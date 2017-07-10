India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 10

Jul 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Medical Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Affirmed Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 105 Assigned Kec Bikaner Sikar Transmission Non-FB limit (BG)# IND A3+ 100 Upgraded Pvt Ltd # The bank guarantee has been carved out of senior secured term loan. Mangalam Drugs And Organics Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 255.6 Upgraded LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Medical Ltd FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Amri Hospitals Ltd TL IND A-(SO) 1000 Assigned Amri Hospitals Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 2100 Assigned A-(SO) Ayodhya Nagar Palika Parishad LT Issuer Rating IND BB- RWP Barwa Adda Expressway Ltd TL IND BBB- 14400 Assigned Bgr Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 4830.6 Assigned Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB 250 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 250 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Extol Education Society TL IND BB 37.04 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Extol Education Society Bk overdraft facility IND BB 60 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 3 Assigned Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 17 Assigned Gulzar Educational & Charitable TL IND BB- 358.4 Migrated to Trust Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gulzar Educational & Charitable FB WC Fac IND BB- 41.6 Migrated to Trust Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Institute Of Foreign Trade & TL IND BBB- 70 Migrated to Management Society Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Institute Of Foreign Trade & WC facility IND BBB- 100 Migrated to Management Society Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kec Bikaner Sikar Transmission Rupee TL* IND BBB 1710 Upgraded Pvt Ltd * Previously, the entire exposure was with ICICI Bank and now some amount has been underwritten. The entire facility amount has been mentioned as rupee term loan. Mangalam Drugs And Organics Ltd TL IND BBB+ 140.3 Upgraded Mangalam Drugs And Organics Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ /IND A2 397.9 Upgraded Orix Auto Infrastructure FB revolving credit IND AAA /IND A1+ 4500 Assigned Services Ltd facility Raj Arcade Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT loan Provisional IND 1020 Assigned BB Swargiya Bhikam Singh Smriti Bk loans IND BB 74.28 Migrated to Samaj Kalyan Sansthan Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Tata Steel Ltd TL IND AA /RWE 37500 Rating assigned; placed on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) Tata Steel Ltd FB facility IND AA /RWE 5255 Rating assigned; placed on RWE Tata Steel Ltd Non-FB limits# IND AA /RWE /IND 4500 Rating A1+ /RWE assigned; placed on RWE # Contains sub- limits of fund- based facilities Vishwa Gyan Punj Trust Bk loans IND BB- 67.34 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)