India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 26

Jul 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Promoters Ltd Non- FB limits IND A4+ 80 Assigned Borochemie (I) Pvt Ltd Non- FB Fac IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Jagdish Prasad Shukla Non- FB Fac IND A4+ 90 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd Non- FB Fac IND A4+ 12 Affirmed increased from 2.0 MLN Relishah Export FB packing IND A4 260 Downgraded credit/packing credit in foreign currency increased from 50 MLN Relishah Export FB post shipment IND A4 240 Downgraded demand loan/usance foreign bill purchased/foreign bill purchased reduced from 450 MLN Relishah Export Non- FB inland BGs IND A4 2 Downgraded Singh Automobile Non- FB WC IND A4+ 18 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Promoters Ltd FB limits IND BB- / IND A4+35 Assigned Ambekeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 44.3 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ambekeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+ / IND A4 60 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Borochemie (I) Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB/ IND A4+ 65 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Cargocare Logistics (I) Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND BBB- 8.47 Assigned Cargocare Logistics (I) Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- / IND A330 Assigned Cargocare Logistics (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac Provisional IND 61.5 Assigned BBB- / IND A3 Golden Prince Wines India Pvt FB WC limit IND BBB 150 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gvr Ashoka Chennai Orr Ltd Senior project TL IND D 10800 Downgraded India Standard Loan Trust XLIX Series A pass- through Provisional IND 1284.86 Assigned certificates (PTCs) A (SO) India Standard Loan Trust XLIX Liquidity facility (LF)Provisional IND 12.85 Assigned AAA (SO) India Standard Loan Trust XLIX Second loss credit Provisional IND 46.25 Assigned facility (SLCF) BBB (SO) Jagdish Prasad Shukla FB Fac IND BB/ IND A4+ 30 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Nupur Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Bk loans IND A- (SO) 700 Rating increased from 200 MLN Orange Megastructure Llp Proposed TL Provisional IND 1400 Assigned BB Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 85.8 Affirmed increased from 45.09 MLN Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 148 Affirmed reduced from 205.0 MLN Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains FB limits IND BB 97.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains TL IND BB 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Singh Automobile FB WC IND BB-/ IND A4+ 42 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)