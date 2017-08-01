FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 31
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 31, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 4 days ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 31

20 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additional ratings.)
    Jul 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd                   CP                    ICRA A1+     17500   Withdrawn
Grasim Industries Ltd                   CP programme          ICRA A1+     17500   Assigned
Greenworth Infrastructures Pvt          ST – Non-fund based   ICRA A4      100     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Home First Finance Company              CP Programme          ICRA A1+     1000    Assigned
India Pvt. Ltd.
Rpg Life Sciences Ltd                   ST, non-FB Fac        ICRA A2+     259.2   Reaffirmed
Sumanglam Wood Products                 Non-fund based – BG/  ICRA A4      100     Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd                         LOC
Uv Boards Ltd                           LOC                   ICRA A4      210     Reaffirmed
Uv Boards Ltd                           Unallocated           ICRA A4      15      Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd                   NCD                   ICRA AA+     8000    Withdrawn
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd                   TL                    ICRA AA+     1000    Withdrawn
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd                   LT, FBL               ICRA AA+     12500   Withdrawn
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd                   LT / ST, non-FBL      ICRA AA+     15000   Withdrawn
                                                              /ICRA A1+                         
                                    
Apoorva Construction Co.                LT FB Fac             ICRA BB-     80      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Apoorva Construction Co.                LT Non-FB Fac         ICRA BB-     30      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Aravon Services Pvt Ltd                 FB Limits             ICRA         70      Outstanding
                                                              AA-(SO)
Aravon Services Pvt Ltd                 Proposed FBL          Provisional  30      Withdrawn
                                                              ICRA
                                                              AA-(SO)
Cholamandalam Investment And            PTC Series A          ICRA AAA(SO) -       Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust
June 2016
Cholamandalam Investment And            Second Loss Facility  ICRA A+(SO)  -       Upgraded
Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum                                                           from ICRA
Trust August 2016                                                                  A(SO)
Cholamandalam Investment And            PTC Series A          ICRA AAA(SO) -       Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum
Trust August 2016
Cholamandalam Investment And            Second Loss Facility  ICRA A(SO)   -       Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum
Trust December 2016-
Tranche -II
Cholamandalam Investment And            PTC Series A          ICRA AAA(SO) -       Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum
Trust December 2016-
Tranche -II
Cholamandalam Investment And            PTC Series A          ICRA A(SO)   -       Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum
Trust February 2017
Cholamandalam Investment And            PTC Series A          ICRA AAA(SO) -       Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum
Trust February 2017
Cholamandalam Investment And            Second Loss Facility  ICRA A(SO)   -       Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltdplatinum
Trust February 2017-
Tranche III
Cholamandalam Investment And            PTC Series A1         ICRA AAA(SO) -       Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltdplatinum
Trust February 2017-
Tranche III
Cholamandalam Investment And            PTC Series A12        ICRA AAA(SO) -       Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltdplatinum
Trust February 2017-
Tranche III
Cholamandalam Investment And            Second Loss Facility  ICRA A(SO)   -       Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum
Trust January 2017
Cholamandalam Investment And            PTC Series A          ICRA AAA(SO) -       Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum
Trust January 2017
Cholamandalam Investment And            Second Loss Facility  ICRA A(SO)   -       Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum
Trust March 2017-
Tranche II
Cholamandalam Investment And            PTC Series A          ICRA AAA(SO) -       Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum
Trust March 2017-
Tranche II
Cholamandalam Investment And            Second Loss Facility  ICRA AA(SO)  -       Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum
Trust September 2015
Cholamandalam Investment And            PTC Series A          ICRA AAA(SO) -       Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum
Trust September 2015
Cholamandalam Investment And            Second Loss Facility  ICRA A+(SO)  -       Upgraded
Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum                                                           from ICRA
Trust September 2016                                                               A(SO)
Cholamandalam Investment And            PTC Series A          ICRA AAA(SO) -       Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum
Trust September 2016
Cornerstone Properties Pvt Ltd          LT – TL               ICRA BB+(SO) 600     Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-(SO)
Cornerstone Property                    LT – TL               ICRA         1100    Downgraded
Investments Pvt Ltd                                           BBB-(SO)             from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB(SO)
Cornerstone Property                    LT – Unallocated      ICRA         -       Downgraded
Investments Pvt Ltd                                           BBB-(SO)             from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB(SO)
(reduced from 110.0CRS)
Grasim Industries Ltd                   NCD programme         ICRA AAA     8000    Assigned
Greenworth Infrastructures Pvt          LT – FB               ICRA B+      100     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Gricl Rail Bridge Development           TL                    ICRA BBB-    1880    Assigned
Co. Ltd
Home First Finance Company              TL                    ICRA A+      13000   Outstanding
India Pvt. Ltd.
Irm Ltd                                 LT, TL                ICRA BBB-    70.1    Reaffirmed
Irm Ltd                                 LT, FB Fac            ICRA BBB-    350     Reaffirmed
Irm Ltd                                 LT / ST, non-FB Fac   ICRA BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A2         ICRA BBB-(SO)-       Reaffirmed
Ltd-Dante Ifmr
Capital 2016                                   
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A1         ICRA BBB+(SO)-       Reaffirmed
Ltd-Dante Ifmr
Capital 2016                                   
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A1         ICRA BB(SO)  -       Downgraded
Ltd-Goldstein Ifmr                                                                 from ICRA 
Capital 2016                                                                       BBB(SO)
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A2         ICRA B(SO)  -        Downgraded
Ltd-Goldstein Ifmr                                                                 from ICRA    
Capital 2016                                                                       BB(SO)
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A2         ICRA BB(SO)  -       Downgraded
Ltd-Leonardo Ifmr                                                                  from ICRA 
Capital 2016                                                                      
BBB(SO)Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A1         ICRA         -      
Downgraded
Ltd-Leonardo Ifmr                                             BBB-(SO)             from ICRA
Capital 2016                                                                      
A-(SO)Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A2         ICRA BBB(SO) -      
Reaffirmed
Ltd-Michelangelo
Ifmr Capital 2016
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A1         ICRA A-(SO)  -       Reaffirmed
Ltd-Michelangelo Ifmr                                         
Capital 2016
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A2         ICRA B(SO)   -       Downgraded
Ltd-Moses Ifmr                                                                     from ICRA 
Capital 2016                                                                       BB(SO)
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A1         ICRA BB(SO)  -       Downgraded
Ltd-Moses Ifmr                                                                     from ICRA 
Capital 2016                                                                       BBB(SO)
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A2         ICRA BB-(SO) -       Downgraded
Ltd-Napoleon Ifmr                                                                  from ICRA 
Capital 2016                                                                       BBB(SO)
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A1         ICRA BB+(SO) -       Downgraded
Ltd-Napoleon Ifmr                                                                  from ICRA
Capital 2016                                                                      
A-(SO)Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A3         ICRA B(SO)   -      
Downgraded
Ltd-Oceania Ifmr                                                                   from ICRA
Capital 2016                                                                       BB(SO)
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A2         ICRA BB+(SO) -       Downgraded
Ltd-Oceania Ifmr                                                                   from ICRA
Capital 2016                                                                       BBB+(SO)
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A2         ICRA B+(SO)  -       Downgraded
Ltd-Raphael Ifmr                                                                   from ICRA
Capital 2016                                                                       BBB-(SO)
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A1         ICRA BB(SO)  -       Downgraded
Ltd-Raphael Ifmr                                                                   from ICRA 
Capital 2016                                                                      
BBB+(SO)Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A1         ICRA BB(SO)  -      
Downgraded
Ltd-Smith Ifmr                                                                     from ICRA
Capital 2016                                                                      
BBB(SO)Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A2         ICRA BB(SO)  -      
Downgraded
Ltd-Smith Ifmr                                                                     from ICRA 
Capital 2016                                                                       BB(SO)
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A2         ICRA B(SO)   -       Downgraded
Ltd-Syme Ifmr                                                                      from ICRA 
Capital 2016                                                                       BB(SO)
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A1         ICRA BB-(SO) -       Downgraded
Ltd-Syme Ifmr                                                                      from ICRA
Capital 2016                                                                       BBB-(SO)
L.S. Mills Ltd                          LT: Term-loan Fac     ICRA BBB     412     Reaffirmed
(reduced from 71.20crs)
L.S. Mills Ltd                          LT: FB Fac            ICRA BBB     1530    Reaffirmed
(increased from 123.00crs)
Mfx Infotech Pvt Ltd                    FB Limits             ICRA         60      Outstanding
                                                              AA-(SO)
Mfx Infotech Pvt Ltd                    Proposed FBL          Provisional  40      Withdrawn
                                                              ICRA
                                                              AA-(SO)
Prestige Habitat Ventures               Unallocated Fac       -            -       Finalized
Prestige Habitat Ventures               LT – TL               Provisional  6900    Finalized
                                                              rating of
                                                              ICRA A+(SO)
Rpg Life Sciences Ltd                   Long-TL               ICRA A-      200     Reaffirmed
Rpg Life Sciences Ltd                   LT, FB Bk Fac         ICRA A-      400     Reaffirmed
Shri Ganesh Industries                  CC                    ICRA B+      60      Assigned
Shri Ganesh Industries                  Unallocated           ICRA B+      40      Assigned
Sociedade De Fomento                    Issuer rating         IrBBB        -       Downgraded
Industrial Pvt Ltd                                                                 from IrA-
Sppl Hotels Pvt Ltd                     TL                    ICRA A(SO)   2200    Reaffirmed
Sppl Hotels Pvt Ltd                     CC                    ICRA A(SO)   50      Reaffirmed
Sri Sai Industries                      Fund Based- TL        ICRA BB-     54      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Sri Sai Industries                      Fund Based- CC        ICRA BB-     30      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Sumanglam Wood Products                 FB - CC               ICRA B-      60      Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd
Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd               NCD Programme         ICRA BBB-    539     Reaffirmed
Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd               Bk Fac                ICRA BBB-    158     Reaffirmed
Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd               NCD Programme         ICRA BBB-    400     Assigned
Transmission Corporation Of             AP Transco Vidyut     ICRA D       2000    Reaffirmed
Andhra Pradesh Ltd                      Bond Series I / 2006
Transmission Corporation Of             AP Transco Vidyut     ICRA D       3000    Reaffirmed
Andhra Pradesh Ltd                      Bond Series II / 2006
Transmission Corporation Of             AP Transco Vidyut     ICRA D       1250    Reaffirmed
Andhra Pradesh Ltd                      Bond Series I / 2007
Transmission Corporation Of             AP Transco Vidyut     ICRA D       3500    Reaffirmed
Andhra Pradesh Ltd                      Bond Series I / 2008
Uv Boards Ltd                           CC                    ICRA B+      60      Downgraded
                                                                                   from from
                                                                                   ICRA BB
Jay Enterprise                          Bk Loans              ICRA D       120     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
General Petrochemicalsltd               Term Loan Limits      ICRA B+      17.6    Revised from
                                                                                         BB-
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
General Petrochemicalsltd               Cash Credit Limits    ICRA B+      80      Revised from
                                                                                         BB-
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
General Petrochemicalsltd               Unallocated Limits    ICRA B+      27.4    Assigned
                                                              /ICRA A4
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
General Polytex Pvtltd                  BG                    ICRA AA      23      Reaffirmed
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
General Polytex Pvtltd                  Term Loan Limits      ICRA B       583.4   Reaffirmed
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
General Polytex Pvtltd                  Cash Credit Limits    ICRA B       180     Reaffirmed
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Pooja Jewellers                         Fund based            ICRA D       60      -
                                        Fac-Longterm
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd           Bk Fac                ICRA B+      650     -
                                                              /ICRA A4
Syndicate Bank                          Tier-II Bonds         ICRA AA+     32500   -
                                        Programme–Basel III
Tex-Styles International Pvt            Bk Loans              ICRA C+      71.8    -
Ltd                                                           /ICRA A4
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
United Hotels & Properties Pvt          Bk Fac                ICRA B       350     -
Ltd                                                           /ICRA A4   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.