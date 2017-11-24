S&P affirms India's rating at 'BBB-minus' with 'stable' outlook - reports

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s stuck with its “BBB-minus” sovereign rating and “stable” outlook for India, TV channels reported on Friday citing unidentified sources, a week after rival Moody’s upgraded the country’s rating.

Vehicles drive past the commercial towers in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The decision, if confirmed, would contrast with Moody’s Investors Service’s decision on Nov. 17 to upgrade India’s credit rating to “Baa2” from “Baa3”, one notch higher than S&P’s current rating, citing progress on economic and institutional reforms.

An S&P spokesman was not immediately reachable.