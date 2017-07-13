RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 12

(Repeating to add additional ratings.) Jul 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 2650 Reaffirmed Ankit International NON FBL ICRA A4 455 Reaffirmed Anshul Impex Pvt Ltd Non fund based ICRA A4+ 400 Issuer delayed in giving information Federal Engineers ST Non-FBL ICRA A2 110 Revised from ICRA A3+ Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned G,R Weavers Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund based ICRA A4 50 Issuer not cooperating G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based ICRA A3+ Downgraded Sub-limits from ICRA A2 Issuer did not cooperate Jak Group Pvt Ltd ST FB ICRA A4+ 200 Assigned Marudhar Fashions Fund Based Working ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 700# Reaffirmed # Includes fund based overdraft sub-limit of Rs. 3.00 crore and cash credit sub-limit of Rs. 2.00 crore rated ICRA BB+ and ICRA A4+ Raj Overseas ST fund based ICRA A2+ 560 Reaffirmed Raj Overseas ST non fund based ICRA A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4 45 Info and fee not provided Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 21000 Withdrawn (SO) Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 21000 Withdrawn (SO) Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A4 8.1 Upgraded from ICRA B- Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Versatile Engineers ST: non fund based ICRA A4 0.6 Issuer delayed in giving information Automotive Axles Ltd ST Non fund based ICRA A1+ 200 Reaffirmed facilitie Cmr Toyotsu Aluminium India NFBL ICRA A2 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dada Ganpati Guar Products Pvt ST Non FB ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Durga Polyesters Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Securities Services Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 3500 Assigned Il&Fs Securities Services Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 4000 Outstanding Jl Hotels Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A4 3.9 Assigned Jsw Steel Ltd ST FB Limits ICRA A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 168000 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Ltd Proposed CP Programme ICRA A1+ 15000 Assigned Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd ST loans ICRA A3 138500 Assigned / Outstanding Nkg Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB ICRA A4 9000 Withdrawn Prestress Steel Llp ST – non-fund based ICRA A3 225 Reaffirmed R.D. Tea Ltd NFBL –Letter of ICRA A4 3.7 - Guarantee Ramco Systems Ltd ST, FBL ICRA A2+ 420 Reaffirmed Ramco Systems Ltd ST, Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 255 Reaffirmed Royal Castor Products Ltd ST FBL (EPC/FBD/FBP) ICRA A2 550 Reaffirmed Royal Castor Products Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A2 30 Reaffirmed Smpp Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A3+ 100 Revised from ICRA A3 Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd ST-Non Fund Based ICRA A3 169.2 Reaffirmed The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd NFB ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd. CP/ ST debt ICRA A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd. Non fund based ICRA A1+ 983.8 Reaffirmed working capital limits MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Nikhil Adhesives Ltd FD MB+ 35 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.H. Memorial Educational LT–Fund Based ICRA A- 1027 Reaffirmed Trust enhanced from Rs. 52.70 CR Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd TL ICRA A- 12000 Reaffirmed Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd LT/ST FBL ICRA A- /A2+ 2000 Reaffirmed Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd LT/ST NonFBL ICRA A- /A2+ 20750 Reaffirmed Ankit International FBL ICRA B Reaffirmed Anshul Impex Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 300 Issuer delayed in giving information Avenues Pharmaceuticals LT fund based ICRA BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Associates Bhadohi Carpets LT FB ICRA BB 115 Reaffirmed Federal Engineers LT and ST FBL ICRA BBB /A2 100 Reaffirmed, Revised from ICRA A3+ to ICRA A2 Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA A+ 5000 Assigned Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA A+ 14500 Assigned Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd Non FB ICRA A+ /A1+ 500 Assigned G,R Weavers Pvt Ltd LT FB – CC ICRA B+ 57.5 Issuer not cooperating G,R Weavers Pvt Ltd LT FB – TL ICRA B+ 130 Issuer not cooperating G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 470 Downgraded from ICRA BBB+ Issuer did not cooperate G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 250 Downgraded /A3+ from ICRA BBB+/ A2 Issuer did not cooperate Jak Group Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA BB+ 50 Assigned Karda Construction Pvt Ltd LT: Fund based ICRA BB- 300 Issuer delayed in giving information Kavali Municipality Issuer Rating IrBB Assigned Krushna Industries FB – CC ICRA B+ 95 Reaffirmed Machilipatnam Municipality Issuer Rating IrBB+ Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd- Mfl PTC Series A1 ICRA AA (SO) 381.1 Provisional Securitisation Trust Liv Magma Fincorp Ltd- Mfl PTC Series A2 ICRA AA (SO) 17.9 Provisional Securitisation Trust Liv Magma Fincorp Ltd- Mfl Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA 7 Provisional Securitisation Trust Liv (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd- Mfl Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- 27.9 Provisional Securitisation Trust Liv (SO) Marudhar Fashions Fund Based TL Limits ICRA BB- 67.3 Reaffirmed previously 9.45 CR Marudhar Fashions Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- /A4 62.7 Reaffirmed previously 3.55 CR Miryalaguda Municipality Issuer Rating IrBB Assigned Nikhil Adhesives Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Prabha Engineers TL ICRA B+ 25 Issuer delayed in giving information Prabha Engineers CC ICRA B+ 25 Issuer delayed in giving information Raj Overseas LT fund based ICRA A- 104.7 Reaffirmed Raj Overseas LT Unallocated ICRA A- 265.3 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 1.1 Info and fee not provided Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 72.2 Info and fee not provided Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG ICRA B 2.5 Info and fee not provided Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Credit exposure limit ICRA B 0.7 to notional contract Info and fee not provided Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA B 8.5 Info and fee not provided Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A 650 Withdrawn Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A 650 Withdrawn Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 27.9 Upgraded from ICRA B- Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 24.3 Upgraded from ICRA B- Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit ICRA B 10 Upgraded from ICRA B- Shree Packers (Mp) Pvt Ltd LT fund based ICRA BB- 98 Assigned Shree Packers (Mp) Pvt Ltd Long/ST-Unallocated ICRA BB- /A4 2 Assigned Siddipet Municipality Issuer Rating IrBB Assigned Signet Denim Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 770 Assigned Versatile Alucast Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 80 Issuer delayed in giving information Versatile Alucast Pvt Ltd CC ICRA D 31 Issuer delayed in giving information Versatile Engineers TL ICRA BB- 35.3 Issuer delayed in giving information Versatile Engineers CC ICRA BB- 50 Issuer delayed in giving information Vyanktesh Plastics And LT fund based ICRA BB- 68.7 Assigned Packaging Pvt Ltd Vyanktesh Plastics And Long/ST-Unallocated ICRA BB- /A4 24.8 Assigned Packaging Pvt Ltd Aarti Suitings Pvt Ltd LT FB –CC ICRA BB- 95 Reaffirmed Aarti Suitings Pvt Ltd LT FB –TL ICRA BB- 15 Reaffirmed Automotive Axles Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA A+ 1050 Reaffirmed C.K. Industries Standby Line of Credit- - - (earlier Rs. 1.95 CR) C.K. Industries FB – CC ICRA B+ 120 Upgraded from ICRA B (reduced from Rs. 13.00 CR) C.K. Industries FB – Warehouse ReceiptICRA B+ 30 Upgraded from ICRA B (reduced from Rs. 5.00 CR) C.K. Industries Unallocated ICRA B+ 49.5 Upgraded from ICRA B Ceebros Hotels Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac ICRA BBB 5800 Withdrawn Cmr Toyotsu Aluminium India Fund Based Working ICRA BBB+ 270 Assigned Pvt Ltd Capital Limits Cmr Toyotsu Aluminium India TL ICRA BBB+ 270 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dada Ganpati Guar Products Pvt LT FB –CC ICRA BB- 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Dada Ganpati Guar Products Pvt LT FB –TL ICRA BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Dewan Housing Finance PTC Series A Provisional 3136.4 Assigned Corporation Ltd ICRA AAA Dewan Housing Finance Second Loss Facility Provisional 164.7 Assigned Corporation Ltd ICRA BBB Durga Polyesters Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ 502.1 Reaffirmed Durga Polyesters Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ / 0.3 Reaffirmed A4+ Jl Hotels Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based TL ICRA BB- 215 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from Rs 12.00 crore) Jl Hotels Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based (CC) ICRA BB- 10 Assigned Jl Hotels Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated ICRA BB- / 1.1 Assigned ICRA A4 Jsw Steel Ltd TL / Standby LOC Fac ICRA AA- 225830.5Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Ltd Proposed – TL ICRA AA- 50000 Assigned Jsw Steel Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA- 53510.4 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Ltd Proposed NCD ProgrammeICRA AA- 50000 Assigned Jsw Steel Ltd LT / ST - Fund ICRA AA-/A1+ 58444 Reaffirmed based/Non-FBL Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd Long-TL ICRA BBB- 54000 Outstanding Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd FB limit ICRA BBB- 1500 Outstanding Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BBB- 1000 Outstanding Kiratpur Ner Chowk Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 14847.6 Reaffirmed Mathuram Swastha Evam Shikshan TL ICRA B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sansthan Mathuram Swastha Evam Shikshan Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sansthan Navjivan Cotton Industries FB –CC ICRA B 117.5 Reaffirmed Navjivan Cotton Industries FB –TL ICRA B 26.3 Reaffirmed Nkg Infrastructure Ltd FB TL ICRA B+ 700 Withdrawn Nkg Infrastructure Ltd FB CC ICRA B+ 2300 Withdrawn Nkg Infrastructure Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 1000 Withdrawn Prestress Steel Llp TL ICRA BBB- 18 Reaffirmed Prestress Steel Llp CC ICRA BBB- 400 Reaffirmed R S Spuntex Pvt Ltd LT FB –CC ICRA BB- 68 Reaffirmed R S Spuntex Pvt Ltd LT FB –TL ICRA BB- 22 Reaffirmed R.D. Tea Ltd FBL –TL ICRA BB 31.2 - R.D. Tea Ltd FBL –CC ICRA BB 157.3 - Ramco Systems Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA A 250 Reaffirmed Ramco Systems Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A-/A2+ 430 Reaffirmed Royal Castor Products Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Royal Castor Products Ltd Public Deposit MA- 100 Reaffirmed Programme Seavalley Resorts Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- - Reaffirmed Seavalley Resorts Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA BBB- / 110 Reaffirmed A3 Shriniwas Board & Paper Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA BB- 80 Assigned Shriniwas Board & Paper Pvt Ltd Long/ST Non-fund BasedICRA BB- / 20 Assigned ICRA A4 Smpp Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB 50 Revised from ICRA BBB- Smpp Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Unallocated ICRA BBB / 300 Revised from A3+ ICRA BBB- / A3 Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based- TL ICRA BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based- CC ICRA BBB- 135 Reaffirmed Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd LT/ST- Unallocated ICRA BBB- / 15.8 Reaffirmed Limits A3 Taurus Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC ICRA BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Taurus Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL ICRA BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Taurus Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 15 Reaffirmed The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd TL ICRA BB- 589 Reaffirmed (revised from 70.12 CR) The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd CC ICRA BB- 350 Reaffirmed The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- 186.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 7.43 CR) Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd. TL ICRA AA- 150 Reaffirmed Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd. Fund based working ICRA AA- 1620 Reaffirmed capital limits -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 