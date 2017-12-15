FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 15
#Company News
December 15, 2017 / 11:06 AM / a day ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 15

Reuters Staff

20 Min Read

    Dec 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd                  ST – Fund based       ICRA A4      370
Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd                  ST – Non-fund based   ICRA A4      3
B L Goel & Company                      Non-fund Based – BG   ICRA A4      100     Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A4+
Cms It Services Pvt Ltd                 Non-fund              ICRA A3      800     #
                                        based-Working Capital                      
                                        Fac                                        
Dnp Foods Ltd                           FBL                   ICRA D       160     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A4
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt Ltd         ST Non-FBL            ICRA A3      50      Reaffirmed
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     30000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme          ICRA A1+     36000   outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     4000    outstanding
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     8000    outstanding
                                        financing) FB Limits
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST Principal          PP-MLDICRA   9000    outstanding
                                        Protected Market      A1+
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     30000   Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme          ICRA A1+     70000   outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     4000    outstanding
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     8000    outstanding
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST Principal          PP-MLDICRA   5000    outstanding
Ltd                                     Protected Market      A1+
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Ferrovia Transrail Solutions            Non-FBL               ICRA A3      250     Withdrawn
Pvt. Ltd.
Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd           ST: FBL               ICRA A1+     500     Reaffirmed
Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd           ST: NFBL              ICRA A1+     1350    Reaffirmed
Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd           CP programme          ICRA A1+     -       Withdrawn
Icon Infotech Pvt Ltd                   Non Fund Based – BG   ICRA A4      35      Withdrawn
Infina Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme          ICRA A1+     7500    Assigned
Infina Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     75000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Intech Organics Ltd (Erstwhile          Non-fund Based -      ICRA A4+     20      Revised from
Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd)                  Working Capital                            ICRA A4
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Programme(IPO      ICRA A1+     12000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Programme          ICRA A1+     55000   outstanding
Machinfabrik Industries Pvt Ltd         Non-FBL               ICRA A4 -    40      Withdrawn
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
P M Granite Exports Pvt Ltd             Short Term-Fund       ICRA A4      50      ISSUER NOT
                                        based- Export Packing                      COOPERATING
                                        Credit
Proline India Ltd                       Non-fund based-LOC/BG ICRA A3      30      Reaffirmed
Stellar Marine Foods                    PC/PCFC cum           ICRA A4      71      Withdrawn
                                        FBP/FBD/FCBP/FCBD
                                        Non-FBL
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd          ST FB Bk Fac          ICRA A4+     1350    Withdrawn
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd          ST FB Bk Fac          ICRA A4+     1391    Withdrawn

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd                  LT – TL               ICRA BB-     40.1
Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd                  LT – Fund based       ICRA BB-     100
Ashoka Foam Pvt Ltd                     LT FB Limits          ICRA B+      150     Reaffirmed
B L Goel & Company                      Fund Based – CC       ICRA BB-     70      Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB-
Cms It Services Pvt Ltd                 Fund based- Working   ICRA BBB-    400     #
                                        Capital Fac                                
Cms It Services Pvt Ltd                 Fund Based/ Non- fund ICRA BBB-    200     #
                                        based- Interchangeable/ ICRA A3           
D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt Ltd         LT/ST Unallocated     -            -       -
D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt Ltd         LT FB Limits          ICRA BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Ds Jaipur Hospitality Pvt Ltd           Fund based - TL       ICRA         695.5   Assigned
                                                              AA-(SO)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         NCD Programme         ICRA AA      73500   outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA      11500   outstanding
                                        Programme
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Bk Lines              ICRA AA      110000  outstanding
                                                              /ICRA A1+
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLDICRA   3000    outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLDICRA   23500   outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Ecorex Buildtech Pvt Ltd                FB Limits – CC        ICRA C+      20      outstanding
Ecorex Buildtech Pvt Ltd                FB Limits –           ICRA C+      150     Assigned
                                        optionally                                 /outstanding
                                        convertible debenture Against Tangible Security
Ecorex Buildtech Pvt Ltd                Untied Limits         ICRA         30      Assigned
                                                              C+/ICRA A4
Edelweiss Commodities Services          NCD Programme         ICRA AA      47000   outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          Bk Lines              ICRA AA      20000   outstanding
Ltd
Elite India Constructions Pvt           LT FB CC              ICRA BB-     15      Withdrawn
Ltd                                                           
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING                                                              
Elite India Constructions Pvt           LT FB TL              ICRA BB-     153.8   Withdrawn
Ltd                                                           
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Elite India Constructions Pvt           LT/ ST Unallocated    ICRA BB- /   81.2    Withdrawn
Ltd                                                           A4 
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING                                                              
Ferrovia Transrail Solutions            FB Limits             ICRA BBB-    300     Withdrawn
Pvt. Ltd.
Fusion Microfinance Pvt                 PTC Series A2         ICRA B(SO)   -       Withdrawn
Ltd-Lampedo Ifmr Capital 2016
Fusion Microfinance Pvt                 PTC Series A1         ICRA         -       Withdrawn
Ltd-Lampedo Ifmr Capital 2016                                 BBB+(SO)
G R Thanga Maligai (Firm)               LT: TL                ICRA A+      718.8   Reaffirmed
G R Thanga Maligai (Firm)               LT / ST: FBL          ICRA A+ /    1400    Reaffirmed
                                                              ICRA A1+
G R Thanga Maligai And Sons             LT: TL                ICRA A+      757.5   Reaffirmed
G R Thanga Maligai And Sons             LT / ST: FBL          ICRA A+ /    2000    Reaffirmed
                                                              ICRA A1+
Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd           LT: TL                ICRA A+      1253.3  Reaffirmed
Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd           LT / ST: FBL          ICRA A+ /    10500   Reaffirmed
                                                              ICRA A1+
Grt Silverwares                         LT: TL                ICRA A+      239.5   Reaffirmed
Grt Silverwares                         LT / ST: FBL          ICRA A+ /    50      Reaffirmed
                                                              ICRA A1+
Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd                    FBL                   ICRA D       182.7   ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd                    Non fund based        ICRA D       13.5    ISSUER NOT
                                        limits                                     COOPERATING
Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd                    Unallocated Limits    ICRA D       42.2    ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING
Icon Infotech Pvt Ltd                   Fund Based – CC       ICRA B       35      Withdrawn
Intech Organics Ltd (Erstwhile          Unallocated Limits    -            -       -
Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd)
Intech Organics Ltd (Erstwhile          Fund based - Working  ICRA BB+     15      Revised from
Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd)                  Capital Fac                                ICRA BB
Intech Organics Ltd (Erstwhile          Fund based - TL       ICRA BB+     160     Revised from
Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd)                                                             ICRA BB
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Subordinated Debt     ICRA AAA     2000    outstanding
                                        Programme
Machinfabrik Industries Pvt Ltd         FB Limits             ICRA BB-     -       Withdrawn
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Mep Rgsl Toll Bridge Pvt Ltd            TL                    Provisional  3100    Withdrawn
                                                              ICRA
                                                              BBB-(SO)
Mep Rgsl Toll Bridge Pvt Ltd            Non-FBL (BG)          Provisional  360     Withdrawn
                                                              ICRA
                                                              BBB-(SO)
P M Granite Exports Pvt Ltd             Long Term-Fund        ICRA C+      7.5     ISSUER NOT
                                        based-CC                                   COOPERATING
P M Granite Exports Pvt Ltd             Long Term-Fund        ICRA C+      17.2    ISSUER NOT
                                        based-TL                                   COOPERATING
P M Granite Exports Pvt Ltd             Long Term/ST-         ICRA C+/A4   29.3    ISSUER NOT
                                        Proposed limits                            COOPERATING
Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd                  LT – TL               ICRA BB+     100     -
Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd                  LT – Fund based       ICRA BB+     650     -
Proline India Ltd                       Fund based-CC         ICRA BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Proline India Ltd                       Fund based-Stand-by   ICRA BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
                                        Line of Credit
R.S. Ajit Singh & Co.                   FB Limits Trust Name  ICRA B+      90      Reaffirmed
(Automotives) Pvt Ltd
Rajasthan State Seeds                   CC                    ICRA BBB-    1000    Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Rudra Techno Feeds                      Fund based-TL         ICRA BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Rudra Techno Feeds                      Fund based- Working   ICRA BB-     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Capital Fac
Removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Rudra Techno Feeds                      Unallocated           ICRA BB-     15      Reaffirmed
Removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
S.K.R. Constructions                    Fund based- CC        ICRA BB+     40      outstanding
S.K.R. Constructions                    Non-fund based-BG     ICRA BB+     230     Assigned
                                                                                   /outstanding
Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd              BLR                   ICRA BB+ /   497.1   ISSUER NOT
                                                              ICRA A4+             COOPERATING
Sabari Krishna Enterprises              -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
Satin Creditcare Network                PTC Series A1         ICRA         -       Withdrawn
Ltd-Antominus Ifmr Capital 2016                               BBB-(SO)
Satin Creditcare Network                PTC Series A2         ICRA         -       Withdrawn
Ltd-Deimos Ifmr Capital 2016                                  BB+(SO)
Satin Creditcare Network                PTC Series A1         ICRA A-(SO)  -       Withdrawn
Ltd-Phobos Ifmr Capital 2016
Satin Creditcare Network                PTC Series A1         ICRA         -       Withdrawn
Ltd-Puntus Trust July 2016                                    BBB(SO)
Satin Creditcare Network                PTC Series A1         ICRA A-(SO)  -       Withdrawn
Ltd-Rinzler Ifmr Capital 2016
Satin Creditcare Network                PTC Series A1         ICRA A-(SO)  -       Withdrawn
Ltd-Sapphire Trust June 2016
Satin Creditcare Network                PTC Series A1         ICRA A-(SO)  -       Withdrawn
Ltd-Zane Ifmr Capital 2016
Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt            FB – CC               ICRA D       30      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt            FB – TL               ICRA D       11      Reaffirmed
Ltd
(previously 2.02crs)
Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt            LT and ST –           ICRA D       39      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Unallocated limits
previously 2.98crs)
Sri Balaji Educational &                LT – CC               ICRA BB+     90      ISSUER NOT
Charitable Public Trust                                                            COOPERATING
Sri Balaji Educational &                LT – TL               ICRA BB+     942.1   ISSUER NOT
Charitable Public Trust                                                            COOPERATING
Sri Balaji Educational &                LT – Non fund based   ICRA BB+     374.5   ISSUER NOT
Charitable Public Trust                                                            COOPERATING
Uno Feeds                               -                     -            -       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
V.P.S. Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd         FB – CC               ICRA D       30      Reaffirmed
V.P.S. Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd         FB – TL               ICRA D       3.2     Reaffirmed
(previously 0.54crs)
V.P.S. Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd         LT and ST –           ICRA D       46.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Unallocated limits
(previously 4.46crs)
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd          Unallocated           ICRA BB+     28.9    Withdrawn
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd          LT/ ST FB Bk Fac^     ICRA BB+/A4+ 2360.1  Withdrawn
^ Interchangeable to the extent of Rs. 85.00 crore  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
