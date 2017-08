ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 11

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo International Ltd FB Fac ICRA A3+ 890.5 Revised from ICRA A2+ (enhanced from 84.25crs) Bharat Seats Ltd ST non fund based ICRA A2+ 216 Upgraded from ICRA A2 Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 2.5 ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Borosil Glass Works Ltd ST- LOC/Buyers Credit ICRA A1+ 300 Assigned Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd ST – Non-FB Fac ICRA D 414 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Grentex & Company Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Grentex & Company Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Indo Count Industries Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A1+ 2300 Reaffirmed K. Venkata Ramana Murthy & Non FB Limits ICRA A4 10 Assigned Others Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Floater ST Fund ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Liquid Fund ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Mahindra Asset Management Mahindra Liquid Fund ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- LOC ICRA A4 21.5 Withdrawn S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-fund based BG ICRA A2+ 46.6 Withdrawn Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-fund based LOC ICRA A2+ 100 Withdrawn Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Credit ICRA A2+ 12.5 Withdrawn Exposure Limit Superhouse Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A2 685 Reaffirmed (earlier 68.50crs) Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Social Performance SP2 - Withdrawal Assessment Swayamprabha Udyam & Company ST FB ICRA A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Titan Time Products Ltd Non-fund based – ST ICRA A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Uneecops Technologies Ltd Non FB BG ICRA A3 135 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alsthom Industries Ltd TL Prov ICRA 500 Reassigned AA(SO) from ICRA BBB Alsthom Industries Ltd FB facility Prov ICRA 100 Assigned AA(SO) Apollo International Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA BBB 2347.5 Revised from /ICRA A3+ ICRA BBB+ /ICRA A2+ Apollo International Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB 183.5 Revised from /ICRA A3+ ICRA BBB+ /ICRA A2+ (reduced from 23.15crs) Bharat Seats Ltd LT fund based CC ICRA BBB+ 352 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Bharat Seats Ltd LT fund based TL ICRA BBB+ 207 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Bharat Seats Ltd LT/ ST unallocated ICRA BBB+ 341.2 Upgraded /ICRA A2+ from ICRA BBB /ICRA A2 Bhartiya Alloys & Steel Cast LT Fund Based^ ICRA B+ 112.5 ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING ^Instrument details are provided in Annexure-1 Borosil Glass Works Ltd LT- FB – Overdraft ICRA A+ 100 Assigned Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd TL ICRA D 289.7 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd LT – FB Limits ICRA D 365 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC Limit ICRA BBB 55 Reaffirmed Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limited ICRA BBB 45 Reaffirmed /ICRA A3+ (reduced from Rs. 8.50 crore) Disha Communications Pvt Ltd Fund Based – CC ICRA BB+ 71 Reaffirmed Disha Communications Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – BG ICRA BB+ 4 Reaffirmed Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd FB Bk Fac ICRA AA- 1453.9 Reaffirmed Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA AA- / 1350 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Gmr Tambaram Tindivanam TL ICRA BBB- 1092.3 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd. (earlier 168.43crs) Gmr Tambaram Tindivanam Non-FBL ICRA BBB- 1050 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd. Gmr Tuni Anakapalli TL ICRA BBB- 855.9 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd. (earlier 130.70crs) Gmr Tuni Anakapalli Non-FBL ICRA BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd. Grentex & Company Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 150 Reaffirmed /ICRA A3+ Gruh Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AAA 5000 Assigned Gudivada Municipality Issuer Rating IrBB - Assigned Icici Bank Ltd Basel III Complaint ICRA 100000 Assigned Tier I Bonds ProgrammeAA+(hyb) Indo Count Industries Ltd FB limits ICRA AA- 5250 Reaffirmed Indo Count Industries Ltd TL ICRA AA- 3220.1 Reaffirmed K. Venkata Ramana Murthy & FB Limits ICRA B+ 74.5 Assigned Others K. Venkata Ramana Murthy & Unallocated ICRA B+ 55.5 Assigned Others /ICRA A4 Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) - Withdrawn (Formerly Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd.) Kiwi Wines And Beverages Pvt LT: CC ICRA BB 700 Withdrawn Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Bond ST Fund ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Flexi Debt ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Scheme Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Treasury ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Advantage Fund Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Corporate Bond ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Fund Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Bond Fund ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Bking and PSU ICRA AAAmfs - Reassigned Management Co. Ltd Debt Fund from ICRA A1+mfs Krishnapoultry Tex Mill India FB – CC ICRA BB- 54 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Krishnapoultry Tex Mill India FB – TL ICRA BB- 51.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Krishnapoultry Tex Mill India Unallocated limits ICRA BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Manidhara Realty FB – Demand Loan ICRA BB- 145 Withdrawn Payne Realtors Pvt Ltd TL ICRA 275 Reassigned BBB-(SO) from ICRA BBB Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA B 27.5 Withdrawn Prius Commercial Projects Pvt TL ICRA 4240 Reassigned Ltd BBB-(SO) from ICRA BBB S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 389 Reaffirmed S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / 241 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Shrimati Jankidevi Educational TL Limit ICRA BB- 87.6 Withdrawn Trust Shrimati Jankidevi Educational Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 128.4 Withdrawn Trust Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA A- 500 Withdrawn Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA A- 490.9 Withdrawn Smith Structures (India) Pvt FB – CC ICRA B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Hi-Tech LT – TL ICRA B+ 23.7 Reaffirmed Industries (revised from 3.70CRS) Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Hi-Tech LT – FB CC ICRA B+ 120 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Hi-Tech LT – Unallocated ICRA B+ 13.3 Reaffirmed Industries Limits Superhouse Ltd FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed earlier 165crs Superhouse Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 603.7 Reaffirmed (earlier 43.33crs) Superhouse Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 16.6 Reaffirmed Swayamprabha Udyam & Company LT FB ICRA B+ 20 Assigned Tata Hitachi Construction Fund based/ non- fund ICRA A+ 9000 Reaffirmed Machinery Company Pvt Ltd based (interchangeable) Fac Titan Time Products Ltd FB – LT ICRA AA 10 Reaffirmed Uneecops Technologies Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB- 6 Reaffirmed Uneecops Technologies Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB- 122 Reaffirmed Uneecops Technologies Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 37 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)