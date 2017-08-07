FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 7
August 7, 2017 / 4:28 AM / 5 days ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 7

5 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 4, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT                  RATING       AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------                  ------       ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd     CP                     IND A1+(SO)      650      Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd     CP                     IND A1+(SO)      650      Assigned
Saini Alloys Pvt Ltd            NFBL                   IND A4+          10       Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Classic Mall Development        Series A NCDs*         IND AA+(SO)      4125     Affirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Classic Mall Development        Proposed Series B NCDs^IND AA+(SO)      1000     Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
^The final rating of Series B NCDs will be assigned following the closure of the issue upon the
receipt of final documentation, conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra.
Jalandhar Amritsar Tollways Ltd Bk loans               IND B-           1417     Affirmed
Kopargaon Ahmednagar Tollways   Senior project Bk loan IND D            1560     Affirmed
                                (LT)
Kotkapura Muktsar Tollways Pvt  Senior project Bk loan IND D            750      Affirmed
Ltd                             (LT)
Saini Alloys Pvt Ltd            FBL                    IND BB / IND A4+ 170      Assigned
Saini Alloys Pvt Ltd            Proposed FB limit*     IND BB / IND A4+ 60       Assigned
Shree Durga Khandsari (Sugar)   Long-TL                IND BB+          48       Upgraded from
Mills                                                                            IND BB
(reduced from INR70.2)
Shree Durga Khandsari (Sugar)   Long-TL                IND BB+          76       Assigned
Mills
Shree Durga Khandsari (Sugar)   FB WC limits           IND BB+          77.5     Upgraded from
Mills                                                                            IND BB
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

