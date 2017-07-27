India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 27

Jul 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Idbi Bank Ltd Issuer Rating (ST) IND A1+ - Affirmed Idbi Bank Ltd Certificates of IND A1+ 160000 Affirmed deposits Megha Agrotech Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 5 Assigned N.E. Trade & Transport Non-FB limit IND A4 400 Assigned Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 19.5 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd Unsecured ST debt/CPs IND A1+ 2000 Assigned (CPs) Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd ST Bk loans IND A1+ 15000 Affirmed Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 30000 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Energy Ltd TL IND A/RWN 14454 Placed on RWN (reduced from INR15,918mln) Bajaj Energy Ltd WC facility IND A/RWN/IND 9500 Placed on RWN A1/RWN Bajaj Energy Ltd Non-FB facility IND A/RWN/IND 570 Placed on RWN A1/RWN Hombale Constructions & Estates FB Fac - 250 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Hombale Constructions & Estates Non-FB Fac - 950 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Idbi Bank Ltd Issuer Rating (LT) IND AA - Affirmed Idbi Bank Ltd Basel III compliant IND AA - Affirmed bonds* *Yet to be issued Idbi Bank Ltd Omni infrastructure IND AA 80000 Affirmed bonds Idbi Bank Ltd Basel III-complaint IND AA 30000 Affirmed Tier II bonds Idbi Bank Ltd Senior debt IND AA 71200 Affirmed Idbi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds IND AA 37700 Affirmed Idbi Bank Ltd Upper Tier II IND BBB+ 3500 Downgraded subordinated bond programme Idbi Bank Ltd AT1 perpetual debt IND BBB+ 50000 Downgraded Idbi Bank Ltd Deposit rating IND tAA+ - Affirmed Iitl-Nimbus The Hyde Park TL IND BBB- 400 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust Xliii Series A pass-through IND AA(SO) 1125.53 Assigned certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust Xliii Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 11.3 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust Xliii Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 53.46 Assigned facility (SLCF) India Standard Loan Trust Xlvi Series A pass-through IND AA(SO) 424.64 Assigned certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust Xlvi Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 4.25 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust Xlvi Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 21.23 Assigned facility (SLCF) M/S Mittal Fibers FB working limits IND B+ 60 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category M/S Mittal Fibers Long-TL IND B+ 7.04 Migrated to Non Cooperating Cooperating Megha Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 45 Upgraded from from IND BB Minda Corporation Ltd TL IND A+ 460 Assigned Minda Sai Ltd TL IND A+ 250 Assigned N.E. Trade & Transport FB limit IND B+ 100 Assigned Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 292.5 Downgraded from IND BBB+ (increased from INR22.6mln) Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (LT/ST) IND D 1720 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits (ST) IND D 474.5 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 180 Upgraded from IND BB Vishnu Cars Pvt Ltd FB working limits IND B 200 Migrated to Non Cooperating Cooperating Vishnu Cars Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 66.03 Migrated to Non Cooperating Cooperating Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk loans IND AAA 32000 Affirmed Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 26000 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 