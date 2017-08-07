India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Reliance Infrastructure Ltd CP IND A1+(SO) 650 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd CP IND A1+(SO) 650 Assigned Saini Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Classic Mall Development Series A NCDs* IND AA+(SO) 4125 Affirmed Company Pvt Ltd Classic Mall Development Proposed Series B NCDs^IND AA+(SO) 1000 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd ^The final rating of Series B NCDs will be assigned following the closure of the issue upon the receipt of final documentation, conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. Jalandhar Amritsar Tollways Ltd Bk loans IND B- 1417 Affirmed Kopargaon Ahmednagar Tollways Senior project Bk loan IND D 1560 Affirmed (LT) Kotkapura Muktsar Tollways Pvt Senior project Bk loan IND D 750 Affirmed Ltd (LT) Saini Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB / IND A4+ 170 Assigned Saini Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limit* IND BB / IND A4+ 60 Assigned Shree Durga Khandsari (Sugar) Long-TL IND BB+ 48 Upgraded from Mills IND BB (reduced from INR70.2) Shree Durga Khandsari (Sugar) Long-TL IND BB+ 76 Assigned Mills Shree Durga Khandsari (Sugar) FB WC limits IND BB+ 77.5 Upgraded from Mills IND BB ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)