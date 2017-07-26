FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 26
July 26, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 14 days ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 26

10 Min Read

    Jul 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A S Steel Traders (Vsp) Pvt Ltd         Non - FBL             ICRA A4      150     Assigned
Bnr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd              ST: Non-FB Fac        ICRA A4      140     Assigned
Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt           Non-FBL               ICRA A4+     590     Assigned
Ltd
Hdfc Credila Financial                  CP programme          ICRA A1+     8000    Outstanding
Services Pvt Ltd
Hilltop Ceramic                         Non-FBL               ICRA A4      14      Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys            Fund based working    ICRA A1      3270    Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     capital limits
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys            Non-fund based        ICRA A1      630     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     working capital limits
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys            Non-fund based        ICRA A1              Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     working capital
                                        limits**
**100% interchangeable / sublimits with corresponding fund based limits
Jagatjit Industries Ltd                 ST: FB Fac            ICRA A4      7.2     Reaffirmed
Jagatjit Industries Ltd                 ST: Non-FB Fac        ICRA A4      250     Reaffirmed
Nile Ltd                                ST - Non Fund Based-LCICRA A3+     360     Withdrawn
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Nile Ltd                                ST - Fund Based- Bill ICRA A3+     75      Withdrawn
                                        Discounting
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Royal Power Turnkey Implements          ST: Non-FBL           ICRA A4      87.5    Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron           Non FB Limits         ICRA A4      55      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Surya Roshni Ltd                        CP programme          ICRA A1 (SO) 200     Outstanding
@ Under rating watch with negative implications
Surya Roshni Ltd                        CP programme          ICRA A1+     200     Assigned
                                                              (SO)
Surya Roshni Ltd                        CP programme          ICRA A1+     2850    Outstanding
                                                              (SO)

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jagatjit Industries Ltd                 Medium Term: Fixed    MB-          200     Downgraded
                                        Deposit

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A S Steel Traders (Vsp) Pvt Ltd         FBL                   ICRA BB-     350     Assigned
Ayodhya Gorakhpur Sms Tolls             TL                    ICRA A-      800     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ayodhya Gorakhpur Sms Tolls             Proposed TL           ICRA A-      80      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bisui Poultry Pvt Ltd                   TL                    ICRA B       41.6    Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Bisui Poultry Pvt Ltd                   CC                    ICRA B       5.9     Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Bisui Poultry Pvt Ltd                   Untied limit          ICRA B       51.1    Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Bnr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd              LT: FB Fac            ICRA BB-     170     Assigned
Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt           FB Limits             ICRA BB      180     Assigned
Ltd
Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt           Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB/ A4+ 130     Assigned
Ltd
Hdfc Credila Financial                  Perpetual debt        ICRA AA+     1500    Outstanding
Services Pvt Ltd                        programme
Hdfc Credila Financial                  Non-convertible       ICRA AAA     500     Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd                        subordinated
                                        debenture programme
Hilltop Ceramic                         FB Limits             ICRA B+      54.2    Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
India Shelter Finance                   PTC Series A2         ICRA AA (SO)         Upgraded
Corporation Ltd- Aterno Ahl
Ifmr Capital 2014
India Shelter Finance                   PTC Series A1         ICRA AA+             Upgraded
Corporation Ltd- Aterno Ahl                                   (SO)
Ifmr Capital 2014
India Shelter Finance                   PTC Series A2         ICRA A (SO)          Upgraded
Corporation Ltd- Sinnan Ifmr
Capital 2014
India Shelter Finance                   PTC Series A1         ICRA AA-             Upgraded
Corporation Ltd- Sinnan Ifmr                                  (SO)
Capital 2014
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys            TL                    ICRA A-      8010.7  Reaffirmed
Ltd
Jagatjit Industries Ltd                 LT: FB Fac            ICRA B-      1744.4  Downgraded
Jagatjit Industries Ltd                 Unallocated Bk Fac    ICRA B-      264     Downgraded
Lypsa Gems And Jewellery Ltd            FBL                   ICRA D       500     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BB+ /
                                                                                   A4+
Manorama Hospitex Pvt Ltd               LT FB Limits          ICRA D       114     Withdrawn
Manorama Hospitex Pvt Ltd               ST FB Limits          ICRA D       6       Withdrawn
Memon Health Care Pvt Ltd               FB – TL               ICRA BB      40.7    Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Memon Health Care Pvt Ltd               FB – CC               ICRA BB      26      Reaffirmed
Issuer did not co-operate
Memon Health Care Pvt Ltd               FB/ Non FB –          ICRA BB /A4  33.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Unallocated Limit
Issuer did not co-operate
Nile Ltd                                LT - Fund Based/ CC   ICRA BBB     250     Withdrawn
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Nile Ltd                                LT - Fund Based TL    ICRA BBB     60      Withdrawn
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Nile Ltd                                LT - Non Fund Based-BGICRA BBB     50      Withdrawn
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Nile Ltd                                LT – Interchangeable- ICRA BBB             Withdrawn
                                        (Sublimit CC)

ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Pg Electroplast Ltd                     FB Limits             ICRA BB+     320     Withdrawn
Pg Electroplast Ltd                     Non-FB Limits         ICRA BB+     180     Withdrawn
Royal Power Turnkey Implements          LT: FBL               ICRA B-      62.5    Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron           FB Limits             ICRA B       80      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Umang Dairies Ltd                       LT fund based – CC    ICRA BBB-    230     Reaffirmed
Umang Dairies Ltd                       LT fund based – TL    ICRA BBB-    110     Reaffirmed
Virgin Rock Pvt Ltd                     FB –TL                ICRA B+      30
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Virgin Rock Pvt Ltd                     FB –CC                ICRA B+      30
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Virgin Rock Pvt Ltd                     Unallocated           ICRA B+ /A4  14.1
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

