13 days ago
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 28
#Asia
July 28, 2017 / 4:13 AM / 13 days ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 28

7 Min Read

    Jul 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 27, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT                  RATING       AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------                  ------       ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cherished Traders Pvt Ltd       Non-FB WC limits       IND A3           80       Assigned
P. S. T. Engineering            Non-FB WC Fac          IND A4+          50       Assigned
Construction
Shubhshree Engineering And      Non-FB Fac             IND A4+          50       Assigned
Constructions Pvt Ltd
Shubhshree Engineering And      Proposed non-FB Fac*   IND A4+          90       Assigned
Constructions Pvt Ltd
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by SECPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Sova Solar Ltd                  Non-FB limits          IND A4+          150      Affirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aks Electricals And Electronics FB WC limits           IND BBB- / IND A3340      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Astra Solren Pvt Ltd            Project TL-I           IND BBB+         3330     Assigned
Astra Solren Pvt Ltd            Project TL-II          IND BBB+         400      Assigned
Astra Solren Pvt Ltd            BG                     IND BBB+         100      Assigned
Cherished Traders Pvt Ltd       FB WC limits           IND BBB- / IND A320       Assigned
Dinesh Oils Ltd                 FB limit (LT-ST)       IND D            600      Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND BB-
Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category
Dinesh Oils Ltd                 Non-FB limit (long-    IND D            1082     Downgraded
                                and ST)                                          from IND BB-
Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category
Dinesh Oils Ltd                 Long-TL (LT)           IND D            10       Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND BB-
Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category
Jbf Industries Ltd              FB WC limits (LT)      IND D            4000     Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND BBB-
Jbf Industries Ltd              Non-FB WC limits (ST)  IND D            16000    Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND BBB-
Jbf Industries Ltd              TL (LT)                IND D            2800     Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND BBB-
Jbf Industries Ltd              Proposed TL (LT)*      IND D            200      Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND BBB-
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by JBF to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Jbf Petrochemicals Ltd          External Commercial    IND c / IND A4   -        Downgraded
                                Borrowings (ECBs)*                               from IND BBB-
* Including USD326.96 million sub-limit of letter of credit/bank guarantee
P. S. T. Engineering            FB WC Fac              IND BB+ / IND A4+100      Assigned
Construction
Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category
Shubhshree Engineering And      FB Fac                 IND BB+ / IND A4+60       Assigned
Constructions Pvt Ltd
Sova Solar Ltd                  FB limits              IND BB+          115      Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND BB-
Sova Solar Ltd                  WC TL                  IND BB+          54.6     Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND BB-
 (reduced from INR67.60)
Sova Solar Ltd                  Funded interest TL     IND BB+          8.9      Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND BB-
(reduced from INR26.4)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

