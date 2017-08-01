RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 31

(Repeating to add additional ratings.) Jul 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 17500 Withdrawn Grasim Industries Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 17500 Assigned Greenworth Infrastructures Pvt ST – Non-fund based ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Home First Finance Company CP Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Assigned India Pvt. Ltd. Rpg Life Sciences Ltd ST, non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 259.2 Reaffirmed Sumanglam Wood Products Non-fund based – BG/ ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd LOC Uv Boards Ltd LOC ICRA A4 210 Reaffirmed Uv Boards Ltd Unallocated ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCD ICRA AA+ 8000 Withdrawn Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd TL ICRA AA+ 1000 Withdrawn Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd LT, FBL ICRA AA+ 12500 Withdrawn Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd LT / ST, non-FBL ICRA AA+ 15000 Withdrawn /ICRA A1+ Apoorva Construction Co. LT FB Fac ICRA BB- 80 Issuer Not Cooperating Apoorva Construction Co. LT Non-FB Fac ICRA BB- 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Aravon Services Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA 70 Outstanding AA-(SO) Aravon Services Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL Provisional 30 Withdrawn ICRA AA-(SO) Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust June 2016 Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility ICRA A+(SO) - Upgraded Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum from ICRA Trust August 2016 A(SO) Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust August 2016 Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility ICRA A(SO) - Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust December 2016- Tranche -II Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust December 2016- Tranche -II Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA A(SO) - Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust February 2017 Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust February 2017 Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility ICRA A(SO) - Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltdplatinum Trust February 2017- Tranche III Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltdplatinum Trust February 2017- Tranche III Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A12 ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltdplatinum Trust February 2017- Tranche III Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility ICRA A(SO) - Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust January 2017 Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust January 2017 Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility ICRA A(SO) - Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust March 2017- Tranche II Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust March 2017- Tranche II Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility ICRA AA(SO) - Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust September 2015 Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust September 2015 Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility ICRA A+(SO) - Upgraded Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum from ICRA Trust September 2016 A(SO) Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd-Platinum Trust September 2016 Cornerstone Properties Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BB+(SO) 600 Downgraded from ICRA BBB-(SO) Cornerstone Property LT – TL ICRA 1100 Downgraded Investments Pvt Ltd BBB-(SO) from ICRA BBB(SO) Cornerstone Property LT – Unallocated ICRA - Downgraded Investments Pvt Ltd BBB-(SO) from ICRA BBB(SO) (reduced from 110.0CRS) Grasim Industries Ltd NCD programme ICRA AAA 8000 Assigned Greenworth Infrastructures Pvt LT – FB ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Gricl Rail Bridge Development TL ICRA BBB- 1880 Assigned Co. Ltd Home First Finance Company TL ICRA A+ 13000 Outstanding India Pvt. Ltd. Irm Ltd LT, TL ICRA BBB- 70.1 Reaffirmed Irm Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Irm Ltd LT / ST, non-FB Fac ICRA BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB-(SO)- Reaffirmed Ltd-Dante Ifmr Capital 2016 Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB+(SO)- Reaffirmed Ltd-Dante Ifmr Capital 2016 Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA BB(SO) - Downgraded Ltd-Goldstein Ifmr from ICRA Capital 2016 BBB(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA B(SO) - Downgraded Ltd-Goldstein Ifmr from ICRA Capital 2016 BB(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA BB(SO) - Downgraded Ltd-Leonardo Ifmr from ICRA Capital 2016 BBB(SO)Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA - Downgraded Ltd-Leonardo Ifmr BBB-(SO) from ICRA Capital 2016 A-(SO)Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Michelangelo Ifmr Capital 2016 Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Michelangelo Ifmr Capital 2016 Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA B(SO) - Downgraded Ltd-Moses Ifmr from ICRA Capital 2016 BB(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA BB(SO) - Downgraded Ltd-Moses Ifmr from ICRA Capital 2016 BBB(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA BB-(SO) - Downgraded Ltd-Napoleon Ifmr from ICRA Capital 2016 BBB(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA BB+(SO) - Downgraded Ltd-Napoleon Ifmr from ICRA Capital 2016 A-(SO)Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A3 ICRA B(SO) - Downgraded Ltd-Oceania Ifmr from ICRA Capital 2016 BB(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+(SO) - Downgraded Ltd-Oceania Ifmr from ICRA Capital 2016 BBB+(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA B+(SO) - Downgraded Ltd-Raphael Ifmr from ICRA Capital 2016 BBB-(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA BB(SO) - Downgraded Ltd-Raphael Ifmr from ICRA Capital 2016 BBB+(SO)Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA BB(SO) - Downgraded Ltd-Smith Ifmr from ICRA Capital 2016 BBB(SO)Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA BB(SO) - Downgraded Ltd-Smith Ifmr from ICRA Capital 2016 BB(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA B(SO) - Downgraded Ltd-Syme Ifmr from ICRA Capital 2016 BB(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA BB-(SO) - Downgraded Ltd-Syme Ifmr from ICRA Capital 2016 BBB-(SO) L.S. Mills Ltd LT: Term-loan Fac ICRA BBB 412 Reaffirmed (reduced from 71.20crs) L.S. Mills Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB 1530 Reaffirmed (increased from 123.00crs) Mfx Infotech Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA 60 Outstanding AA-(SO) Mfx Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL Provisional 40 Withdrawn ICRA AA-(SO) Prestige Habitat Ventures Unallocated Fac - - Finalized Prestige Habitat Ventures LT – TL Provisional 6900 Finalized rating of ICRA A+(SO) Rpg Life Sciences Ltd Long-TL ICRA A- 200 Reaffirmed Rpg Life Sciences Ltd LT, FB Bk Fac ICRA A- 400 Reaffirmed Shri Ganesh Industries CC ICRA B+ 60 Assigned Shri Ganesh Industries Unallocated ICRA B+ 40 Assigned Sociedade De Fomento Issuer rating IrBBB - Downgraded Industrial Pvt Ltd from IrA- Sppl Hotels Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A(SO) 2200 Reaffirmed Sppl Hotels Pvt Ltd CC ICRA A(SO) 50 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Industries Fund Based- TL ICRA BB- 54 Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Sai Industries Fund Based- CC ICRA BB- 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Sumanglam Wood Products FB - CC ICRA B- 60 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 539 Reaffirmed Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 158 Reaffirmed Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 400 Assigned Transmission Corporation Of AP Transco Vidyut ICRA D 2000 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Ltd Bond Series I / 2006 Transmission Corporation Of AP Transco Vidyut ICRA D 3000 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Ltd Bond Series II / 2006 Transmission Corporation Of AP Transco Vidyut ICRA D 1250 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Ltd Bond Series I / 2007 Transmission Corporation Of AP Transco Vidyut ICRA D 3500 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Ltd Bond Series I / 2008 Uv Boards Ltd CC ICRA B+ 60 Downgraded from from ICRA BB Jay Enterprise Bk Loans ICRA D 120 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING General Petrochemicalsltd Term Loan Limits ICRA B+ 17.6 Revised from BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING General Petrochemicalsltd Cash Credit Limits ICRA B+ 80 Revised from BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING General Petrochemicalsltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 27.4 Assigned /ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING General Polytex Pvtltd BG ICRA AA 23 Reaffirmed ISSUER NOT COOPERATING General Polytex Pvtltd Term Loan Limits ICRA B 583.4 Reaffirmed ISSUER NOT COOPERATING General Polytex Pvtltd Cash Credit Limits ICRA B 180 Reaffirmed ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pooja Jewellers Fund based ICRA D 60 - Fac-Longterm ISSUER NOT COOPERATING S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ 650 - /ICRA A4 Syndicate Bank Tier-II Bonds ICRA AA+ 32500 - Programme–Basel III Tex-Styles International Pvt Bk Loans ICRA C+ 71.8 - Ltd /ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING United Hotels & Properties Pvt Bk Fac ICRA B 350 - Ltd /ICRA A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)