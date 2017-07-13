India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 13

Jul 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Raj Woodart Interior Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 40 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. ST debt/CP programme^ IND A1+ 15000 Affirmed Ltd ^ Unutilised Sonachi Industries Ltd NFBF IND A4+ 7.5 Assigned Uti Liquid Cash Plan ST IND A1+mfs - Affirmed Uti Money Market Fund ST IND A1+mfs - Affirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Fixed deposit programmeIND tAA/RWE - Placed on RWE LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Azafran Innovacion Ltd Long-TL IND B- 42 Affirmed Azafran Innovacion Ltd FB Fac IND B- / IND A4 20 Affirmed Bses Rajdhani Power Ltd TL IND BB- 2000 Assigned Idfc Bank Ltd Senior bonds IND AAA/RWE 422000 Placed on RWE Idfc Bank Ltd Senior infra bonds IND AAA/RWE 100000 Placed on RWE Raj Woodart Interior Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 30 Assigned Rama Power And Steel Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 200 Assigned Saraf Agencies Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 2342.1 Upgraded from IND BB Secure Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 120 Assigned Secure Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB / IND A4+ 180 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Bk loan IND AA/RWE 150000 Placed on RWE Shriram City Union Finance Ltd LT debt programme IND AA/RWE 4500 Placed on RWE Shriram Housing Finance Ltd Bk loans IND AA/RWE 15000 Placed on RWE Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCD IND AA/RWE 7000 Placed on RWE Shriram Transport Finance Co. NCDs (NCDs)* IND AA+ 175000 Affirmed Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Co. Subordinated debt* IND AA+ 26200 Affirmed Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Co. Bk loans IND AA+ / IND A1+130000 Affirmed Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Co. Term deposit tAA+ - Affirmed Ltd Sonachi Industries Ltd FBF IND BB / IND A4+ 142.5 Assigned Uti Floating Rate Fund LT IND AAAmfs - Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWE- Rating Watch Evolving. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)