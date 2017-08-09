FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 8
#Company News
August 8, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 5 days ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 8

28 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additional Ratings)
    Aug 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 4, 2017.

COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     30000   Withdrawn
                                        Financing)
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                CP programme          ICRA A1+     100000  Outstanding
Bharat Forge Ltd                        NFBL                  ICRA A1+     4000    Reaffirmed
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     80000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme          ICRA A1+     36000   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     125000  Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST Principal Pro Mkt  PP-MLDICRA   9000    Outstanding
                                        Linked Deb Pro        A1+
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     120000  Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     105000  Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST Principal          PP-MLDICRA   5000    Outstanding
Ltd                                     Protected Market      A1+
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     80000   Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme          ICRA A1+     50000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services            ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     135000  Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
Garg Industries Ltd                     Non-FBL               ICRA A4      20      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Piramal Glass Ltd                       ST, non-FBL           ICRA A2      1500    Reaffirmed
Piramal Glass Ltd                       Short-TL              ICRA A2      5000    Reaffirmed
Raipur Power And Steel Ltd              NFBL                  ICRA A3      220     Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A3+
Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd            Non-FBL               ICRA A1+(SO) 130     Reaffirmed
Sisco Research Laboratories             ST non-FBL            ICRA A4+     0.2     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Assigned
                                        Financing)
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                CP programme          ICRA A1+     100000  Outstanding
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd                    Non-FBL               ICRA A1+     1300    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A1
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd                    CP                    ICRA A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd                  Non-FBL               ICRA A1+     200     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A1
Arbor Brewing Company (India)           ST non FB             ICRA A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Asian Resurfacing Of Road               Non Fund Based- BG    ICRA A4      132.5   -
Agency Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Belaire Hotels Pvt Ltd                  ST, non-FBL           ICRA A4+     460     Reaffirmed
B.P. Food Products Pvt Ltd              ST: Non-FBL           ICRA D       450     Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A4
CR Retail Malls (India) Ltd             CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     5000    Assigned
                                        Financing)
Delta Electromechanical Pvt Ltd         Non FB                ICRA D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A4
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     20000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     20000   Outstanding
                                        financing)
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 CP programme          ICRA A1+     40000   Outstanding
Indapur Dairy And Milk                  ST – Non fund based – ICRA A2+     85      Reaffirmed
Products Ltd                            LC/BG
India Infoline Finance Ltd              IPO financing         ICRA A1+     120000  Assigned
                                        programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              IPO financing         ICRA A1+     30000   Withdrawn
                                        programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              ST debt programme     ICRA A1+     70000   Outstanding
J.M. Financial & Investment             CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     8000    Assigned
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd            Financing)
J.M. Financial & Investment             CP programme          ICRA A1+     2000    Outstanding
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd
Janalakshmi Financial Services          CP                    ICRA A1      9000    Revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA A1+
Kalyani Carpenter Special               CP Programme          ICRA A1+     250     Reaffirmed
Steels Pvt Ltd
Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd                   Non-FBL               ICRA A1+     400     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A1
Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd                   CP                    ICRA A1+     800     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A1
Metal Ore                               Non-fund based – LOC  ICRA A4      500     Reaffirmed
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd                ST FB Bk Fac          ICRA A3+     50      Withdrawn
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd                ST non-fund based Bk  ICRA A3+     391.1   Withdrawn
                                        Fac
Sagar Foods                             FDBP Facility         ICRA A4      60      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sagar Foods                             Packing Credit        ICRA A4      80      -
                                        Facility
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sagar Foods                             Unallocated Limits    ICRA A4      13.8    -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Saheli Exports Pvt Ltd                  Non-FBL               ICRA A4      27      Withdrawn
Scj Plastics Ltd                        Non-FBL               ICRA A3      160     Reaffirmed
Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd                   ST: Fund based        ICRA A4      30      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Skm Animal Feeds And Foods              ST FB Fac             ICRA A2+     2270    Assigned /
(India) Pvt Ltd                                                                    Outstanding
Skm Animal Feeds And Foods              ST non-FB Fac         ICRA A2+     605     Outstanding
(India) Pvt Ltd
Sundar Timber Products                  LOC cum Buyers Credit ICRA A4      70      Reaffirmed
Vijayshree Electromech Pvt Ltd          Non-FBLBG             ICRA A4      19.8    -
Issuer Not Cooperating

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Qrg Enterprises Ltd Ltd                 FD                    MAA-         -       Withdrawn


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                Perpetual debt        ICRA AA      7000    Outstanding
                                        programme             (hyb) (
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                NCD programme         ICRA AA+     140000  Outstanding
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                Subordinated debt     ICRA AA+     25000   Outstanding
                                        programme
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                Bk lines              ICRA AA+ /   162350  Outstanding
                                                              ICRA A1+
Bharat Forge Ltd                        NCD                   -            1361    Withdrawn
Bharat Forge Ltd                        FBL                   ICRA AA+     15000   Reaffirmed
Dlf Home Developers Ltd                 FBL                   ICRA A(SO)   8640    Outstanding
Dlf Home Developers Ltd                 FBL                   ICRA A(SO)   8750    Assigned
Ecl Finance Ltd                         NCD Programme         ICRA AA      73500   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA      11500   Outstanding
                                        Programme
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Bk Lines              ICRA AA /    110000  Outstanding
                                                              ICRA A1+
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Pri Pr Mkt LinDe   PP-MLDICRA   13500   Outstanding
                                        Pro                   AA
Edelweiss Commodities Services          NCD Programme         ICRA AA      47000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          Bk Lines              ICRA AA      20000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services            NCD Programme         ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
Ltd
Garg Industries Ltd                     FB Limits             ICRA BB      220     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Government Of Telangana                 Government of         Provisional  42500   Assigned
Entities                                Telangana Entities    ICRA A (SO)
India Motor Parts And                   LT: FB facility       ICRA AA      160     Reaffirmed
Accessories Ltd
India Motor Parts And                   LT: Non-FB Fac        ICRA AA      2.5     Reaffirmed
Accessories Ltd
Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt          LT fund based         ICRA A-      300     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt          LT non-fund based     ICRA A-      900     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt          LT unallocated        ICRA A-      300     Reaffirmed
Ltd
M/S. Radhanath Bhunia & Sons            FB Limits             ICRA B       60      Assigned
Piramal Glass Ltd                       LT, TL                ICRA BBB+    2000    Reaffirmed
Piramal Glass Ltd                       LT / ST, FB limits**  ICRA BBB+    3150    Reaffirmed
                                                              /A2
**Fund-based limits are completely interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures
such that the total fund-based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs.315 crore.
Pragati Cotton Industries               FB limits-CC          ICRA D       50      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pragati Cotton Industries               FB limits-TL          ICRA D       15.5    -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raipur Power And Steel Ltd              FBL                   ICRA BBB-    975     Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
Raipur Power And Steel Ltd              TL                    ICRA BBB-    2427.5  Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
(earlier Rs. 249.90 crore)
Raipur Power And Steel Ltd              Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB-    277.5   Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
(earlier Rs. 20.60 crore)
Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd            CC Limits             ICRA A+(SO)  400     Reaffirmed
Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd            TL                    ICRA A+(SO)  84      Reaffirmed
Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd            Fund based/non-FBL    ICRA A+(SO)  250     Reaffirmed
                                                              / ICRA
                                                              A1+(SO)
Sisco Research Laboratories             LT FB Limit           ICRA BB      90      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sisco Research Laboratories             Long-TL               ICRA BB      32.2    Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sisco Research Laboratories             Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB /    45.8    Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                                       ICRA A4+
Telangana Drinking Water                LT Bond Programme     Provisional  7500    Assigned
Supply Corporation Ltd                                        ICRA A (SO)
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd                 NCD                   ICRA AA      2000    Reaffirmed
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd                 Redeemable preference ICRA AA-     1250    Reaffirmed
                                        share
Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd               NCDs programme        ICRA A-      380     Withdrawn
Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd               NCDs programme        ICRA A-      1880    Outstanding
Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd               Bk lines-TL           ICRA A-      4000    Outstanding
A.S.K Brothers Ltd.                     Rupee TL              ICRA BBB-    420     Reaffirmed
A.S.K Brothers Ltd.                     Rupee TL              ICRA BBB-    150     Assigned
A.S.K Brothers Ltd.                     CC                    ICRA BBB-    60      Assigned
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                Perpetual debt        ICRA AA      7000    Outstanding
                                        programme             (hyb)
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                NCD programme         ICRA AA+     140000  Outstanding
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                Subordinated debt     ICRA AA+     25000   Outstanding
                                        programme
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd                Bk lines              ICRA AA+ /   162350  Outstanding
                                                              ICRA A1+
Anand Jewels (Indore) Pvt Ltd           FB Limits             ICRA BBB-    275     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB+
Anand Jewels (Indore) Pvt Ltd           Non-FBL               ICRA BBB- /  350     Upgraded
                                                              A3                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BB+ /A4+
Aphelion Finance Pvt Ltd                FB Bk Lines           ICRA BB      300     Assigned
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd                    TL                    ICRA A+      945     Reaffirmed
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd                    NCD                   ICRA A+      1250    Reaffirmed
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd                    Unallocated Limits    ICRA A+ /    650     Reaffirmed /
                                                              A1+                  upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A1
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd                    CC Limits             ICRA A+ /    4450    Reaffirmed /
                                                              ICRA A1+             upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A1
Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd                  CC Limits             ICRA A+      800     Reaffirmed
Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd                  TL                    ICRA A+      55.5    Reaffirmed
Arbor Brewing Company (India)           LT FB                 ICRA BB+     80      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Arbor Brewing Company (India)           LT unallocated        ICRA BB+     15      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ashish Builders And Developers          FB Limits             ICRA BB      113.5   -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Asian Resurfacing Of Road               CC                    ICRA BB-     5       -
Agency Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
B.P. Food Products Pvt Ltd              LT: FB limits         ICRA D       750     Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
B.P. Food Products Pvt Ltd              LT: TL                ICRA D       612.9   Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
B.P. Food Products Pvt Ltd              LT/ST: Unallocated    ICRA D       187.1   Downgraded
                                        limits                                     from ICRA BB
                                                                                   / A4
Bajrang Ginning & Pressing              FB limits-CC          ICRA D       80      -
Factory
Issuer Not Cooperating
Belaire Hotels Pvt Ltd                  TL                    ICRA BB+     1626    Reaffirmed
Carnival Soft Pvt Ltd                   TL                    ICRA BBB     2000    Reassigned
                                                                                   from ICRA BB+
Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd             TL                    ICRA A       790     Outstanding
Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd             Unallocated Limits    ICRA A       10      Outstanding
Crystal Industrial Syndicate            Bk limits             ICRA BB+ /   235     -
Pvt Ltd                                                       ICRA A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Delta Electromechanical Pvt Ltd         FB                    ICRA D       60      Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B+
Dlf Assets Pvt Ltd                      Fund Based            ICRA A       5980    Outstanding
Dlf Assets Pvt Ltd                      Fund Based            ICRA A       4000    Assigned
Dlf Cyber City Developers Ltd           Fund Based            ICRA A       22420   Outstanding
Dlf Cyber City Developers Ltd           Fund Based            ICRA A       37070   Assigned
Dlf Info City Developers                TL                    ICRA A       2380    Assigned
(Chandigarh) Ltd
Dlf Info City Developers                TL                    ICRA A       3500    Assigned
(Kolkata) Ltd
Durg Shivnath Expressways Pvt           NCDs (NCDs)           Provisional  1750    Affirmed
Ltd                                                           ICRA AA
H.R. Education Foundation Trust         LT fund based         ICRA D       100     Reaffirmed
Haldiram Educational Society            FBL                   ICRA AA      300     Withdrawn
Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd          TL                    ICRA A+      41      Withdrawn
Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd          CC                    ICRA A+      20      Withdrawn
Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd          Unallocated limits    ICRA A+      109     Withdrawn
Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd          LT/ST NFBL (BG/LC)    ICRA A+ /    150     Withdrawn
                                                              A1+
Igarashi Motors Sales Pvt Ltd           NCDs (NCDs)           Provisional  1750    Assigned
                                                              ICRA AAA
Igenetic Diagnostics Pvt Ltd            FB – CC               ICRA BB+     60      Assigned
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 NCD programme         ICRA AA      3000    Outstanding
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 Unsecured NCD         ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
                                        programme
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 PP-MLD programme      PP-MLDICRA   2000    Assigned
                                                              AA
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 PP-MLD programme      PP-MLDICRA   25500   Outstanding
                                                              AA
Imosys Engineering Company Pvt          LT fund based         ICRA B       72.5    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Indapur Dairy And Milk                  LT – Fund Based – CC  ICRA A-      590     Reaffirmed
Products Ltd
Indapur Dairy And Milk                  LT – Fund Based – TL  ICRA A-      190     Reaffirmed
Products Ltd
Indapur Dairy And Milk                  LT/ ST Unallocated    ICRA A- /    335     Reaffirmed
Products Ltd                                                  A2+
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Sub. Debt Programme   ICRA AA      10000   Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT Bk lines           ICRA AA      57750   Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT debt programme     ICRA AA      25100   Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Secured NCD programme ICRA AA      20000   Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Unsecured NCD         ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
                                        programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT principal          PP-MLDICRA   5000    Outstanding
                                        protected equity      AA
                                        linked debenture programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT principal          PP-MLDICRA   1000    Outstanding
                                        protected market      AA
                                        linked debenture programme
Janalakshmi Financial Services          LT Bk Fac             ICRA A       13000   Revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA A
Janalakshmi Financial Services          NCDs                  ICRA A       37160   Revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA A
Janalakshmi Financial Services          Subordinated Debt     ICRA A       7510    Revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA A
Kalyani Carpenter Special               LT, TL                ICRA A+      450     Reaffirmed
Steels Pvt Ltd
Kalyani Carpenter Special               LT / ST, fund based,  ICRA A+ /    5550    Reaffirmed
Steels Pvt Ltd                          nonFBL                A1+
Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd                   CC Limits             ICRA A+      1050    Reaffirmed
Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd                   TL                    ICRA A+      227.8   Reaffirmed
Metal Ore                               FB – CC               ICRA B+      -       Reaffirmed
Mishtann Foods Ltd                      FB Limits –TL         ICRA B       73.8    -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mishtann Foods Ltd                      FB Limits –CC         ICRA B       220     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nambi Buildwell Pvt Ltd                 TL                    ICRA A       5250    -
Optics And Allied Engineering           FBL                   ICRA BB+     75      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Panchsheel Solvent Pvt Ltd              Bk Fac                ICRA D       247.5   -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pragati Cotton Industries               FB limits-CC          ICRA D       50      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pragati Cotton Industries               FB limits-TL          ICRA D       15.5    -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Radhanath Bhunia & Sons                 FB Limits             ICRA B       60      Assigned
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd                LT FB Bk Fac          ICRA BBB     634.8   Withdrawn
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd                LT non-fund based Bk  ICRA BBB     130     Withdrawn
                                        Fac
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd                LT unallocated        ICRA BBB     24.1    Withdrawn
Saheli Exports Pvt Ltd                  FB – CC               ICRA BB      20      Withdrawn
Saheli Exports Pvt Ltd                  FB – TL               ICRA BB      103     Withdrawn
Saheli Exports Pvt Ltd                  Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB      50      Withdrawn
Sardar Cotton                           FB CC Limit           ICRA B       105     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sardar Cotton                           FB TL                 ICRA B       8       -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Scj Plastics Ltd                        FB limits             ICRA BBB-    55      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BBB
Scj Plastics Ltd                        Unallocated limits    ICRA BBB- /  5       Revised from
                                                              A3                   ICRA BBB / A3
Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd                   LT: CC                ICRA BB-     530     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd                   Unallocated           ICRA BB-     220     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Skm Animal Feeds And Foods              LT Fac – TL           ICRA BBB+    105     Outstanding
(India) Pvt Ltd
Sree Jaya Surya Hospital Pvt            FB – TL               ICRA B       75      Assigned
Ltd
Sundar Timber Products                  CC                    ICRA B       10      Reaffirmed
United Hotels & Properties Pvt          FB Limits             ICRA C       120     Reassigned
Ltd
United Hotels & Properties Pvt          Unallocated Limits    ICRA C /     230     Reassigned
Ltd                                                           ICRA A4
Vijayshree Electromech Pvt Ltd          FB limits-CC          ICRA BB-     50      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

