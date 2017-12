ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavas Financiers Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Assigned B Fouress Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – ICRA A2 1130 Reaffirmed LOC/BG Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital ICRA A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Limits (rated on ST scale) Bharti Airtel Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based-BG ICRA A2 5 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam Investment And CP ICRA A1+ 60000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd /Outstanding Ge Triveni Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A2 1075 Reaffirmed Facility Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.71 crs) Jaylaxmi Poly Plast LOC ICRA A4 5 Issuer Not Cooperating Manappuram Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ - Withdrawn Paradeep Phosphate Ltd Non-fund based ST Fac ICRA A2+ 23000 Outstanding Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1(SO)@ 200 Outstanding @ Under rating watch with negative implications Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 850 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 2200 Outstanding Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based - ST ICRA A3 180 Upgraded from ICRA A4+ Triveni Engineering & CP ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Triveni Engineering & Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 3583.4 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Triveni Turbine Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A1+ 3450 Reaffirmed Facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavas Financiers Ltd NCD Programme ICRA A+ 3500 Outstanding Aavas Financiers Ltd LT Bk Loans ICRA A+ 10480 Outstanding B Fouress Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB 40 Reaffirmed B Fouress Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB 250 Reaffirmed /ICRA A2 Bharti Airtel Ltd Issuer Rating ICRA AA+ - Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd TL ICRA AA+ 46000 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital ICRA AA+ 22500 Reaffirmed Limits (rated on LT scale) Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd FB-TL ICRA BBB+ 453.6 Reaffirmed Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd FB-Working Capital FacICRA BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd FB-Proposed Fac ICRA BBB+ 41.4 Reaffirmed Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd FB/Non Fund Based – ICRA BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Buyer’s Credit/Capex /ICRA A2 LC Cholamandalam Investment And LT Loans from Bks ICRA AA 79019.9 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd /Outstanding Cholamandalam Investment And NCDs@ ICRA AA 129682 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd @ Amount outstanding as on August 11, 2017 Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 22950 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Sub-limit - Non-FBL ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd from Bks^ ^ Sub-limit of Rs. 100.00 crore working capital facilities, included as part of the rated Rs. 4,000.00 crore fund based facilities from banks Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt ICRA AA- 13300 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd Instruments Cholamandalam Investment And FB Fac from Bks# ICRA AA 40000 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd /ICRA A1+ # Rs. 4,000.00 crore fund based limits are interchangeable between cash credit and short term working capital facilities, subject to total utilisation not exceeding Rs. 4,000.00 crore Fincare Small Finance Bank PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd-Cosmo Ifmr Capital 2016 Fincare Small Finance Bank PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd-Griffin Ifmr Capital 2016 Fincare Small Finance Bank PTC Series A1 ICRA - Withdrawn Ltd-Kenshin Ifmr Capital 2016 BBB+(SO) Ge Triveni Ltd FB Facility ICRA BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Globus Steel And Power Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 1332.7 upgraded from ICRA BBB (reduced from 136.00 crs) Globus Steel And Power Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB+ 50 upgraded from ICRA BBB Globus Steel And Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 27.3 upgraded from ICRA BBB Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd FB TL ICRA A 1281.9 Upgraded from ICRA A- (reduced from Rs. 129.14-crore) Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd FB Limits ICRA A 2800 Upgraded from ICRA A- Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA BB (SO) - Withdrawn Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosec Phaena 2015 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA B- (SO) - Withdrawn Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosec Priam 2015 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosec Saturn 2016 Jaylaxmi Poly Plast CC ICRA B+ 39.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Jaylaxmi Poly Plast TL ICRA B+ 54.6 Issuer Not Cooperating Jaylaxmi Poly Plast Unallocated Limits ICRA B+/A4 0.9 Issuer Not Cooperating Lotus Overseas FB – TL ICRA B+ 11.5 Assigned Lotus Overseas FB – CC ICRA B+ 70 assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA- - Reaffirmed Paradeep Phosphate Ltd Non-fund based, - - - Unallocated Paradeep Phosphate Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 2000 Outstanding Paradeep Phosphate Ltd FB – LT Fac ICRA BBB+ 10000 Outstanding Pyrotech Electronics Pvt Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Pyrotech Electronics Pvt Ltd Fund based – TL ICRA BBB- 69.4 Reaffirmed Pyrotech Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – BG ICRA BBB- 310 Reaffirmed Pyrotech Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – LOC ICRA BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Pyrotech Electronics Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 100.6 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCDs (NCD) ICRA AAA 230000 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Cotton Ginning CC ICRA D 200 Issuer Not And Pressing Pvt Ltd Cooperating Shapoorji Pallonji Solar TL ICRA A(SO) 2500 Assigned Holdings Pvt Ltd Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd-Cimber PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) - Withdrawn Ifmr Capital 2016 Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC Fac ICRA BBB- 250 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA BBB- 41.5 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Triveni Engineering & FB Limits ICRA AA- 14250 Upgraded Industries Ltd from ICRA A+ Triveni Engineering & TL ICRA AA- 2927.6 Upgraded Industries Ltd from ICRA A+ Triveni Turbine Ltd FB facility ICRA AA- 295 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.