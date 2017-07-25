FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 25
July 25, 2017 / 4:28 AM / 12 days ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 25

8 Min Read

    Jul 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 24, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT                  RATING       AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------                  ------       ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bank Of Baroda                  Debt programme         IND A1+          -        Affirmed
Durgashakti Foods               Non-FB Fac             IND A3           2.1      Assigned
Groma Infrastructure            Non-FB WC facility     IND A3+          380      Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND A3
Jagdish Prasad Agarwal          Non-FB WC limit        IND A4           65       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
Category
Polixel Security Systems        Non-FB limit           IND A4+          100      Assigned
Ramji Das Dhal Construction     Non-FB limit           IND A4+          400      Assigned



MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bank Of Baroda                  Fixed deposit          IND TAAA         -        Affirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bank Of Baroda                  Proposed Basel III AT1 IND AA+          30       Assigned
                                bonds
Bank Of Baroda                  Basel III AT1 bonds    IND AA+          35       Affirmed
Bank Of Baroda                  Basel III Tier 2       IND AAA          20       Affirmed
                                instrument
Dharamvir Exports               FB WC limit            IND B+           50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category 
Durgashakti Foods               Long-TL                IND BBB-         28.226   Assigned
Durgashakti Foods               FB Fac                 IND BBB- /A3     119      Assigned
Groma Infrastructure            FB WC facility         IND BBB          120      Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND BBB-
Il&Fs Clusters Development      FB WC                  IND A+ / A1      300      Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Clusters Development      Non-FB WC              IND A+ / A1      150      Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Skills Development Corp   Non-FB limit           IND A+           80       Affirmed
Infrastructure Leasing &        LT Bk loans            IND AAA          3000     Assigned
Financial Services
Jagdish Prasad Agarwal          FB WC limit            IND B+           10       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category 
Migrates Monad Edukasional      TL                     IND BB           74.43    Migrated to
Society                                                                          Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category 
Migrates Monad Edukasional      FB WC facility         IND BB           110      Migrated to
Society                                                                          Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category 
Pcm Cement Concrete             FB limits              IND BBB-         80       Assigned
Pcm Cement Concrete             Non-FB limits          IND BBB- / A3    920      Assigned
Polixel Security Systems        FB limit               IND BB+ / IND A4+25       Assigned
Ramji Das Dhal Construction     FB limit               IND BB / IND A4+ 50       Assigned
Rba Finance                     Bk Loans               IND BB-          141      Assigned
Rolta India                     Stand-by LOC (ST)      IND D            8293     Affirmed
Rolta India                     FB WC limits (LT)      IND D            4000     Affirmed
Rolta India                     Non-FB WC limits (ST)  IND D            3000     Affirmed
Rolta India                     External commercial    IND D            12539    Affirmed
                                borrowings (LT)
Satin Creditcare Network        NCDs                   IND BBB+         135      Affirmed
Satin Creditcare Network        NCDs                   IND BBB+         135      Affirmed
Solar Edge Power And Energy     Rupee TL               IND BBB          6780     Assigned

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

