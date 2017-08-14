India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.G. Shirke Construction Non-FB limits IND A1 34042.5 Upgraded Technology Pvt Ltd Everon Castings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 30 Assigned Momentum Techsys Pvt Ltd NFB WC limits IND A4+ 125 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Momentum Techsys Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limits Provisional IND 75 Migrated to A4+ Non Cooperating Category Sgr Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 86 Assigned Vishvas Power Engineering Non-FB WC IND A4+ 120 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Vrv Foods Ltd Non-FB limits (ST) IND D 140 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.G. Shirke Construction Long-TL IND A 995.3 Upgraded from Technology Pvt Ltd IND A- B.G. Shirke Construction FB limits IND A 9550 Upgraded from Technology Pvt Ltd IND A- Bhargava Educational Society TL IND B+ 58 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Bhargava Educational Society WC facility IND B+ 5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Everon Castings Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 110 Assigned Everon Castings Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/IND A4+ 210 Assigned Gail Gas Ltd Non-FB limits IND AA /IND A1+ 2530 Assigned Ganges Green Energy Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan - 1815.8 Withdrawn Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 60 Upgraded from IND BB (reduced from INR60.79mln) Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 160 Affirmed (increased from INR75mln) Kindle Engineering And Bk loan - 2630 Withdrawn Construction Pvt Ltd Precious Energy Services Ltd Senior project Bk loan - 1186.3 Withdrawn Sgr Exim Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 32 Assigned Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd TL IND BBB+ 413.1 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB+ /IND A2 2500 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND BBB+ /IND A2 3000 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vishvas Power Engineering Long-TL IND BB 4 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Vishvas Power Engineering FB WC IND BB /IND A4+ 75 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Vishvas Power Engineering Proposed long-TL* Provisional IND 15 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd BB * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by VPESPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Vrv Foods Ltd FB WC limit (LT) IND D 30.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vrv Foods Ltd TL (LT) IND D 1.1 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vrv Foods Ltd WC TL (Long- term) IND D 104 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)