RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 1

(Repeating to add additional Ratings) Aug 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd FLCDA/DP*# ICRA A4 Assigned #Sublimit of Cash Credit facility *FLC-Foreign and Inland Letter of Credit, ILG-Letter of Guarantee Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd ILG* ICRA A4 5 Assigned Capital First Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 5000 Withdrawn Financing) Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advinus Therapeutics Ltd NCD ICRA AA+(SO) 2700 Outstanding Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL I ICRA B 16.5 Assigned Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL II ICRA B 29.5 Assigned Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 25 Assigned Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B/ICRA 4 Assigned A4 Dwarkadhis Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT non fund based ICRA B 150 Issuer delayed in giving information Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt Bk Fac ICRA BBB 580 Ltd / ICRA A3+ Issuer not cooperating Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB 545 / ICRA A3+ Issuer not cooperating Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB 400 (Raigarh Unit) / ICRA A3+ Issuer not cooperating Soma Nutrition Labs Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ 100 Issuer delayed in giving information Bharat Food & Agro Products CC ICRA D 126.5 Downgraded from ICRA B- Bharat Food & Agro Products TL ICRA D 143.5 Downgraded from ICRA B- Century 21 Town Planners Pvt FBL ICRA BB- 920 Revised from Ltd ICRA BB Century 21 Town Planners Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 20 Revised from Ltd ICRA BB Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt NCD ICRA BBB- 330 ASsigned Ltd Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt NCD ICRA BBB- 510 Outstanding Ltd Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt NCD ICRA BBB- 180 Withdrawn Ltd Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Subordinated DebentureICRA BBB- 200 Outstanding Ltd Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 520 Outstanding Ltd Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd TL ICRA A 790 Outstanding Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 10 Outstanding Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 6000 Outstanding Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 5000 Assigned Protected Market AA Linked Debt Pro Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 6000 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debt Pro Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Principal PP-MLD ICRA 1500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debt Pro Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 2000 Assigned Programme Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 10000 Outstanding Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding Programme Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Retail NCDProgramme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 22000 Outstanding Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 2000 Assigned Programme Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 15000 Outstanding Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 1500 Outstanding Programme Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 15000 Outstanding Housing Development Finance NCD ICRA AAA 350000 Assigned Corporationltd Jindal Power Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA A- 80312.8 Reaffirmed Jindal Power Ltd LT non-fund based Bk ICRA A- 11000 Reaffirmed Fac Jindal Power Ltd LT unallocated ICRA A- 2567.2 Reaffirmed Jindal Power Ltd NCD ICRA A- 6316 Reaffirmed (reduced from 710.00 CR) Kudgi Transmission Ltd NCD ICRA AA(SO) 1284 Outstanding Kudgi Transmission Ltd NCD ICRA AAA(SO) 15000 confirmed as final Micro Units Development And Issuer rating IrAAA - Assigned Refinance Agency Ltd Sheth Ship Breaking Corporation CC ICRA D 50 Revised from ICRA B+ Sheth Ship Breaking Corporation LOC ICRA D 420 Revised from ICRA A4 Shree Rupanadham Steel Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Siksha-O-Anusandhan FB – TL ICRA B+ 1150 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Slr Metaliks Ltd LTL ICRA BBB(SO) 4400 Downgraded from ICRA A-(SO) Vir Foods Ltd CC ICRA D 160 Downgraded from ICRA B- Vir Foods Ltd TL ICRA D 20 Downgraded from ICRA B- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.