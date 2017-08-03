India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cvs Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB facility IND A4+ 10 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Electricals Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 90 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Senthil Enterprises Non-FB WC limits IND A4 5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Signet Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 120 Assigned Skc Trading Building Materials Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Steel Authority Of India Ltd CP IND A1+ 80 Affirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 20 Affirmed The Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ - Affirmed Ufj, Ltd The Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi CD IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed Ufj, Ltd Vinirrmaa Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 150 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cvs Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB facility IND BB- / IND A4+140 Assigned Cvs Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed FB facility* IND BB- / IND A4+20 Assigned * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by CVS to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Dhanlaxmi Electricals TL IND BB+ 9.2 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Dhanlaxmi Electricals FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+30 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Il&Fs Skills Development Non-FB limit/FBL* IND A+(SO) / IND 20 Assigned Corporation Ltd’S A1(SO) *The limit is fungible. Kanak Deka Proposed TL* IND B+ 70 Assigned *The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents fo Max Specialty Films Ltd FB and non-FBL IND A- / IND A1 2100 Affirmed (increased from INR2,000 ),* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the receipt of the sanction Max Specialty Films Ltd Proposed FB and non-FB IND A- / IND A1 100 Affirmed limits* (reduced from INR200),* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the receipt of the sanction lett Max Specialty Films Ltd CP(carved out of FB WD 500 Withdrawn limits) * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the receipt of the sanction letters by Ind-Ra. Ndian Renewable Energy Bonds IND AAA 23.6 Assigned Development Agency Ltd Senthil Enterprises FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 52.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Signet Products Pvt Ltd LTL IND BBB 15.8 Assigned Signet Products Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB /IND A2 100 Assigned Skc Trading Building Materials FB WC limits IND BB+ 100 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Steel Authority Of India Ltd Bonds IND AA- 170 Downgraded from IND AA Steel Authority Of India Ltd Bk loan IND AA- 20 Affirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd Non-FB limits IND AA- 70 Affirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd FB WC based limits IND AA- / IND A1+45 Downgraded from IND AA Steel Authority Of India Ltd Public deposits IND tAA 10 Affirmed Vibhav Farms FB WC limits (LT) IND D 15 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vibhav Farms WC TL limits (LT) IND D 10.6 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vibhav Farms TL limits (LT) IND D 33.8 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vibhav Farms Proposed FB WC limits IND D 10 Migrated to (LT) Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vinirrmaa Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B / IND A4 80 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)