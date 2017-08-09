India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 1280 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Essel Propack Ltd’S CP* IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed * Yet to be issued. The CP has been carved out of the existing working capital facility. Gold Star Steels Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4 25 Assigned Indo German International Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 200 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR80) Salona Cotspin Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 19 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Tashkent Oil Company Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 8 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 300 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Azeem Infinite Dwelling India Proposed NCDs (NCDs) - IND BB 1950 Assigned Pvt Ltd 1 Azeem Infinite Dwelling India Proposed NCDs - 2 IND BB 2000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Gold Star Steels Pvt Ltd FBL IND B- 55 Assigned Heritage Lifestyles And TL IND BB 203.7 Affirmed Developers Pvt. Ltd’S Imperial Readymade Garments FBF IND C 100 Migrated to Factory India Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Imperial Readymade Garments NFBF IND C 35 Migrated to Factory India Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Imperial Readymade Garments LTL IND D 53.18 Migrated to Factory India Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) India Standard Loan Trust Xlvii Series A pass-through IND AA(SO) 1024.2 Assigned certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust Xlvii Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 10.24 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust Xlvii Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 51.21 Assigned facility (SLCF) Indo German International Pvt FB WC limit IND BB / IND A4+ 150 Affirmed Ltd Jpv Realtors Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 83 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Jpv Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL IND B+ 670 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Mangaldeep Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- 60 Upgraded from IND B+ Mangaldeep Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 67.21 Upgraded from IND B+ (reduced from INR80) Mulpuri Aqua Processors Pvt LT IND B - WD Ltd’S Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd CP WD 1500 Withdrawn Sai Print & Pack FB limits (LT) IND D 30 Downgraded from IND B+ Sai Print & Pack TL (LT) IND D 5.4 Assigned Sai Print & Pack FB limit (LT) IND D 30 Assigned Salona Cotspin Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- 251.6 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Salona Cotspin Ltd TL Fac IND BBB- 127.9 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO) 156.43 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTCs IND A-(SO) 49.66 Assigned Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A3 PTCs IND BB+(SO) 12.41 Assigned Tashkent Oil Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 70 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Tsi Business Parks Hyderabad LRD rupee loan IND A(SO) 4500 Assigned Pvt Ltd facility* * An INR500 million overdraft facility can be availed as a sublimit of the LRD rupee loan facility. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 