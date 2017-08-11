RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 10

(Repeating to add more ratings) Aug 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cdr Projects Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based ICRA A4 187.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 80000 Outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 9000 Outstanding Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Engineering Course Of Iem Engineering course EG2 IN - Assigned College Engineering Course Of Uem Engineering course EG3+ IN - Assigned Jaipur Engineering Course Of Uem Engineering course EG4+ IN - Assigned Kolkata Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP / ST Debt ICRA A1+ 15000 @ Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits ICRA A1+ 1500 @ Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Non Fund Based Bk ICRA A1+ 700 @ Limits Godrej Consumer Products Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 7500 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn financing) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding financing) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Management Course Of Institute Management course EB3+ - Assigned Of Engineering & Management Ocean Sparkle Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 1180 Outstanding Reliance Industries Limited Commercial Papers ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding (CP) Rifah Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based ICRA A4 120 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rifah Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based ICRA A4 120 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sharekhan Financial Services CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Pvt Ltd financing) Sharekhan Financial Services CP/ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Sharp Travels (India) Ltd Unallocated FB limits ICRA A4 2.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Trapti Trading & Investments ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 15000 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA- 164 Withdrawn - Claudius Ifmr Capital 2016 Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA- 171.3 Withdrawn - Mori Ifmr Capital 2016 Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A- 5 Withdrawn -Hysminai Ifmr Capital 2015 Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA 232.2 Withdrawn -Hysminai Ifmr Capital 2015 Ashoka Distillers & Chemicals TL ICRA BBB 123.5 - Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ashoka Distillers & Chemicals FB LT Fac ICRA BBB 80 - Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ashoka Distillers & Chemicals TL ICRA BBB 123.5 - Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ashoka Distillers & Chemicals FB LT Fac ICRA BBB 80 - Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ashoka Distillers & Chemicals Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 106.5 - Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ashoka Distillers & Chemicals Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB / 106.5 - Pvt Ltd A3+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bharat Export Overseas LT Fund Based ICRA D 130 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bhatia Colonizers Pvt. Ltd LT – TL ICRA B+ 250 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bhatia Colonizers Pvt. Ltd. LT – TL ICRA B+ 250 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bhuwalka Pipes Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA A- 60 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Bhuwalka Pipes Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – ICRA A- 60 Upgraded Inland LOC from ICRA BBB+ Cdr Projects Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB 62.1 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Cdr Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB / A4 50.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB+ / 160 - ICRA A4 + ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB+/A4 160 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA / 110000 Outstanding ICRA A1+ Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 3000 Assigned Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 13500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Godrej Consumer Products Ltd LT/ST, FB Fac ICRA AA+ / 300 Outstanding ICRA A1+ Godrej Consumer Products Ltd LT/ST, non-FB Fac ICRA AA+ / 1700 Outstanding ICRA A1+ Godrej Consumer Products Ltd LT/ST, ICRA AA+ / 9000 Outstanding fundbased/non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA D 47.5 Revised from ICRA B Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA D 41 Revised from ICRA B Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 11.5 Revised from ICRA B Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd. PTC Series A2 ICRA A 22 Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd. PTC Series A1 ICRA A+ 259 Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd. PTC Series A2 ICRA AA- 85.2 Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd. PTC Series A1 ICRA AA- 530 Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd. PTC Series A2 ICRA BB 100.2 Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd. PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB 27.6 Withdrawn Iifl Wealth Management Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd - PTC ICRA AAA 122.7 Withdrawn Iifl Cv Trust Mar 2014 India Infoline Finance PTC ICRA AAA 287.8 Withdrawn Ltd-Robust Cv Trust Sep 2014 India Infoline Finance PTC ICRA BBB 55.1 Withdrawn Ltd-Robust Cv Trust Sep 2014 India Shelter Finance NCD Programme ICRA A- 500 Assigned Corporation Ltd India Shelter Finance NCD Programme ICRA A- 210 Assigned Corporation Ltd India Shelter Finance Bk lines ICRA A- 1500 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Kapoor Oil Industries FB – CC# ICRA B 60 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING # Cash Credit facility comprises limit of Rs. 4.50 crore for cotton ginning and pressing unit, and Rs. 1.50 crore for crushing unit. Kapoor Oil Industries FB – TL ICRA B 14 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mahi Formaline BLR ICRA B 85 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mahi Formaline BLR ICRA B 85 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mann Mediciti Wellness Centre FB Limits ICRA B 58 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mann Mediciti Wellness Centre Unallocated fundbased ICRA B 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Limits Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BB 1100 assigned Ocean Sparkle Ltd Fresh NCD Programme ICRA AA- 250 Assigned Ocean Sparkle Ltd NCDs ICRA AA- 500 Outstanding Ocean Sparkle Ltd TL ICRA AA- 2882.5 Outstanding Ocean Sparkle Ltd CC Limits ICRA AA- 330 Outstanding Ocean Sparkle Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA AA-/ 786.3 Outstanding A1+ Parth Concast Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Parth Concast Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Limited Non-Convertible ICRA AAA 100000 Assigned Debentures (NCD) Ram Chander Builders Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL– ICRA B+ 100.7 - Fund Based ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sharp Travels (India) Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB- 97.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Shivam Cotton Industries FB Limits –TL ICRA B 9.8 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Shivam Cotton Industries FB Limits –CC ICRA B 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sri Lakshmi Satyanarayana Raw FB limits ICRA BB- 250 Reaffirmed & Boiled Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Satyanarayana Raw Unallocated limits ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed & Boiled Rice Mill SVC Ventures Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 650 Withdrawn TNR Estates Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 150 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)