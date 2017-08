RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 25

(Repeating to add additional ratings as of July 24, 2017) Jul 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Overseas ST Fund Based ICRA A4 240 Reaffirmed Balaji Overseas ST Non-Fund Based ICRA A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 17300 Assigned Hcil Comtel Ltd FB CC ICRA A1 (SO) 50 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 8.0 crore) Hcil Comtel Ltd NFBL ICRA A1 (SO) 775# Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 21.0 crore),# Rs. 26.0 crore interchangeable with FB limits Hcil Comtel Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A2 175 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 22.0 crore) Hughes Communications India Ltd FB CC ICRA A1 240 Reaffirmed Hughes Communications India Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1 980 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 94.0 crore) Hughes Communications India Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A1 180 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 22.0 crore) Hughes Network Systems India Non-FBL ICRA A2 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Hughes Network Systems India Unallocated Limits ICRA A2 290 Reaffirmed Ltd Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 assigned financing) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 40000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned financing) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Jinaehat Exports Pvt Ltd FB – PC/FDB/FBE ICRA A4 75 Outstanding Jinaehat Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB – BG ICRA A4 150 Outstanding Jinaehat Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA A4 75 Assigned Madathil Marketing Company High Performance SP 2B - Assigned Capability Madathil Marketing Company Moptionally SP 2B - Assigned convertible debentureerateFinancial Strength Taal Tech India Pvt. ST FB ICRA A4+ 60 Upgraded from ICRA A4 Taneja Vidyut Control Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based ICRA A4 35 Reaffirmed Tata Realty & Infrastructure CP ICRA A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed Ltd Texport Industries Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac ICRA A2+ 1508.9 Reaffirmed Texport Industries Pvt Ltd ST: Non FB Fac ICRA A2+ 100 Reaffirmed United Electricals & Non-Fund based – BG ICRA A4 35 Reaffirmed Engineering Pvt Ltd United Electricals & Non-Fund based – ICRA A4 265 Reaffirmed Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed BG United Electricals & Non-Fund based – ICRA A4 70 Reaffirmed Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC Mindspace Business Parks Pvt FBL (optionally ICRA A1 1040 Assigned Ltd convertible debenture facility) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ayaan Trendz Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- /A4 141.1 Reaffirmed Balaji Overseas LT Fund Based ICRA B 58.8 Reaffirmed Bhavya Enterprises Bk Loans ICRA B 70 - ICRA A4 Flock Sur India Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed Global Enviro Air Systems (P) BLR ICRA D 90 - Ltd Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd FB CC ICRA A- 8100 Assigned Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd FB TL ICRA A- 486.5 Assigned Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A- 3600 Assigned /ICRA A2+ Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PP-MLDICRA 25500 Outstanding AA Iifl Wealth Management Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding Jajodia Exports Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B 75 Reaffirmed M.G. Contractor Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits ICRA BBB+ 680 Upgraded from ICRA BBB (enhanced from Rs 52.60crs) M.G. Contractor Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB Limits ICRA BBB+ 5234.5 Upgraded from ICRA BBB (enhanced from Rs 338.85crs) M.G. Contractor Pvt. Ltd. Proposed - Non-FB ICRA BBB+ 355.5 Upgraded Limits from ICRA BBB Magma Fincorp Ltd TL (Bk) ICRA AA- 5883.3 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Magma Housing Finance Ltd TL ICRA AA- 4281.3 Reaffirmed Magma Housing Finance Ltd CC Fac ICRA AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Magma Housing Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA AA- 500 Reaffirmed Magma Itl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA A+ 3030 Reaffirmed (reduced from 356crs) Mallikarjuna Parboiled Binny FB – CC ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Mallikarjuna Parboiled Binny FB – TL ICRA B+ 9.7 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Mallikarjuna Parboiled Binny Unallocated ICRA B+ 15.3 Reaffirmed Rice Mill /ICRA A4 Maruti Products Pvt Ltd LT FB –TL ICRA B+ 42.8 Issuer Not Co operating Maruti Products Pvt Ltd LT/ ST FB/ Non ICRA 175 Issuer Not fundbased B+/ICRA A4 Co operating Nirjara Solaire Urja Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 600 Assigned S.N.N Textiles Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B 70 Revised from ICRA B+ S.N.N Textiles Pvt Ltd FB - TL ICRA B 180 Revised from ICRA B+ Satguru Metals & Power Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA D 40 Reaffirmed Satguru Metals & Power Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA D 49.5 Reaffirmed Shree Gauri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 110 - Shree Gauri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 25.7 - Shree Gauri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B/ 12.3 - ICRA A4 Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust February 2016 Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust February 2016 Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust February 2016 Iii Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust February 2016 Iii Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2016 Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2016 Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2016 Iv Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2016 Iv Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2016 V Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust June 2016 V Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2016 III Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2016 III Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2017 Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2015 II Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2015 II Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2015 Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust March 2015 Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Sep 2016 V Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust Sep 2016 V Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust September 2015 Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Sansar Trust September 2015 Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Stfcl Cv Trust November 2015 Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Stfcl Cv Trust November 2015 Sri Murari Oil Industries Pvt Fund Based – CC ICRA B- 60 - Ltd Sri Murari Oil Industries Pvt TL ICRA B- 100 - Ltd Surya Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT – CC ICRA B+ 40 Reaffirmed Surya Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA B+ 20 Reaffirmed Taal Tech India Pvt. Ltd. LT non-fund based ICRA BB 16 Upgraded from ICRA BB Taneja Vidyut Control Pvt Ltd Fund Based ICRA B+ 35 Revised from ICRA BB- Texport Industries Pvt Ltd LT: TL Fac ICRA A- 200 Reaffirmed United Electricals & FB – CC ICRA B 23.5 Reaffirmed Engineering Pvt Ltd United Electricals & FB – Proposed CC ICRA B 26.5 Reaffirmed Engineering Pvt Ltd Universal India Agro Foods FB - CC ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed Vareli Tecnac Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB 110 - /ICRA A4 Vasupati Agro Product Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B- 60 - /ICRA A4 Mindspace Business Parks Pvt TL ICRA A+ 13668.9 Assigned Ltd Mindspace Business Parks Pvt Proposed Limits ICRA A+ 1264.3 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)