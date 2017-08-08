FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2017 / 4:04 AM / 6 days ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 8

8 Min Read

    Aug 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 7, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING          AMOUNT    MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------          ------    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asian Tea Company Pvt Ltd       FB limit               IND A3           300      Affirmed
Asian Tea Company Pvt Ltd       Non-FB limit           IND A3           50       Affirmed
Asian Tea Company Pvt Ltd       Proposed FB limit*     Provisional IND  200      Assigned
                                                       A3
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan
documents for the above facility by ATCPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. 
Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt LtdNon-FB Fac             IND A4+          500      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt LtdProposed non-FB Fac    Provisional IND  300      Migrated to
                                                       A4+                       Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Pioneer Torsteel Mills Pvt Ltd  Non-FB WC limits (ST)  IND D            40       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Regent Beers & Wines Ltd        Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          6        Assigned
Shah Bhogilal Jethalal & Bros   Non-FB WC limits       IND A4+          100      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt LtdFB Fac                 IND BB- /IND A4+ 30       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd    FB Bk Fac              IND A /IND A1    2500     Assigned
Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd    Non-FB Bk Fac          IND A /IND A1    7500     Assigned
Pioneer Torsteel Mills Pvt Ltd  FB WC limits (LT)      IND D            100      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Pioneer Torsteel Mills Pvt Ltd  TL (LT)                IND D            185      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Regent Beers & Wines Ltd        FB WC limit            IND BB           110      Assigned
Regent Beers & Wines Ltd        Long-TL                IND BB           34       Assigned
Shah Bhogilal Jethalal & Bros   TL limits              IND BB           9.9      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Shah Bhogilal Jethalal & Bros   FB WC limits           IND BB /IND A4+  44.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Shri Shyam Warehousing And      FB WC limit            IND BBB-         60       Affirmed
Power Pvt Ltd
Shri Shyam Warehousing And      LT loan                IND BBB-         150.98   Affirmed
Power Pvt Ltd
(reduced from INR322.50mln)
Sreedevi Plasti Tech Pvt Ltd    FB Fac (LT/ST)         IND D            8        Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Sreedevi Plasti Tech Pvt Ltd    TL (LT)                IND D            50.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Vijay Textiles Ltd              FB WC limits(LT/ST)    IND D            665.7    Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND B+
(increased from INR565.7mln)
Vijay Textiles Ltd              TL (LT)                IND D            688      Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND B+
(reduced from INR835.8mln)
Vijay Textiles Ltd              Non-FB WC limits       IND D            10       Downgraded
                                (LT/ST)                                          from IND B+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

