S&P affirms India's rating at 'BBB-minus' with 'stable' outlook - reports
#Money News
November 24, 2017 / 12:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

S&P affirms India's rating at 'BBB-minus' with 'stable' outlook - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s stuck with its “BBB-minus” sovereign rating and “stable” outlook for India, TV channels reported on Friday citing unidentified sources, a week after rival Moody’s upgraded the country’s rating.

Vehicles drive past the commercial towers in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The decision, if confirmed, would contrast with Moody’s Investors Service’s decision on Nov. 17 to upgrade India’s credit rating to “Baa2” from “Baa3”, one notch higher than S&P’s current rating, citing progress on economic and institutional reforms.

An S&P spokesman was not immediately reachable.

Reporting by Swati Bhat

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
