ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 1
December 1, 2017 / 9:39 AM / 2 days ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Dec 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd                  BG                    ICRA A4+     190
Review process is underway
Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd                  LOC                   ICRA A4+     100*
Review process is underway; * Sublimit of bank guarantee limits
Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd                  Credit Exposure LimitsICRA A4+     1#
Review process is underway; # Sublimit of overall working capital limits

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Js Estates And Projects                 BLR                   ICRA BB-     80
Projects Pvt Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd                 Bk Loan               ICRA B /A4   100
Issuer delayed in giving information
Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd                  CC                    ICRA BB      30
Review process is underway
Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd                  Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB      80
Review process is underway
Marianella Properties Pvt Ltd           Fund based-TL         ICRA D       150
Issuer not cooperating
Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd                BLR                   ICRA BBB     420
                                                              /A3+
Issuer not cooperating
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
