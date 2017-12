ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 14

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn Financing) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 100000 outstanding Aster Dm Healthcare Ltd CP ICRA A2+ 600 Withdrawn Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 63500 outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 4000 outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Futura Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based LOC ICRA A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Futura Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based BG ICRA A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Futura Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based Credit ICRA A4+ 6.1 Reaffirmed Exposure Limit Futura Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A4+ Reaffirmed Buyer’s Credit Futura Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based Export ICRA A4+ Reaffirmed Packing Credit IIFL Facilities Services Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 Assigned (Erstwhile IIFL Real Estate financing) Ltd ) IIFL Facilities Services Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn (Erstwhile IIFL Real Estate financing) Ltd ) IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 7000 outstanding (Erstwhile IIFL Real Estate Ltd ) IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned (Erstwhile Chephis Capital financing) Markets Ltd) IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn (Erstwhile Chephis Capital financing) Markets Ltd) IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 50000 outstanding (Erstwhile Chephis Capital Markets Ltd) IIFL Wealth Management Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned financing) IIFL Wealth Management Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn financing) IIFL Wealth Management Ltd STD ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 60000 Assigned programme India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 130000 Withdrawn programme India Infoline Finance Ltd STD ICRA A1+ 70000 outstanding Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A4 40 Downgraded facility to ICRA D and simultaneously upgraded to ICRA A4 Mittal Udyog Indore Pvt Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A4 Interchangeable National Bank For Agricultural CP ICRA A1+ 400000 Assigned And Rural Development (Nabard) Shree Pushkar Chemicals And Non-fund based- ICRA A1 368.2 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd LOC/BG/Off balance exposure Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd Non-fund ICRA A2+ 9400 Reaffirmed based-Working Capital Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Perpetual debt ICRA AA 7000 outstanding programme (hyb) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA+ 160000 outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA+ 15000 outstanding programme Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AA+ 25000 outstanding programme Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk lines ICRA AA+ 182350 outstanding /ICRA A1+ Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+ (SO) Withdrawn -Augustus Ifmr Capital 2016 Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB Withdrawn -Augustus Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Bucon Engineers And FB CC ICRA BB- 150 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bucon Engineers And Non-fund Based BG ICRA BB- 450 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd /ICRA A4 Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA A(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd- Arryn Ifmr Capital 2016 Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd Pratham Uc 2016 Edelweiss Financial Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Futura Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA BB 128.9 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Futura Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB Working Capital FacICRA BB 120 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Futura Ceramics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA BB /A4+ 37 Downgraded from ICRA BB+, Reaffirmed Gmr Sports Pvt Ltd FBL - 450 - Gmr Sports Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 450 IIFL Facilities Services Ltd Unsecured debt ICRA AA 500 outstanding (Erstwhile IIFL Real Estate programme Ltd ) IIFL Facilities Services Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 7000 outstanding (Erstwhile IIFL Real Estate Ltd ) IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 3000 outstanding (Erstwhile Chephis Capital Markets Ltd) IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 outstanding (Erstwhile Chephis Capital programme Markets Ltd) IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PP-MLD ICRA 2000 outstanding (Erstwhile Chephis Capital AA Markets Ltd) IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PP-MLD ICRA 25500 outstanding (Erstwhile Chephis Capital AA Markets Ltd) IIFL Wealth Management Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 10000 outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 57750 outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 25100 outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 20000 outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 outstanding programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD ICRA 5000 outstanding protected equity AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD ICRA 1000 outstanding protected market AA linked debenture programme Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AAA 6096.9 Final Rating -Innovation Trust XXIX Sept (SO) 2017 Jayco Synthetics -- -- No Default Statement Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA D/ 26.4 Downgraded ICRA B- to ICRA D (sable) and simultaneously Upgraded to ICRA B- (sable) Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA D/ 90 Downgraded Capital Fac ICRA B- to ICRA D (sable) and simultaneously Upgraded to ICRA B- (sable) Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd Non-fund based ICRA D/ICRA 40 Downgraded facility A4 to ICRA D and simultaneously Upgraded to ICRA A4 Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B- 26.4 Downgraded to ICRA D and simultaneously upgraded to ICRA B- Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA B- 90 Downgraded Capital Fac to ICRA D and simultaneously upgraded to ICRA B- Magma Itl Finance Ltd - PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA(SO) - Upgraded Securitisation Trust Vii from ICRA AA(SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd - PTC Series A2 ICRA AAA(SO) - Upgraded Securitisation Trust Vii from ICRA AA(SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd - Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Vii Magma Itl Finance Ltd - Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) - Upgraded Securitisation Trust Vii from ICRA BBB-(SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility ICRA - Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Ix BBB-(SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA-(SO) - Upgraded Securitisation Trust Ix from ICRA A(SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA AA-(SO) - Upgraded Securitisation Trust Ix from ICRA A(SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Ix Magma Itl Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA(SO) - Upgraded Securitisation Trust Viii from ICRA AA(SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA AAA(SO) - Upgraded Securitisation Trust Viii from ICRA AA(SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Viii Magma Itl Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility ICRA - Upgraded Securitisation Trust Viii BBB+(SO) from ICRA BBB-(SO) Mittal Udyog Indore Pvt Ltd Fund based-Cash Credt ICRA BB- 100 National Bank For Agricultural LT bonds programme ICRA AAA 31460 Reaffirmed And Rural Development (Nabard) National Bank For Agricultural LT bonds programme ICRA AAA Withdrawn And Rural Development (Nabard) Pil Industries Ltd LT-TL ICRA BB+ 550 Placed on rating watch with developing implications Pil Industries Ltd Unallocated LT ICRA BB+ 250 & Placed on facility rating watch with developing implications Pil Industries Ltd LT- FB Fac ICRA BB+ 500 & Placed on rating watch with developing implications Pil Industries Ltd NCD ICRA BB+ 2000 & Placed on rating watch with developing implications Pil Industries Ltd LT-TL ICRA BB+ 550 Developing implications Pil Industries Ltd Unallocated LT ICRA BB+ 250 Developing facility implications Pil Industries Ltd LT- FB Fac ICRA BB+ 500 Developing implications Pil Industries Ltd NCD ICRA BB+ 2000 Developing implications Reliable Exports (India) Pvt Fund based-TL ICRA B 5750 ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Shree Pushkar Chemicals And Fund based- Working ICRA A+ 420 Upgraded Fertilisers Ltd Capital Fac from ICRA A Shree Pushkar Chemicals And Fund based- SLC ICRA A+ 15 Upgraded Fertilisers Ltd from ICRA A Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd - PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) - Withdrawn Sosec Vi Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A (SO) Withdrawn -Sosec Vi Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd CC ICRA A- 3100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 