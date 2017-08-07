ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments for Aug 3

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Industrial Corporation Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Action Industrial Corporation Unallocated Limits – ICRA A4+ 0.43 Reaffirmed ST Avantor Performance Materials Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 20 Downgraded India Ltd from ICRA A3 Bahl Paper Mills Ltd NFBL ICRA A2+ - Withdrawn Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund based ICRA A3 25.09 Withdrawn Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund based ICRA A3 13.49 Withdrawn Carbon Edge Industries Ltd LOC ICRA A4+ 600 - Issuer Not Cooperating Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Stand-by Line of ICRA A4+ 30 - Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Defiance Knitting Industries Non-FBL ICRA A3 1.2 Revised from Pvt Ltd ICRA A3+ Dileep Industries Pvt Ltd ST FB – Packing creditICRA A3+ 16 Reaffirmed Dileep Industries Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based – ICRA A3+ 14 Reaffirmed FDB/FBE* Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3 1.5 Revised from ICRA A3+ Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd ST FB Working Capital ICRA A3 11.6 Revised from Limits ICRA A3+ Euro Forge Pvt Ltd Non –FBL ICRA A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Gloria Engineering Company ST, non fund based - ICRA A3 5 Upgraded LOC from ICRA A4+ Indian Construction Company Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 3.25 Reaffirmed Karan Development Services Pvt Non-FBL ICRA A4 57.78 Reaffirmed Ltd Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd FB PCL/FDBD/FDBN/FDBP#ICRA A3 - Withdrawn Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A3 2.5 Withdrawn Forward Cover Contract M.V. Omni Projects (India) LOC (Import/Inland) ICRA A2 100 Withdrawn M.V. Omni Projects (India) BG ICRA A2 1300 Withdrawn M.V. Omni Projects (India) Credit Exposure Limit ICRA A2 10 Withdrawn Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd Non –FBL ICRA A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sanchit Polymers Non –FBL ICRA A4+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Sanchit Polymers Unallocated Limits- STICRA A4+ 0.45 Reaffirmed Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A3 3.25 Reaffirmed Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A3 6.5 Reaffirmed Texplas India Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based LOC ICRA A4 3.5 Assigned The Kothari Wheels ST FB Inventory ICRA A4+ 17 Reaffirmed Funding Tide Water Oil Company (India) Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt ST non-fundbased ICRA A4 17.5 - Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Industrial Corporation FB TL ICRA BB+ 0.85 Reaffirmed Avantor Performance Materials FB Fac ICRA BB+ 15 Downgraded India Ltd from ICRA BBB- Bahl Paper Mills Ltd FB – CC ICRA A 26 Upgraded from ICRA A- Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA BBB- 76.67 Withdrawn Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA BBB- 49.55 Withdrawn Carbon Edge Industries Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 49.4 - Issuer Not Cooperating Carbon Edge Industries Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 100 - Issuer Not Cooperating Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Proposed facility ICRA BB+ / 40.6 - ICRA A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Defiance Knitting Industries TL ICRA BBB- 0 Revised from Pvt Ltd ICRA BBB Defiance Knitting Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 13.3 Revised from Pvt Ltd ICRA BBB Defiance Knitting Industries FB LT/Shortterm ICRA BBB- / 5.5 Revised from Pvt Ltd Interchangeable LimitsA3 ICRA BBB / A3+ Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 2.7 Revised from ICRA BBB Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 1.33 Revised from ICRA BBB Euro Forge Pvt Ltd FB- Working Capital ICRA BB+ 8 Reaffirmed Limits Euro Forge Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL ICRA BB+ 0.44 Reaffirmed Euro Forge Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits- LTICRA BB+ 2.87 Reaffirmed Farooq Constructions LT – FB ICRA B+ 120 - Issuer Not Cooperating Feedback Brisa Highways Omt FB Bk Limits ICRA BB+ 7 Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd. Feedback Brisa Highways Omt Non-fund Based Bk ICRA BB+ 8 Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd. Limits Feedback Energy Distribution FB Bk Limits ICRA BB+ 25.5 Withdrawn Company Ltd. Feedback Energy Distribution TL ICRA BB+ 78.29 Withdrawn Company Ltd. Gloria Engineering Company FB – CC ICRA BBB- 13 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Gloria Engineering Company FB – TL ICRA BBB- 3.67 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Gloria Engineering Company LT, ST - unallocated ICRA BBB- 1.33 Assigned / A3 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A 48.21 Withdrawn Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB+ 1.8 Withdrawn Hemang Resources Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA D 12 Downgraded from ICRA B Hemang Resources Ltd LT non-fund based Bk ICRA D 6.28 Downgraded Fac from ICRA B Hemang Resources Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA D 77 Downgraded Fac from ICRA B Hemang Resources Ltd ST ICRA D 104.72 Downgraded unallocated/proposed from ICRA B India Infoline Finance Ltd Robust CV Trust Feb ICRA A(SO) 80 Upgraded 2016 Second Loss from ICRA Facility BBB+(SO) India Infoline Finance Ltd Robust CV Trust Dec ICRA AAA(SO) 950.3 Reaffirmed 14 PTC Series A India Infoline Finance Ltd Robust CV Trust Mar ICRA AAA(SO) 1301 Reaffirmed 2015 PTC Series A India Infoline Finance Ltd Robust CV Trust Sep ICRA AAA(SO) 1405.1 Reaffirmed 2015 PTC Series A India Infoline Finance Ltd Robust CV Trust Dec ICRA AAA(SO) 912.6 Reaffirmed 2015 PTC Series A India Infoline Finance Ltd Robust CV Trust Feb ICRA AAA(SO) 2000.5 Reaffirmed 2016 PTC Series A India Infoline Finance Ltd Robust CV Trust Aug ICRA AAA(SO) 2216.4 Reaffirmed 2016 PTC Series A India Infoline Finance Ltd Robust CV Trust Dec ICRA AAA(SO) 2678.7 Reaffirmed 2016 PTC Series A India Infoline Finance Ltd Robust CV Trust Mar ICRA AAA(SO) 1040 Reaffirmed 2017 PTC Series A India Infoline Finance Ltd Robust CV Trust Jun ICRA AAA(SO) 1006.6 Reaffirmed 2017 PTC Series A India Infoline Finance Ltd Robust CV Trust Mar ICRA BBB(SO) 55.8 Reaffirmed 2015 PTC Series A Indian Construction Company FB –optionally ICRA B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed convertible debenture Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) 125.9 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA A-(SO) Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB(SO) 7.2 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB+(SO) Jmc Constructions Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based ICRA BB 21 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Jmc Constructions Pvt Ltd LT - Non Fund Based ICRA BB 76 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Jmc Constructions Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA BB 3 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Karan Development Services Pvt FB limits ICRA BB- 10 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA B+ Karan Development Services Pvt Unallocated limits ICRA BB- / 30.22 Upgraded Ltd A4 from ICRA B+ / Reaffirmed Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCD Provisional 500 Assigned ICRA AA- Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCD Provisional 205 Outstanding ICRA AA- Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCD Provisional 193 Outstanding ICRA AA- Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA BBB- 6.6 Withdrawn Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- / 0.74 Withdrawn A3 M.V. Omni Projects (India) CC Limits ICRA BBB+ 1200 Withdrawn M.V. Omni Projects (India) Corporate loan ICRA BBB+ 77.8 Withdrawn M.V. Omni Projects (India) TL ICRA BBB+ 25 Withdrawn Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd FB- Working Capital ICRA BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Limits Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL ICRA BB+ 1.31 Reaffirmed Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 2.45 Reaffirmed Micro Precision LT: CC ICRA B+ 3.25 Reaffirmed Micro Precision LT: TL ICRA B+ 3.5^ Reaffirmed ^ Newly rated Micro Precision LT: Non-fund Based ICRA B+ - Reaffirmed Facility (revised from 2.50) Micro Precision LT: Unallocated ICRA B+ 0.75 Reaffirmed Facility (revised from 2.00) Rithwik Power Projects Ltd LT -Fund Based ICRA BB+ 80 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Rithwik Power Projects Ltd LT -Unallocated ICRA BB+ 77 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Sanchit Polymers FB- Working Capital ICRA BB+ 8.75 Reaffirmed Limits Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. PTC Series A2 ICRA A 102.85 Withdrawn Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. PTC Series A1 ICRA A 52.98 Withdrawn Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. PTC Series A1 ICRA A 42.25 Withdrawn Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. PTC Series A2 ICRA A- 7.66 Withdrawn Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. PTC Series A1 ICRA A- 48.57 Withdrawn Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. PTC Series A1 ICRA AA- 96.29 Withdrawn Shree Sadbhav Cotton Industries FB TL ICRA B 1.23 Withdrawn Shree Sadbhav Cotton Industries FB CC ICRA B 5 Withdrawn Srinivasa Farms Pvt. Ltd. FB – CC ICRA BBB+ 35 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Srinivasa Farms Pvt. Ltd. FB – TL ICRA BBB+ 7.65 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Srinivasa Farms Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 10.35 Upgraded /A2 from ICRA BBB /A3+ Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB- 10 Outlook Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- / 0.25 Outlook A3 Texplas India Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA B- 11.5 Assigned Texplas India Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA B- 2 Assigned The Kothari Wheels LT FB CC ICRA BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Thirumala Knit Finisher LT – TL ICRA B 37.8 - Issuer Not Cooperating Thirumala Knit Finisher LT – CC ICRA B 20 - Issuer Not Cooperating Thirumala Knit Finisher Long /ST – ICRA B 42.2 - Unallocated facility Issuer Not Cooperating Tide Water Oil Company (India) FB Limits ICRA AA 57.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA- 60.78 Withdrawn Water And Sanitation Pooled LT Bond Programme ICRA AA(SO) 80 Reassigned Fund Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt LT FB CC ICRA BB 87.5 - Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt LT FB TL ICRA BB 14.5 - Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 20.5 - Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.