BBB+ 135 Affirmed Solar Edge Power And Energy Rupee TL IND BBB 6780 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 