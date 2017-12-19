RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 18

(Repeating to add additional ratings) Dec 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R Dairy Food Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA A4+ 10 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING A.R Dairy Food Pvt Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A4+ 11 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ace Designers Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Apr Constructions Ltd Non-fund Based - BG ICRA A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed Removed from the Issuer Not Cooperating category Apr Constructions Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Removed from the Issuer Not Cooperating category Den Networks Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A1 150 Upgraded Working Capital Fac from ICRA A2+ Gruh Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd Fund based- ICRA A3+ 100 Reaffirmed EPC/PCFC/SLOC Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- ICRA A3+ 50 Reaffirmed LC/BG/Forward Contracts H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-BG ICRA A2+ 4405 Reaffirmed H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-fund ICRA A2+ 3100 Reaffirmed based-Proposed BG Jamshedpur Continuous CP/ST NCD ICRA A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed Annealing Amp; Processing Co Pvt Ltd Jamshedpur Continuous CP/ST NCD ICRA A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed Annealing Amp; Processing Co. Pvt. Ltd Komal Foods Pvt Ltd Non - FBL ICRA A1 - Withdrawn Kyungshin Industrial Motherson NFBL ICRA A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Kyungshin Industrial Motherson CP/ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Majesco Software Amp; ST, FB Limits ICRA A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Solutions India Pvt Ltd Majesco Software Amp; ST, FB Limits ICRA A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Solutions India Pvt Ltd Maples Great Day Foods Pvt Ltd Non - FBL ICRA A3+ - Withdrawn Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based ICRA A3 730 Upgraded from ICRA A4+ Sharekhan Bnp Paribas CP programme (for ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn Financial Services Pvt Ltd IPO financing) Sharekhan Bnp Paribas CP programme ICRA A1+ 10000 outstanding Financial Services Pvt Ltd Smartchem Technologies Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 9500 Assigned (enhanced from 100.0 to 1,050.0crs) Smartchem Technologies Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd ST, FB / Non-fund ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed based Bk Fac Sun Pharmaceutical Industries CP programme ICRA A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Ltd Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ST, FB / non-fund ICRA A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd based Bk Fac Vns Finance Amp; Capital ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Fac Vns Finance Amp; Capital ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gruh Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MAAA - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R Dairy Food Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 85.3 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING A.R Dairy Food Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB+ 140 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING A.R Dairy Food Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac ICRA BB+ 32.2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Accura Organic Foods - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Ace Designers Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA AA- 200 Reaffirmed Aditya Automobiles Spares Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Al Gyas Exports Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Amit Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA B+ 50 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Amit Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT unallocated ICRA B+ 10 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Amit Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT/ST nonfund based ICRA B+ / 40 Withdrawn ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Apr Constructions Ltd Fund based - CC ICRA BB+ 175 Reaffirmed Removed from the Issuer Not Cooperating category Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Assetz Whitefield Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD Provisional 1650 Withdrawn ICRA BB+(SO) Auto Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Brightstar Infrastructure Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Brij Gopal Construction LT: FBL ICRA BBB 500 - Company (P) Ltd Brij Gopal Construction LT: NFBL ICRA BBB 1500 - Company (P) Ltd Cargo Motors (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BBB 1000 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Chiddarwar Construction - - - ISSUER NOT Company Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Den Networks Ltd FB TL ICRA A 5193 Upgraded from ICRA A- Den Networks Ltd FB Working Capital FacICRA A 1050 Upgraded from ICRA A- Den Networks Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A / A1 99 Upgraded from ICRA A-/ ICRA A2+ Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Ganapathi Stone Crusher - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Gav Agro Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Gowthami Spintex India Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Gruh Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme ICRA AAA 44470 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 350 Reaffirmed Programme Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA BBB 86.3 Reaffirmed Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BBB 45 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Guru Kirana Motors - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) H R Builders - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA A- 920 Reaffirmed H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA A- 180 Reaffirmed (Proposed) Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Capital ICRA AAAmfs - Withdrawn Protection Oriented Fund Series III (Plan 1) Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Capital ICRA AAAmfs - outstanding Protection Oriented Fund Series III (Plan 2 and Plan 3) Hrm Overseas - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) India Dairy Products Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jai Laxmi Cement Company Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Javin Construction Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Jaylaxmi Poly Plast - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) K. Prasad Babu Fund based ICRA B 60 Issuer Not Cooperating K. Prasad Babu Non Fund based Sl. ICRA B 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Kamarajar Port Ltd LT; TFBs ICRA AA 5000 Reaffirmed Karun Rice Amp; General Mills - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kkrc Infrastructure Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Komal Foods Pvt Ltd Fund - based Limits ICRA A+ - Withdrawn Kuna Impex Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Kyungshin Industrial Motherson LT FBL ICRA AA 150 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA AA- Kyungshin Industrial Motherson Proposed FBL ICRA AA 367.4 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA AA- Laxmi Balaji Industries - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Magnasoft Consulting India Pvt - - - ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Majesco Software Amp; LT/ST, FB Limits ICRA A- / 200 Reaffirmed Solutions India Pvt Ltd ICRA A2+ Majesco Software Amp; LT/ST, Unallocated ICRA A- / 185 Reaffirmed Solutions India Pvt Ltd Limits ICRA A2+ Majesco Software Amp; LT/ST, FB Limits ICRA A- / 200 Reaffirmed Solutions India Pvt Ltd ICRA A2+ Majesco Software Amp; LT/ST, Unallocated ICRA A- / 185 Reaffirmed Solutions India Pvt Ltd Limits ICRA A2+ Malankara Plantations Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA BB+ 155 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rating moved to the Issuer Not Cooperating category Manbhum Ispat Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Manikanta Cotton Agro - - - ISSUER NOT Industries COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Manubhai Mangaldas Securities - - - ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Maples Great Day Foods Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB - Withdrawn Maples Great Day Foods Pvt Ltd Fund - based Limits ICRA BBB - Withdrawn Maruti Ginning And Pressing - - - ISSUER NOT Industries COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Meghnad Saha Institute Of - - - ISSUER NOT Technology COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Mizoram Ispat Industries - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Modern Agro Mills - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Mutha Industries Pvt Ltd - ICRA B/ - No Default ICRA A4 Statement Removed from the Issuer Not Cooperating category Naba Diganta Water Management BLR ICRA BBB+ - - Ltd Naba Diganta Water Management BLR ICRA BBB+ - - Ltd Nandi Housing Pvt Ltd Fund based – TL ICRA BB+ 750 Assigned Nice Sesame Agro Industries - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Omkar Fabrics Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Palakkad Municipality - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Patel Inn Amp; Travels Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Patron Industries Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Prapalsha Agros Ltd - ICRA B+ - No Default Statement Removed from the Issuer Not Cooperating category Prestige Metallics Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Prn Infratech (Erstwhile P. R. LT: FB Working 28 ICRA BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Nayak Associates). Capital Limits Prn Infratech (Erstwhile P. R. LT: Non-Fund based ICRA BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Nayak Associates). Working 45 Capital Limits Radiant Solar Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Rameshwar Industries - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Religare Finvest Ltd - Divine PTC Series B ICRA AA- - Reaffirmed Lap Securitisation Series I Trust 2013 Religare Finvest Ltd - Divine PTC Series A ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Lap Securitisation Series I Trust 2013 Religare Finvest Ltd - Divine PTC Series B ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Lap Securitisation Series I Trust 2013 Religare Finvest Ltd - Divine PTC Series A ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Lap Securitisation Series Iii Trust 2013 Religare Finvest Ltd- Divine PTC Series A ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Lap Securitisation Religare Finvest Ltd -Series PTC Series B ICRA AA- - Reaffirmed Iii Trust 2013 Religare Finvest Ltd-Divine PTC Series A ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Lap Securitisation Religare Finvest Ltd-Series I PTC Series B ICRA AA- - Reaffirmed Trust 2013 Riddhi Siddhi Cotfiber Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Rmv Resort Amp; Hotels Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 2000 Withdrawn Rmv Resort And Hotels Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- - Withdrawn Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) S S Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Sahastraa Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Loan ICRA BB-/ 225 - ICRA A4 Saija Finance Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 590 Reaffirmed Savfab Developers Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based- CC ICRA BBB- 104.5 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Shree Hans Rice And General - - - ISSUER NOT Mills COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Siesta Hospitality Services Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 1.1 Assigned Siesta Hospitality Services Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BBB- 350 Assigned Siesta Hospitality Services Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA BBB- 240 Assigned Singla Forging Pvt Ltd - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Siri_Tecon - - - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Due to Non Submission of No Default Statement (NDS) Smartchem Technologies Ltd TL ICRA AA- 5500 Assigned Smartchem Technologies Ltd FBL ICRA AA- 8000 Assigned/ (enhanced from 100.0 to 900.0crs) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)