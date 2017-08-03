RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 2

(Repeating to add additional Ratings) Aug 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Peb Ltd ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4+ 60 - Issuer not cooperating Captronic Systems Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 42.7 - Issuer not cooperating Flexituff International Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A2 2930 # Vardhman Roller Flour Mills ST Non-FB Fac – BG ICRA A4 4 - Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating C. Mahendra Infojewels Limite FB limits ICRA A4 135 *Issuer not cooperating *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information. C. Mahendra Infojewels Ltd FB limits ICRA A4 135 Issuer not cooperating Kwality Foundry Industries Non FB - BG/LOC ICRA A4 20 Issuer not cooperating Kwality Foundry Industries Unallocated limits ICRA A4 3.1 Issuer not cooperating M.S. Life Drug House Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A3 13 Assigned Pal Synthetics Ltd FB – DAUE^^ ICRA A4 1 ^^Drawing against uncleared effect . ‘Issuer Not Cooperating Pal Synthetics Ltd FB – Packing Credit^^^ICRA A4 ^^^ Sublimit of cash credit. ‘Issuer Not Cooperating Samarth Sai Logistics Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based– LOC ICRA A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Peb Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA BB 60.5 - Issuer not cooperating Alfa Peb Ltd LT/STUnallocated ICRA BB / 104.5 - A4+ Issuer not cooperating Captronic Systems Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA BB- 57.3 - Issuer not cooperating Equinox Solutions Ltd BLR ICRA BB- 100 - /ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Flexituff International Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 370 # Flexituff International Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB+ 2890 # L.M. Foods FBL ICRA D 2300 - Issuer not cooperating L.M. Foods Unallocated ICRA D 100 - Issuer not cooperating Pannageshwar Sugar Mills Ltd LT, FBL –TL ICRA C+ 2514 - Issuer not cooperating Pannageshwar Sugar Mills Ltd LT –FBL –CC ICRA C+ 1800 - Issuer not cooperating Rishiraj Education Foundation BLR ICRA BB- 148.5 - /ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Sbc Minerals Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based – TL ICRA B+ 200 - Issuer not cooperating Vardhman Roller Flour Mills LT FB Fac – CC ICRA BB 280 - Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Vardhman Roller Flour Mills LT FB Fac – TL ICRA BB 1.5 - Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Vardhman Roller Flour Mills Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 6 - Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Avadh Buildcon FBL ICRA B+ 500 Withdrawn C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd TL ICRA D 50 Revised from ICRA BB+ C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd FB limits ICRA D 300 Revised from ICRA BB+ C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd Non-FBL ICRA D 1250 Revised from ICRA BB+ Eco Rrb Infra Pvt Ltd LT FB – TL ICRA B 210 Withdrawn Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. PTC Series A1 Withdrawn Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA AA+(SO) Withdrawn Ltd Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA Withdrawn Ltd BBB-(SO) Kbj Jewel Industry India Pvt FB limits ICRA D 1100 Ltd *Issuer not cooperating *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information. Kbj Jewel Industry India Pvt Non fund- based limitsICRA D Ltd *Issuer not cooperating *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information. Kwality Foundry Industries FB – CC ICRA B+ 76.9 Issuer not cooperating L.M. Foods FB Limits ICRA D 230 *Issuer not cooperating *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information. L.M. Foods Unallocated ICRA D 20 *Issuer not cooperating *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information. M.S. Life Drug House Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB- 150 Assigned Motia Township Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B 230 Issuer not cooperating Noorul Islam Educational Trust Issuer Rating IrBBB- Withdrawn Novus Green Energy Systems Pvt FB CC ICRA BB+ 87.5 Assigned Ltd Novus Green Energy Systems Pvt Non FBLed ICRA BB+ 230 Assigned Ltd Novus Green Energy Systems Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 182.5 Assigned Ltd Pal Synthetics Ltd FB – CC ICRA B- 88 Issuer not cooperating Renew Wind Energy (Rajkot) FB – TL ICRA BBB+ 2998.6 Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd . Samarth Sai Logistics Pvt Ltd Fund based– CC- Fully ICRA B Assigned interchangeable with LOC Samarth Sai Logistics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 60 Assigned Sanjog Sugars & Eco Power Pvt FB - CC ICRA B 84.9 Revised from Ltd ICRA C+ Sanjog Sugars & Eco Power Pvt FB – TL ICRA B 267 Revised from Ltd ICRA C+ Sanjog Sugars & Eco Power Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA B 8.1 Revised from Ltd ICRA C+ Saroja Rice Industries LT FBL ICRA B 70 Issuer not cooperating Saroja Rice Industries LT unallocated limits ICRA B 30 Sunstar Overseas Ltd FB Limits ICRA D 5684.5 Issuer not cooperating Sunstar Overseas Ltd TL ICRA D 2114.4 *Issuer not cooperating *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information. Sunstar Overseas Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 451.1 *Issuer not cooperating *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information. Vardhaman College Of Unallocated ICRA B+ 120 Engineering Issuer not cooperating Vistaar Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA A-(SO) Withdrawn Ltd Vistaar Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA AA(SO) Withdrawn Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)