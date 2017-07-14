India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 14

Jul 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ingenius E-Commerce Non-FB WC Fac IND A3 5 Assigned Mohit Ventures Non-FB WC limits IND A4 35 Assigned Macquarie Finance India ST Issuer Rating - - Withdrawn Macquarie Finance India ST CP programme - 10 Withdrawn Macquarie Finance India ST equity linked notes - 3 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air India LT IND AAA 81 Affirmed Akhil Ship Breakers Issuer rating IND B - Upgraded from IND B- Akhil Ship Breakers Non-FB limit IND B/A4 300 Upgraded from IND B-/A4 Hudco’S Bank LT Bk loans* IND AAA 2.5 Assigned * The final ratings have been assigned following the receipt of executed financing documents. Ingenius E-Commerce FB WC Fac IND BBB- / IND A352.4 Assigned Ingenius E-Commerce Proposed FB WC Fac* Provisional IND 62.6 Assigned BBB- / IND A3 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by Ingenius to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Macquarie Finance India LT Issuer Rating - - Withdrawn Macquarie Finance India Principal protected - 4.31 Withdrawn equity-linked debentures Macquarie Finance India Principal protected - 0.25 Withdrawn equity-linked notes Mohit Ventures TL IND B+ 140 Assigned Mohit Ventures FB WC limits IND B+ 65 Assigned Odisha Power Transmission Corp Long-TL IND A 5600 Assigned Pnb Housing Finance NCDS IND AAA 80 Assigned Pnb Housing Finance NCDS* IND AAA 120 Affirmed * Includes a sublimit of INR10 billion for sub-debt Texmaco Rail & Engineering FB limits IND AA-/A1+ 500 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)