FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 26
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 26, 2017 / 5:20 AM / 15 days ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 26

9 Min Read

    Jul 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 25, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING           AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------           ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Promoters Ltd            Non- FB limits         IND A4+          80       Assigned
Borochemie (I) Pvt Ltd          Non- FB Fac            IND A4+          50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Jagdish Prasad Shukla           Non- FB Fac            IND A4+          90       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd           Non- FB Fac            IND A4+          12       Affirmed
increased from 2.0 MLN
Relishah Export                 FB packing             IND A4           260      Downgraded
                                credit/packing credit
                                in foreign currency
increased from 50 MLN
Relishah Export                 FB post shipment       IND A4           240      Downgraded
                                demand loan/usance
                                foreign bill purchased/foreign bill purchased
reduced from 450 MLN
Relishah Export                 Non- FB inland BGs     IND A4           2        Downgraded
Singh Automobile                Non- FB WC             IND A4+          18       Affirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Promoters Ltd            FB limits              IND BB- / IND A4+35       Assigned
Ambekeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd      TL                     IND B+           44.3     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Ambekeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd      FB Fac                 IND B+ / IND A4  60       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Borochemie (I) Pvt Ltd          FB Fac                 IND BB/ IND A4+  65       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Cargocare Logistics (I) Pvt Ltd Long- TL               IND BBB-         8.47     Assigned
Cargocare Logistics (I) Pvt Ltd FB Fac                 IND BBB- / IND A330       Assigned
Cargocare Logistics (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac        Provisional IND  61.5     Assigned
                                                       BBB- / IND A3
Golden Prince Wines India Pvt   FB WC limit            IND BBB          150      Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Gvr Ashoka Chennai Orr Ltd      Senior project TL      IND D            10800    Downgraded
India Standard Loan Trust XLIX  Series A pass- through Provisional IND  1284.86  Assigned
                                certificates (PTCs)    A (SO)
India Standard Loan Trust XLIX  Liquidity facility (LF)Provisional IND  12.85    Assigned
                                                       AAA (SO)
India Standard Loan Trust XLIX  Second loss credit     Provisional IND  46.25    Assigned
                                facility (SLCF)        BBB (SO)
Jagdish Prasad Shukla           FB Fac                 IND BB/ IND A4+  30       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Nupur Finvest Pvt Ltd           LT Bk loans            IND A- (SO)      700      Rating
increased from 200 MLN
Orange Megastructure Llp        Proposed TL            Provisional IND  1400     Assigned
                                                       BB
Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd           TL                     IND BB+          85.8     Affirmed
increased from 45.09 MLN
Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd           FB Fac                 IND BB+/ IND A4+ 148      Affirmed
reduced from 205.0 MLN
Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains   FB limits              IND BB           97.5     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains   TL                     IND BB           150      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Singh Automobile                FB WC                  IND BB-/ IND A4+ 42       Affirmed

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.