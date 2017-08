RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 9

(Repeating to add additional Ratings) Aug 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Best Crop Science Llp ST: NFBL ICRA A4 150 - Issuer not cooperating C.G. Chandrappa BG ICRA A4 64 Assigned Cvs Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A4 1 Withdrawn Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd ST, FBL 20 Issuer not co operating Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd ST , NFBL 172.5 Issuer not co operating Dmi Finance Pvt Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 25 Assigned Dodhia Synthetics Ltd ST, non-FBL ICRA A3 2.65 - Issuer not cooperating Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP / ST Debt ICRA A1+ @ 1500 - @: Under rating watch with negative implications Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits ICRA A1+ @ 150 - @: Under rating watch with negative implications Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Non Fund Based Bk ICRA A1+ @ 70 - Limits @: Under rating watch with negative implications Everest Organics Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 5.6 Outstanding Godrej Properties Ltd ST – FBL ICRA A1+ 395 Outstanding Godrej Properties Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1250 Outstanding Ic India Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 30 Assigned India Infoline Housing Finance ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 30000 Outstanding Ltd L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 90000 Assigned Family Credit Ltd) financing) L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 42500 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Ltd financing) L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Ltd Muthoot Vehicle And Asset ST Bk limits# ICRA A3+ 225 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd #Short-term interchangeable with long term bank limits Neha Ceramic Industries BG ICRA A4 13 Issuer not cooperating Peninsula Land Ltd CP programme ICRA A1 175 Reaffirmed Sanzyme Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 11.9 Withdrawn Symcom Exim Pvt Ltd Non FBL ICRA A4 55 - Issuer not cooperating Titan Co. Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed facility Vasupujya Filaments ST, Non-FBL ICRA A3 2.6 Reaffirmed Chanvim Engineering (India) Non FBL ICRA A3 120 - Pvt Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCDs Provisional 7500 Assigned Ltd ICRA AA+ Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCDs Provisional 22500 Outstanding Ltd ICRA AA+ Indian Products Pvt Ltd ST – Fund based ICRA D 1650 Revised from ICRA A3 Indian Products Pvt Ltd ST – Non fund based ICRA D 280 Revised from ICRA A3 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godrej Properties Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA 50 Outstanding Hawkins Cookers Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA 21.75 Reaffirmed Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd Medium-Term Fixed ICRA MAA+ 1000 Outstanding Deposits Muthoot Vehicle And Asset Fixed deposit MA Reaffirmed Finance Ltd programme Titan Co. Ltd Fixed deposit MAAA 1500 Reaffirmed programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aha Holdings Pvt Ltd NonConvertible ICRA BB- 250 Debenture Review process is underway Best Crop Science Llp LT: FBL ICRA B+ 288.6 Issuer not cooperating Best Crop Science Llp LT: FBL ICRA B+ 11.4 Issuer not cooperating Big C Mobiles Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BBB- 120 Issuer delayed in giving information C.G. Chandrappa Secured Over Draft ICRA BB- 50 Assigned Calyx Merlin Ventures Llp FB –CC ICRA BB+ 350 Assigned Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds ICRA A- Downgraded programme from ICRA A Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds ICRA A- Downgraded programme from ICRA A Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds ICRA A- Downgraded programme from ICRA A Central Bank Of India Corporate Governance ICRA A- Downgraded from ICRA A Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds ICRA A+ - Outstanding programme (with Green Shoe Option of Rs. 270 crore) Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds ICRA A+ Outstanding programme Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds ICRA A+ Outstanding programme Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds ICRA A+ Outstanding programme Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL – TL 66.2 Issuer not co operating Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd LT – FBL – CC 237.5 Issuer not co operating Cvs Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B- 14 Withdrawn Dodhia Synthetics Ltd LT, FBL ICRA BBB- 62.5 - Issuer not cooperating Dodhia Synthetics Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 52.61 - Issuer not cooperating Dodhia Synthetics Ltd LT unallocated ICRA BBB- 39 - Issuer not cooperating Dodhia Synthetics Ltd LT / ST, ICRA BBB- / - - interchangeable A3 limits # #Issuer not cooperating Everest Organics Ltd TL ICRA BB- 2.43 Outstanding Everest Organics Ltd CC ICRA BB- 4.5 Outstanding Everest Organics Ltd FBL ICRA BB- / 5.5 Outstanding A4 Everest Organics Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- / 11.97 Assigned / A4 Outstanding Godrej Properties Ltd NCD ICRA AA 500 Assigned Godrej Properties Ltd LT - FBL ICRA AA 1300 Outstanding Godrej Properties Ltd LT -Non-FBL ICRA AA 50 Outstanding Godrej Properties Ltd LT/ST-Proposed (Fund ICRA AA / 255 Outstanding Based / Non-FBL) A1+ Gupta Marriage Halls Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA B 180 Issuer not cooperating Hawkins Cookers Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA AA- 17 Reaffirmed Hawkins Cookers Ltd LT non-FB Fac ICRA AA- 5 Reaffirmed Ic India Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 25 Assigned Ic India Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 8 Assigned India Infoline Housing Finance Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 2000 Assigned Ltd India Infoline Housing Finance NCD Programme ICRA AA 40000 Outstanding Ltd India Infoline Housing Finance Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 4000 Outstanding Ltd India Infoline Housing Finance LT Fund Based Bk ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Lines Programme India Infoline Housing Finance LT principal PP-MLDICRA 2000 Outstanding Ltd protected equity AA linked debenture programme Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ 130 Issuer not co operating Kothari Sugars And Chemicals FB TL ICRA BBB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kothari Sugars And Chemicals FB CC ICRA BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 6000 Outstanding Family Credit Ltd) Programme L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 65190 Outstanding Family Credit Ltd) L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile NCD Programme (Public ICRA AA+ 6817 Outstanding Family Credit Ltd) Issuance) L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 13250 Outstanding Family Credit Ltd) Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 3000 Outstanding Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA AA+ 1000 Outstanding Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA+ 29000 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO 10000 Assigned financing) L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 4000 Outstanding Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD (Infra Bonds) ICRA AA+ 16650.3 Outstanding Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 60340 Outstanding Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 17000 Outstanding Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Bk Lines ICRA AA+ 70000 Outstanding Ltd (stable) / ICRA A1+; Lakshmi Balaji Oils Pvt Ltd FB-TL ICRA B+ 9.5 Assigned Maharaja Sathyamindustries Pvt BLR ICRA B+ 59 Ltd Master Blenders Pvt Ltd Bk Loan ICRA 70 B+/ICRA A4 Review process is underway Muthoot Vehicle And Asset LT Bk limit ICRA BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Mv & Vajra Developers LT- Unallocated LimitsICRA B 15 Assigned Neha Ceramic Industries CC ICRA BB- 40 Issuer not cooperating Neha Ceramic Industries TL ICRA BB- 9.7 Issuer not cooperating Neha Ceramic Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 27.3 Issuer not cooperating Northern Solaire Prakash Pvt TL ICRA A- 129.68 Ltd Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA D 320 Issuer delayed in giving information Peninsula Land Ltd NCD programme ICRA A 1029.2 Reaffirmed Pik Studios Pvt Ltd FB –CC ICRA C+ 120 Assigned Popular Foundations Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB- 55 Review process is underway Purandar Milk And Agro LT, FBL – TL ICRA D 9 Products Ltd Issuer not co operating Purandar Milk And Agro LT – FBL – CC ICRA D 50 Products Ltd Issuer not co operating Purandar Milk And Agro Unallocated Limits ICRA D 11 Products Ltd Issuer not co operating Rashmi Housing Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA D 650 Issuer not co operating Real Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB 9.81 Withdrawn Real Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Long / ST Unallocated ICRA BB / 3.69 Withdrawn Limits ICRA A4 Rga Infrastructure TL ICRA BBB+ 3280 Upgraded From ICRA BBB(SO) S.K.L Exports BLR ICRA BB / 120 ICRA A4 Review process is underway Sanzyme Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA A- 50.6 Withdrawn Sanzyme Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limits ICRA A- 3.5 Withdrawn Satkar Logistics Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B 15.36 Downgraded from ICRA BB Satkar Logistics Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B 2.64 Downgraded from ICRA BB Shree Chanakya Education TL Provisional 100 Assigned Society ICRA BBB- Shree Oshiya Strips Impex Pvt BLR ICRA D 270 Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd TL ICRA D 3679.3 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd FBL ICRA D 1218 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Non-FBL ICRA D 1616.17 Reaffirmed Sp Superfine Cotton Mills Pvt LT: TL Fac ICRA D 66.94 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA B- Sp Superfine Cotton Mills Pvt LT: FB Fac ICRA D 8 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA B- Sp Superfine Cotton Mills Pvt LT: Unallocated Fac ICRA D 28.52 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA B- Sri Sharadha Timbers BLR ICRA B+ / 150 ICRA A4 Review process is underway Suryauday Solaire Prakash Pvt TL ICRA A- 68.32 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB Symcom Exim Pvt Ltd Interchangeable Limit ICRA B - - Issuer not cooperating The Mahatma Gandhi Sahakara LT - Fund Based (CC) ICRA C+ 200 Sakkare Karkhane Issuer delayed in giving information Titan Co. Ltd FB facility ICRA AA+ 200 Reaffirmed Vasupujya Filaments LT, FBL ICRA BBB- 18.75 Reaffirmed Vasupujya Filaments TL ICRA BBB- 19.53 Reaffirmed Alluri Usha Gandhi LT FBL ICRA B 88 - Alluri Usha Gandhi LT unallocated limits ICRA B 12 - Axis Garment Designer FB CC ICRA D 40 - Axis Garment Designer FB TL ICRA D 25 - Chanvim Engineering (India) FBL ICRA BBB- 105 - Pvt Ltd Indian Products Pvt Ltd LT – Fund based - ICRA D - Revised from sublimit ICRA BBB- Indotech Transformers Ltd Issuer Rating IrBBB- - Assigned Jampana Padmavathi LT FBL ICRA B 88 - Jampana Padmavathi LT unallocated limits ICRA B 12 - L&T Sambalpur-Rourkela Tollway TL ICRA B 10164 Reaffirmed Ltd (L&T - Srtl) Paidala Thirupathi Reddy And LT FBL ICRA BB- 80 - Brothers Paidala Thirupathi Reddy And LT NFBL ICRA BB- 20 - Brothers Seleno Steels Ltd FB – CC ICRA B 60 - Sp Superfine Cotton Mills Pvt LT: TL Fac ICRA D 669.4 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA B- Sp Superfine Cotton Mills Pvt LT: FB Fac ICRA D 80 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA B- Sp Superfine Cotton Mills Pvt LT: Unallocated Fac ICRA D 285.2 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA B- Svl Ltd LT, NCDs ICRA AA 6500 Outstanding Svl Ltd LT, Term-Loans ICRA D 1105 Downgraded from ICRA B+ Svl Ltd LT, NCDs ICRA D 1125 Downgraded from ICRA B+ Svl Ltd LT, Unallocated ICRA D 505 Downgraded from ICRA B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)