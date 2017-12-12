RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 11

(Repeating to add more ratings) Dec 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 08, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anglo French Drug & Industries ST Non-Fund Based- ICRA A3 60 Reaffirmed Ltd LOC/ BG Bharat Mines And Minerals ST Non-fund Based – BGICRA A4 84.4 Withdrawn Bombay Minerals Ltd Non-fund based - LOC ICRA A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Express Publications (Madurai) ST – Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-LOC ICRA A3 20 Reaffirmed Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-BG ICRA A3 10 Reaffirmed Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Non fund based ICRA A3 16 Reaffirmed Forward Contracts Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-Capex ICRA A3 Reaffirmed LC India Food Exports ST – FB limits ICRA A3 1285 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.60.50) J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 15000 Assigned Financing) Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 45000 Assigned Financing) Jm Financial Products Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 45000 Outstanding Jm Financial Properties And CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Holdings Ltd Financing) L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding financing) L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Liya Infratech Pvt. Ltd. ST – BG ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A3 218 Reaffirmed Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd ST interchangeable ICRA A3 Reaffirmed Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd ST interchangeable ICRA A3 Reaffirmed India Food Exports ST – Non FB limits Reduced from 3.00 Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt ST Non-Fund Based ICRA A2 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Rockman Industries Ltd ST Non-Fund Based ICRA A1+ 460 Reaffirmed (revised from 57.83crs) Rockman Industries Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Secure Industries Pvt Ltd ST Interchangeable ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Shapoorji Pallonji And Company CP ICRA A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sogefi - Mnr Engine Systems ST – Fund Based ICRA A1 300 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Sogefi - Mnr Engine Systems ST – Interchangeable ICRA A1 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd (LC)^ ^The interchangeable limits are sub-limits of the short-term fund-based limits Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd Non-fund ICRA A3+ 1.7 Upgraded based-Working Capital from ICRA A3 Fac Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd Fund ICRA A3+ Upgraded based-Interchangeable from ICRA A3 (Sub-limit) Tata Motors Finance Solutions CP ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned Ltd Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 5600 Reaffirmed (Tpl) Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based - BG ICRA A4+ 113.2 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd Fund based-CP ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Proposed) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- L&T Housing Finance Ltd Medium-Term Fixed MAA+ 1000 Outstanding Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananda Vikatan Publishers Pvt BLR ICRA BBB+ 90 Ltd Review underway Anglo French Drug & Industries LT Fund Based- CC ICRA BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Ltd Anglo French Drug & Industries LT Fund Based- TL ICRA BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB- / 150 ICRA A3 Issuer not cooperating Bombay Minerals Ltd Fund based - CC ICRA BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Bpa Builders & Developers FB Limit ICRA B+ 30 Withdrawn Issuer not cooperating Bpa Builders & Developers Untied Limit ICRA B+ 20 Withdrawn Issuer not cooperating Durg Shivnath Expressways Pvt LT Debt Provisional 1750 Ltd ICRA AA(SO) Express Publications (Madurai) TL ICRA BB+ 862.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Express Publications (Madurai) LT – FB Fac ICRA BB+ 290 Reaffirmed Ltd Express Publications (Madurai) LT – Proposed Fac ICRA BB+ 86.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund based CC / ICRA BBB- 200 Reaffirmed PCFC / FBD / EPR / EPC Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund based Stand by ICRA BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Line of Credit Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BBB- 193.8 Reaffirmed Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 10.2 Reaffirmed Hpm Infra Llp Proposed NCD/Debt ICRA BB- 150 Assigned India Food Exports LT – FB limits ICRA BBB- 145 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore) Jaipur-Mahua Tollway Pvt. Ltd Proposed NCDs ICRA AAA(SO) 3000 Assigned (NCD)/Bonds Programme Jaipur-Mahua Tollway Pvt. Ltd Proposed Subordinated ICRA AAA(SO) 1150 Assigned Debt/NCD/Bonds Programme Jm Financial Capital Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 2000 Outstanding Jm Financial Capital Ltd LT market linked PP-MLDICRA 2000 Outstanding debenture programme AA Jm Financial Products Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 15000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 25000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd LT market linked PP-MLD 5000 Outstanding debentures (Principal ICRA AA Protected) Jm Financial Properties And TL ICRA AA 1350 Outstanding Holdings Ltd L&T Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 52500 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 3000 Outstanding Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA+ 29000 Outstanding /ICRA A1+ Liya Infratech Pvt. Ltd. LT – CC ICRA BB 200 Reaffirmed Liya Infratech Pvt. Ltd. LT – TL ICRA BB 10 Reaffirmed Nav Vidya Society For Fund based – TL ICRA BB 543.5 Upgraded Education, Research & Training from ICRA BB Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT fund based -CC ICRA BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT fund based -TL ICRA BBB- 159.5 Reaffirmed Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt CC Fac ICRA BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from 12.00crs) Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt TL ICRA BBB 257 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from 36.16crs) Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt Lon-term/ST fund basedICRA BBB /A2 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt Unallocated ICRA BBB /A2 17.9 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from 1.11crs) Rockman Industries Ltd CC Fac ICRA AA 880 Reaffirmed Rockman Industries Ltd TL ICRA AA 280 Reaffirmed (revised from 38.96crs) Rockman Industries Ltd Unallocated ICRA AA /A1+ 700 Reaffirmed (revised from 47.21crs) Secure Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit ICRA BB- 180 upgraded from ICRA B Secure Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL ICRA BB- 129.5 upgraded from ICRA B Secure Industries Pvt Ltd LT Interchangeable ICRA BB- upgraded Limits from ICRA B Secure Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 10.5 upgraded from ICRA B Shapoorji Pallonji And Company FB Limits ICRA AA+ 35000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd / ICRA A1+ Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Non-FBL ICRA AA+ 100000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd / ICRA A1+ Sogefi - Mnr Engine Systems LT – Fund Based (CC) ICRA A Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Sogefi - Mnr Engine Systems LT – Interchangeable ICRA A Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd (CC)^ ^The interchangeable limits are sub-limits of the short-term fund-based limits Sogefi - Mnr Engine Systems LT – Unallocated ICRA A 100 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Sri Padma Priya Finance Bk Fac ICRA B+ 115 Corporation Issuer delaying in giving information. Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BBB 200 Upgraded Capital Fac from ICRA BBB- Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BBB 148.3 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Sri Vishnu Priya Finance Bk Fac ICRA B+ 115 Issuer delaying in giving information. Sunshine Edible Oils FB – CC ICRA B+ 200 Reaffirmed Sunshine Edible Oils FB – TL ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Perpetual Debt ICRA A+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Programme Tata Motors Finance Solutions Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 2000 Outstanding Ltd Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 15000 Reaffirmed (Tpl) Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed NCD ProgrammeICRA AA 16000 Assigned (Tpl) Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA AA 1976.7 Reaffirmed (Tpl) Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA AA 17950 Reaffirmed (Tpl) Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT loans ICRA AA 16000 Assigned (Tpl) Trends In Vogue Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AAA(SO) 5250 Withdrawn Trends In Vogue Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 100 Withdrawn United India Insurance Ltd CPA iAAA Review process is underway Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd FB - Working Capital ICRA BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)