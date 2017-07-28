India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 28

Jul 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cherished Traders Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 80 Assigned P. S. T. Engineering Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 50 Assigned Construction Shubhshree Engineering And Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 50 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd Shubhshree Engineering And Proposed non-FB Fac* IND A4+ 90 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SECPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Sova Solar Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 150 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aks Electricals And Electronics FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A3340 Assigned Pvt Ltd Astra Solren Pvt Ltd Project TL-I IND BBB+ 3330 Assigned Astra Solren Pvt Ltd Project TL-II IND BBB+ 400 Assigned Astra Solren Pvt Ltd BG IND BBB+ 100 Assigned Cherished Traders Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A320 Assigned Dinesh Oils Ltd FB limit (LT-ST) IND D 600 Downgraded from IND BB- Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Dinesh Oils Ltd Non-FB limit (long- IND D 1082 Downgraded and ST) from IND BB- Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Dinesh Oils Ltd Long-TL (LT) IND D 10 Downgraded from IND BB- Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Jbf Industries Ltd FB WC limits (LT) IND D 4000 Downgraded from IND BBB- Jbf Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits (ST) IND D 16000 Downgraded from IND BBB- Jbf Industries Ltd TL (LT) IND D 2800 Downgraded from IND BBB- Jbf Industries Ltd Proposed TL (LT)* IND D 200 Downgraded from IND BBB- * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by JBF to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Jbf Petrochemicals Ltd External Commercial IND c / IND A4 - Downgraded Borrowings (ECBs)* from IND BBB- * Including USD326.96 million sub-limit of letter of credit/bank guarantee P. S. T. Engineering FB WC Fac IND BB+ / IND A4+100 Assigned Construction Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shubhshree Engineering And FB Fac IND BB+ / IND A4+60 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd Sova Solar Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 115 Upgraded from IND BB- Sova Solar Ltd WC TL IND BB+ 54.6 Upgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR67.60) Sova Solar Ltd Funded interest TL IND BB+ 8.9 Upgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR26.4) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 