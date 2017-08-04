India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 4

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aks Electricals And Electronics Non-FB WC limits IND A3 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Innovative Tyres And Tubes Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 169.6 Assigned Nipko Tradelinks Pvt. Ltd Proposed NFB WC limits*Provisional IND 160 Assigned A3 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by Nipko to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CP Provisional IND 650 Assigned A1+(SO) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CP Provisional IND 650 Assigned A1+(SO) Drb Commodities (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB-/IND A3 Assigned Air India Express Ltd NCDs IND AAA(SO) 950 Affirmed Aks Electricals And Electronics FB WC limits IND BBB-/IND A3 160 Assigned Pvt Ltd Canara Bank Basel III AT1 bonds* IND AA 40 Affirmed *INR15 billion unutilised Canara Bank Basel III Tier 2 IND AAA 54 Affirmed instrument Dml Exim Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB-/IND A3 1300 Assigned Dml World Trade Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB-/IND A3 200 Assigned Innovative Tyres And Tubes Ltd TL IND BB+ 50 Assigned Innovative Tyres And Tubes Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/IND A4+ 180 Assigned Jharkhand Road Project Senior project Bk loans 3730 withdrawn Implementation Co Ltd- Jharkhand Road Projects Senior, secured, IND AA(SO) 17300 Assigned Implementation Co. Ltd’ redeemable NCDs Kashipur Infrastructure And TL IND BB 400 Affirmed Freight Terminal Pvt Ltd Kashipur Infrastructure And WC Fac IND BB/IND A4 50 Affirmed Freight Terminal Pvt Ltd Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd Bk loans IND BBB- 5 Downgraded Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd NCDs IND BBB- 4.88 Downgraded Nipko Tradelinks Pvt. Ltd Proposed-FB Fac* Provisional IND 140 Assigned BBB-/Provisional IND A3 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by Nipko to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Parsvnath Hotels Ltd TL IND B- 116.25 Affirmed Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd Rupee TL 61396 Withdrawn Ykm Entertainment & Hotels Pvt TL (LT) IND D 1360 Affirmed Ltd Ykm Entertainment & Hotels Pvt Non-FB WC limits (ST) IND D 27 Affirmed Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)