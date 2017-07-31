India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 31

Jul 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adorn Speciality Polymers Pvt FB limits IND A4+ 1800 Assigned Ltd S N Tradelink Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A3 430 Affirmed Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 55 Assigned Spaceage Switchgears Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 80 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- GP Wind (Jangi) Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs Provisional IND 3000 Assigned AA- (SO) Eastern Travels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 90 Assigned Eastern Travels Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits* Provisional IND 30 Assigned BB * The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by ETPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Jodhpur Pali Expressway Ltd TL IND A 2900 Assigned Montecarlo Ltd NCDs IND A+ 900 Assigned Rajasthan State Road TL IND A- (SO) 19176.9 Assigned Development And Construction Corporation Ltd Rajasthan State Road Proposed TL* Provisional IND 494.5 Assigned Development And Construction A- (SO) Corporation Ltd * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by RSRDC to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Renew Solar Energy (Telangana) TL IND BBB 7856.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd S N Tradelink Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB- 155 Affirmed Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B- /IND A4 120 Assigned Spaceage Switchgears Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/IND A4+ 60 Affirmed Swastik Pipes Ltd TL IND BBB- 131.1 Affirmed Swastik Pipes Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- /IND A3 1030 Affirmed Swastik Pipes Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- /IND A3 550 Affirmed Swastik Pipes Ltd Proposed WC limits* Provisional BBB- 200 Assigned /Provisional IND A3 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)