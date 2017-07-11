RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 10

(Repeating to add additional ratings.) Jul 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Services Non-FBL ICRA A3 150 Reaffirmed Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1 2250 Downgraded from A1+ Bhavani Industries ST-Fund BasedFac ICRA A3 Downgraded (Sublimit) from ICRA A3 Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd ST -Fund Based ICRA A4 20 Downgraded from ICRA A4+ Dewas Metal Sections Ltd Non Fund based -LOC ICRA A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Dewas Metal Sections Ltd Non Fund based -BG ICRA A4+ 12.1 Reaffirmed Dewas Metal Sections Ltd Unallocated ICRA A4+ 33 Reaffirmed Gokul Agri International Ltd NFBL ICRA A3+ 3619.6 Rating placed on watch with developing implications Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd NFBL ICRA A3+ 4689 (Rating placed on watch with developing implications implications) Indag Rubber Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Indag Rubber Ltd Unallocated ICRA A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Mahindra Auto Steel Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A1+ 25 Reaffirmed Mahindra Steel Service Centre ST non-FBL ICRA A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Ltd Mayur Enterprise NFBL ICRA A4 20 Issuer not cooperating Padam Interiors Non-FBL –BG ICRA A3+ 50 Assigned / Outstanding Padam Interiors Non-fund ICRA A3+ Assigned / BasedSub-Limit –LOC Outstanding Samhi Jv Business Hotels Pvt Non Fund Based ICRA A3+ 150 Ltd Review process is underway Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd ST FBL ICRA A1+ 740 Reaffirmed Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL ICRA A1+ 424 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd Non-FB – BG ICRA A4 1 Reaffirmed Sonal Vyapar Pvt Ltd ST: Non FB Fac ICRA A4 142.5 Reaffirmed Sundaram Industries Pvt Ltd ST: CP ICRA A1+ 100 Assigned Trinity Mahalasa Durga Sales ST - Non Fund based ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed And Services Upper Indiasmelting & Refinery Non FB –Forward ICRA A4 2 Reaffirmed Works Contrac Vijeta Projects & Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 1945 Revised from Infrastructures Ltd. A4+ A. K. L. Infracon Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4+ 55 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 7.50 crore earlier) Amar Impex NFBL ICRA A3 32.5 Reaffirmed Amar International Non-FBL ICRA A3 5 Reaffirmed Ambience Interiors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 270 Assigned Anjani Synthetics Ltd NFBL ICRA A3 30 Withdrawn Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd Proposed CP Programme ICRA A1 150 Assigned Dynamic Drilling & Services StableNon-fund based, ICRA A2+ 1771 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd ST Fac Edhayam & Co ST -Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 409.3 Reaffirmed God Granites ST-Fund Based-Packing ICRA A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit, Post Shipment Fac & Bill Discounting God Granites ST-Non Fund Based-LOC ICRA A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Idfc Infrastructure Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Intertrade Ltd ST, non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 3700 Reaffirmed Piramal Finance Ltd CP / ST Debt ProgrammeICRA A1+ 90000 Outstanding Pragya Securities Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based Bk ICRA A3 150 Reaffirmed Lines Pragya Securities Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Lines ICRA A3 30 Reaffirmed Precision Machines And ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed Equipments Pvt Ltd Pricol Engineering Industries ST non fund based ICRA A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Sai Sponge (India) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 21.6 Downgraded from ICRA A3+ /Withdrawn Sam Apparels Pvt Ltd ST FB ICRA A4 275 Reaffirmed Sam Apparels Pvt Ltd ST -Unallocated ICRA A4 25 Reaffirmed Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA A2+ 2442 Reaffirmed Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Unallocated limits ICRA A2+ 24142 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice ST –Non FB ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Industries Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based Sub-limits ICRA D - Downgraded from ICRA A4+ Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA D 161 Downgraded from ICRA A4+ Trinity Mahalasa Durga Sales ST –Non-fund Based ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed And Services U Goenka Sons Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based Limi ICRA D 270 Revised from ICRA A4 Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A3+ 203.7 Reaffirmed Venus Home Appliances Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund based ICRA A3+ 60 Upgraded from ICRA A3 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sayaji Industries Ltd Medium Term Fixed MA- 180 Deposit Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acciona Wind Energy Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+ 437.4 Upgraded from A Adlabs Entertainmentltd Long-TL ICRA D 11000 revised from BB+ Alpha Services FBL ICRA BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Alpha Services Unallocated ICRA BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A 1610 Downgraded from A+ Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd LT/ ST – FB Limits ICRA A / 2250 Downgraded ICRA A1 from A+/ A1+ Ananda Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB limits ICRA BB+ 1100 Reaffirmed Ananda Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating IrBB - Withdrawn B.R. Guar Gum Pvt Ltd FB –CC ICRA B+ 65 Reaffirmed B.R. Guar Gum Pvt Ltd LT/ST –Unallocated ICRA B+ 10 Reaffirmed Limits Bhavani Industries LT -Fund Based -CC ICRA BBB 50 Downgraded from ICRA BBB- Bhavani Industries LT -Fund Based –TL ICRA BBB 30 Downgraded from ICRA BBB- Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd LT -Fund Based CC ICRA B 150 Downgraded from ICRA BB Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd LT -Fund Based TL ICRA B 76.7 Downgraded from ICRA BB Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated ICRA B 33.3 Downgraded from ICRA A4+ Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Fac ICRA A(SO) 136.9 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA 3700.7 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd AAA(SO) Dewas Metal Sections Ltd FB –CC ICRA BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Dewas Metal Sections Ltd FB –TL ICRA BB+ 159.9 Reaffirmed Dhuria Rice Mill FB –CC ICRA B 75 Reaffirmed Dlf Power And Services Ltd TL ICRA A(SO) 10550 Assigned Dlf Power And Services Ltd Fund Based ICRA A(SO) 250 Assigned Dry Blend Foods Pvt Ltd FB –CC ICRA BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Gaursons Realty Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA 1500 Assigned BBB-(SO) Gokul Agri International Ltd LT Fund Based – CC ICRA BBB 1000 (Rating placed on watch with developing implications Gokul Agri International Ltd LT/ ST Unallocated ICRA BBB 80.4 (Rating placed on watch with developing implications Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd LT Fund Based – CC ICRA BBB 87.5 (Rating placed on watch with developing implications Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd LT/ ST Unallocated ICRA BBB 113.5 (Rating placed on watch with developing implications Indag Rubber Ltd FB limits ICRA A+ 80 Reaffirmed Jbm Industries Ltd LT -TL ICRA BBB 70 Issuer delayed in giving information Jbm Industries Ltd LT/ST Fund Based ICRA BBB 300 /ICRA A2 Issuer delayed in giving information Jbm Industries Ltd LT / ST -Non Fund ICRA BBB 271.5 Based /ICRA A2 Issuer delayed in giving information Jbm Industries Ltd Unalocated ICRA BBB 58.5 /ICRA A2 Issuer delayed in giving information Lalitpur Power Generation TL ICRA BB- 139320 Revised from Company Ltd BBB- Lalitpur Power Generation CC ICRA BB- 21670* Revised from Company Ltd BBB- includes Rs. 167 crore of non-fund based limits Lalitpur Power Generation NFBL ICRA BB- 16540 Revised from Company Ltd BBB- Limbavali Power Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Limbavali Power Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB- 211 Reaffirmed Limbavali Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 62.9 Reaffirmed Mahindra Auto Steel Pvt Ltd LT FB limits ICRA A+ 300 Reaffirmed Mahindra Auto Steel Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL ICRA A+ 500 Reaffirmed Mahindra Auto Steel Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A+ 925 Reaffirmed /ICRA A1+ Mahindra Steel Service Centre LT FB limits ICRA AA- 270 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra Steel Service Centre TL ICRA AA- 34.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra Steel Service Centre Unallocated Limits ICRA AA- 445.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Mayur Enterprise FB Limits ICRA B+ 55.2 Issuer not cooperating Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B/ICRA 120 A4 Issuer not cooperating Padam Interiors FB Limits –CC ICRA BBB 100 Outstanding Pearson Drums & Barrels Pvt Bk Fac ICRA B+/ 254 Limite ICRA A4 Power Research And Development LT - FBL ICRA B+ 60 Reaffirmed Consultants Pvt Ltd Power Research And Development LT - Non FBL ICRA B+ 35 Reaffirmed Consultants Pvt Ltd Rooplaxmi Industries India Pvt Bk Fac ICRA B- 79 Ltd Issuer not cooperating S.B. Sahoo & Co. Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ 70 Issuer not cooperating Samhi Jv Business Hotels Pvt TL ICRA BBB- 1860 Ltd Review process is underway Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd TL ICRA AA- 2155.8 Reaffirmed Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA AA- 1625 Reaffirmed Scrabble Entertainment Ltd TL ICRA A+ 29.5 upgraded from A- Scrabble Entertainment Ltd LT FBL ICRA A+ 30 upgraded from A- Shalby Ltd TL ICRA A- 3220 Assigned Shalby Ltd Working Capital ICRA A- 500 Assigned Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B- 80 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B- 15.7 Reaffirmed Sonal Vyapar Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BB- 92.5 Revised from [ICRA[BB Sonal Vyapar Pvt Ltd LT: TL Fac ICRA BB- 25.2 Revised from [ICRA[BB Sri Kodandarama Boiled & Raw FBL ICRA BB- 207 Upgraded Rice Mill from B+ Sri Kodandarama Boiled & Raw Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 93 Upgraded Rice Mill from B+/ ICRA A4 / Reaffirmed Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd Bk Loan Rating ICRA 250 A-/A1 Issuer delayed in giving information Technocrat Connectivity FB –CC ICRA B+ 40 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Technocrat Connectivity FB –TL ICRA B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Trinity Mahalasa Durga Sales LT –FB CC ICRA B- 45 Reaffirmed And Services Upper Indiasmelting & Refinery FB –CC ICRA BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Works Upper Indiasmelting & Refinery Unallocated ICRA BB- 50.5 Reaffirmed Works Vallabh Market LT Fund based ICRA B- 150 Withdrawn Vijeta Projects & FB Fac ICRA BB- 800 Revised from Infrastructures Ltd. BB+ Vinayak Cottex FB – CC ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed Vinayak Cottex FB – TL ICRA B 26.7 Reaffirmed Virginia Developers Pvt Ltd FB –TL ICRA BB 2125 Reaffirmed A. K. L. Infracon Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 55 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 3.50 crore earlier) Abhyudaya Green Economic Zones BLR ICRA B+ 72.5 - Pvt. Ltd. Issuer delayed in giving information Amar Impex FB Limits ICRA BBB- / 82.5 Reaffirmed ICRA A3 Amar International FB Limits ICRA BBB- / 160 Reaffirmed ICRA A3 Ambience Interiors Pvt Ltd FB Limits –CC ICRA BBB 30 Assigned Anjani Synthetics Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 770 Withdrawn Anjani Synthetics Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 37.5 Withdrawn Baramati Tollways Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 361.7 Reaffirmed Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd TL ICRA A+ 979 Outstanding Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A+ 21 Outstanding Belstar Investment And Finance PTC Series A1 Provisional 298 Assigned Pvt Ltd (Belstar) ICRA A- Belstar Investment And Finance PTC Series A2 Provisional 6.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd (Belstar) ICRA BBB- Calsea Footwear Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BBB-/A3 290 - Review process is underway Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 250 Assigned Ltd Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 440 Outstanding Ltd Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Subordinated ICRA BBB- 200 Outstanding Ltd Debenture Programme Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 520 Outstanding Ltd Dlf Power And Services Ltd TL Provisional 10550 Assigned ICRA A Dlf Power And Services Ltd Fund Based Provisional 250 Assigned ICRA A Dlf Utilities Ltd FBL ICRA A 10800 Withdrawn Dlf Utilities Ltd FBL ICRA A 5090 Reaffirmed Dynamic Drilling & Services TL - - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 83.85 CR) Dynamic Drilling & Services Fund based, LT Fac ICRA BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Embassy Property Developments Fund Based –TL ICRA BBB- 10000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Embassy Property Developments NCD -I ICRA BBB- 5540 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Embassy Property Developments NCD -II ICRA BBB- 1090 Reassigned Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 50.8 Reaffirmed Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd UnallocatedLimits ICRA BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed God Granites LT-Fund Based-CC ICRA BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Hero Management Service Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fund / Non-FBL ICRA 227 Withdrawn BBB+/A2+ Idfc Infrastructure Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 15000 Assigned Idfc Infrastructure Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Intertrade Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA AA+ 300 Reaffirmed Muktsar Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based-Cash Credi ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed Piramal Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA AA 87250 Assigned / Outstanding Piramal Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 70000 Outstanding Piramal Finance Ltd Subordinated Bond ICRA AA 10000 Outstanding (Tier II) Programme Prapalsha Agros Ltd CC ICRA B+ 110 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.10.00 CR) Precision Machines And LT: FB Fac ICRA BB 84.5 Revised from Equipments Pvt Ltd ICRA BB Precision Machines And LT and ST: ICRA BB/A4 55.5 Revised from Equipments Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BB/Reaffirmed Pricol Engineering Industries LT fund based ICRA BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from 4.00 CR) Pricol Engineering Industries LT/ST proposed ICRA BB+ / 75 Reaffirmed Ltd ICRA A4+ (revised from 11.00 CR) Ptc India Financial Services NCDs Programme ICRA A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd Ptc India Financial Services Fund BasedLimits ICRA A+ 13000 Reaffirmed Ltd /ICRA A1+ Ptc India Financial Services UnallocatedLimits ICRA A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Ltd /ICRA A1+ Ranganathan Rajeswari BLR ICRA D 85 - Charitable Trus Issuer delayed in giving information Sai Sponge (India) Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ 80 Downgraded from ICRA BBB / Withdrawn Sam Apparels Pvt Ltd LT -Unallocated ICRA B+ - Withdrawn Samdariya Builders Pvt Ltd LT FB CC ICRA B 50 Upgraded from ICRA D Samdariya Builders Pvt Ltd LT FB TL ICRA B 386.5 Upgraded from ICRA D Samdariya Builders Pvt Ltd LT -Unallocated ICRA B 333.5 Upgraded from ICRA D Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd FB Fac ICRA A- 1260 Reaffirmed Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Unallocated limits ICRA A- 200 Reaffirmed Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA D 555 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Sri Kodandarama Boiled & Raw FBL ICRA BB- 207 Upgraded Rice Mill from ICRA B+ Sri Kodandarama Boiled & Raw Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- / 93 Upgraded Rice Mill ICRA A4 from ICRA B+ / Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice FB –CC ICRA BB- 200 Upgraded Industries from ICRA B+ Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice FB –TL ICRA BB- 18.6 Upgraded Industries from ICRA B+ Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice LT/STUnallocated ICRA BB-/A4 31.4 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Sai Baba Agro Tech BLR ICRA B 70 - Issuer delayed in giving information Team Engineers Advance BLR ICRA B- 75 - Technologies India Pvt Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Thirumala Knit Finisher BLR ICRA B/A4 100 - Issuer delayed in giving information Transtek Infoways Pvt Ltd LT Proposed FB CC (CC)ICRA BB- 120 Assigned Trinity Mahalasa Durga Sales LT –FB CC ICRA B+ 45 Reaffirmed And Services U Goenka Sons Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA D 10 Revised from ICRA B Umiya Enterprise FB –CC ICRA BB- 40 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Umiya Enterprise FB –TL ICRA BB- 75.8 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Umiya Enterprise Unallocated ICRA BB- 9.2 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Vallabh Market LT FB ICRA B- 150 Withdrawn Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA BBB 640 Reaffirmed Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA BBB 52.14 Reaffirmed Venus Home Appliances Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB 167 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Venus Home Appliances Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BBB 40 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Venus Home Appliances Pvt Ltd LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA BBB/A3+ 63 Upgraded from ICRA BBB-/A3 Vinplex India Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB- 585 Reaffirmed Vinplex India Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated limitsICRA BBB- 15 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)