8 days ago
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 4
August 4, 2017 / 4:46 AM / 8 days ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 4

7 Min Read

   Aug 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 3, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING          AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                      (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------          ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aks Electricals And Electronics Non-FB WC limits       IND A3           80       Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Innovative Tyres And Tubes Ltd  Non-FB Fac             IND A4+          169.6    Assigned
Nipko Tradelinks Pvt. Ltd       Proposed NFB WC limits*Provisional IND  160      Assigned
                                                       A3
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and 
 execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by Nipko
 to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd     Proposed CP            Provisional IND  650      Assigned
                                                       A1+(SO)
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd     Proposed CP            Provisional IND  650      Assigned
                                                       A1+(SO)
 Drb Commodities (I) Pvt Ltd    FB WC Fac              IND BBB-/IND A3           Assigned
Air India Express Ltd           NCDs                   IND AAA(SO)      950      Affirmed
Aks Electricals And Electronics FB WC limits           IND BBB-/IND A3  160      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Canara Bank                     Basel III AT1 bonds*   IND AA           40       Affirmed
*INR15 billion unutilised
Canara Bank                     Basel III Tier 2       IND AAA          54       Affirmed
                                instrument
Dml Exim Pvt Ltd                FB WC Fac              IND BBB-/IND A3  1300     Assigned
Dml World Trade Pvt Ltd         FB WC Fac              IND BBB-/IND A3  200      Assigned
Innovative Tyres And Tubes Ltd  TL                     IND BB+          50       Assigned
Innovative Tyres And Tubes Ltd  FB Fac                 IND BB+/IND A4+  180      Assigned
Jharkhand Road Project          Senior project Bk loans                 3730     withdrawn
Implementation Co Ltd-
Jharkhand Road Projects         Senior, secured,       IND AA(SO)       17300    Assigned
Implementation Co. Ltd’         redeemable NCDs
Kashipur Infrastructure And     TL                     IND BB           400      Affirmed
Freight Terminal Pvt Ltd
Kashipur Infrastructure And     WC Fac                 IND BB/IND A4    50       Affirmed
Freight Terminal Pvt Ltd
Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd   Bk loans               IND BBB-         5        Downgraded
Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd   NCDs                   IND BBB-         4.88     Downgraded
Nipko Tradelinks Pvt. Ltd       Proposed-FB Fac*       Provisional IND  140      Assigned
                                                       BBB-/Provisional
                                                       IND A3
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and 
 execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by Nipko
 to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Parsvnath Hotels Ltd            TL                     IND B-           116.25   Affirmed
Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd      Rupee TL                                61396    Withdrawn
Ykm Entertainment & Hotels Pvt  TL (LT)                IND D            1360     Affirmed
Ltd
Ykm Entertainment & Hotels Pvt  Non-FB WC limits (ST)  IND D            27       Affirmed
Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

