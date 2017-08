ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 28

Jul 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accutest Research Laboratories Fund Based – Bill ICRA A4 10 Withdrawn (India) Pvt Ltd Discounting Accutest Research Laboratories Non –FBL ICRA A4 10 Withdrawn (India) Pvt Ltd Acrysil Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2 109.6 Reaffirmed Cdm Smith India Pvt Ltd ST- Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 130 Revised from A3+ Concrete Udyog Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 130 Revised from A4 Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Outstanding financing) Julius Baer Capital (India) CP Programme ICRA A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Lambodhara Textiles Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A3+ 26 Upgraded from A3 Lambodhara Textiles Ltd Unallocated Fac ICRA A3+ 63.2 Upgraded from A3 Oriental Carbon And Chemicals Non-FBL ICRA A1 - Reaffirmed Ltd Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Liquidity ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Fund Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Liquid Fund ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd – Treasury Plan Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Liquid Fund ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd - Cash Plan Sbi Cards And Payment Services ST borrowing programmeICRA A1+ - Outstanding Ltd Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA A4+ 180 Assigned / outstanding Uv Boards Ltd CC ICRA A4 60 Downgraded from BB Uv Boards Ltd LOC ICRA A4 210 Reaffirmed Uv Boards Ltd Unallocated ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Oriental Carbon And Chemicals Fixed-Deposit MA 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accutest Research Laboratories TL Limit ICRA BB 395.7 Withdrawn (India) Pvt Ltd Accutest Research Laboratories FBL – CC ICRA BB 100 Withdrawn (India) Pvt Ltd Accutest Research Laboratories FBL – Buyer’s Credit ICRA BB 68.5 Withdrawn (India) Pvt Ltd Accutest Research Laboratories Unallocated Limits ICRA BB /A4 19.6 Withdrawn (India) Pvt Ltd Acrysil Ltd FB Limit ICRA BBB+ 474 Reaffirmed Acrysil Ltd FB Unallocated Limit ICRA BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BB+ 961.4 Reaffirmed Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BB+ 12 Reaffirmed Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed ICRA BB+ 17.2 Reaffirmed Limits) Bharat Gluco Industries (P) Ltd FB limits ICRA BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Gluco Industries (P) Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Bharat Gluco Industries (P) Ltd Unallocated (Proposed ICRA BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Limits) Cdm Smith India Pvt Ltd LT- FBL ICRA BBB- 45 Revised from BBB Cdm Smith India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated ICRA BBB- 15 Revised from Limit BBB / A3+ Concrete Udyog Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ 170 Revised from BB Greta Energy Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BB+ 65 Upgraded from BB Greta Energy Ltd LT: TL ICRA BB+ 166.7 Upgraded from BB Greta Energy Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA BB+ 268.3 Upgraded from BB Guru Kirpa Enterprises CC ICRA BB- 60 Withdrawn Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PP-MLDICRA 25500 Outstanding AA Irm Ltd LT, TL ICRA BBB- 70.1 Reaffirmed Irm Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Irm Ltd LT / ST, non-FB Fac ICRA BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Lambodhara Textiles Ltd FB – Working capital ICRA BBB 310.6 Upgraded Fac from BBB- Lambodhara Textiles Ltd FB - TL ICRA BBB 235 Upgraded from BBB- Logix Softel Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA B+ 4000 Upgraded from B Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 1145.9 Assigned ICRA AAA Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 69.9 Assigned ICRA AAA Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility Provisional 18.2 Assigned ICRA AAA Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility Provisional 80.9 Assigned ICRA BBB- Navhari Food Products Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 70 Withdrawn Neelanchal Realtors Llp Secured overdraft ICRA A 500 Reaffirmed facility North Eastern Karnataka Road Issuer Rating IrB+ - Reaffirmed Transport Corporation Orange County Resorts & Hotels Proposed NCD programmeICRA A- 1000 Assigned Ltd Orange County Resorts & Hotels Proposed NCD programmeICRA A- 1000 Assigned Ltd Oriental Carbon And Chemicals TL ICRA A - Reaffirmed Ltd Oriental Carbon And Chemicals FBL ICRA A - Reaffirmed Ltd Peninsula Projects (Bangalore) LT – FB ICRA B 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Money ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Manager Fund Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Income Fund ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Floating ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Rate Fund – ST Plan Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance ST Fund ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Medium Term ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Fund Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Dynamic Bond ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Fund Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Bking & PSU ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Debt Fund Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Corporate ICRA AAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Bond Fund Rio Glass Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 40 Withdrawn Rio Glass Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B+ 23.6 Withdrawn Rosha Alloys Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA B+ 40 Reaffirmed Rosha Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA B+ 10 Reaffirmed Rosha Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed ICRA B+ 75 Reaffirmed Limits) Sbi Cards And Payment Services LT borrowing programmeICRA AAA 110000 Outstanding Ltd Sbi Cards And Payment Services LT – Sub. Bonds/debt ICRA AAA 10900 Outstanding Ltd programme Sbi Cards And Payment Services LT – bonds programme ICRA AAA 10000 Outstanding Ltd Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed Shree Jagannath Expressway Ltd Issuer Rating IrA- - Assigned Shubhlaxmi Gum Industries CC ICRA B 70 Assigned Shubhlaxmi Gum Industries TL ICRA B 14.8 Assigned Sri Durga Enterprises FBL ICRA B+ 250 Reaffirmed Strive India Education FB – TL ICRA BB- 200 Assigned Foundation Sun-Shin Food Product FB – CC ICRA B+ 90 Withdrawn Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 250 Assigned / outstanding Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 41.5 Outstanding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 