ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Art Affordable Housing Finance Bk Fac ICRA BBB 50 500 (India) Ltd Barclays Bank Plc (India PTC Series A1 ICRA 6088.3 Withdrawn Operations) A1+(SO) Bhavin Agri-Infra Pvt Ltd Non-fund based limits ICRA A4 140 Issuer Not Cooperating Chandra Singh Contractors ST: NFBL ICRA A4 9 Review process is underway Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd PC/PCFC* ICRA A4 *Sub-limit of cash credit. Review process is underway Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd FDBP/FUDBP* ICRA A4 *Sub-limit of cash credit. Review process is underway Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd BG ICRA A4 1.5 Review process is underway Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd LOC ICRA A4 50 Review process is underway Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd Forward Exchang ICRA A4 3.5 Contract Review process is underway Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd ST fund- based Fac ICRA A2+ 35 outstanding Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd ST non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 102 outstanding Janalakshmi Financial Services CP ICRA A2+ 9000 Revised from Ltd ICRA A1 Lh Sugar Factories Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC) ICRA A1 4431.5 Withdrawn Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd Non Fund based- BG ICRA A4 90 Issuer Not Cooperating Quality Foils (India) Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based- BG ICRA A4+ 120 Issuer Not Cooperating Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Non-fund ICRA A2+ 2400 Reaffirmed based-Working Capital Fac Tata Business Support Services CP Programme** ICRA A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd **Commercial paper carved out of existing working capital limits Tata Power Delhi Distribution ST Debt ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Power Delhi Distribution CP ICRA A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Power Delhi Distribution Non-fund based - ICRA A1+ 7250 Reaffirmed Ltd Working Capital Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd Unallocated Limits MB+ 73.9 Reaffirmed Fixed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB 950 /A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Bhavin Agri-Infra Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Chandra Singh Contractors LT: FBL ICRA BB 94.5 Review process is underway Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd NCD Programme (Tier ICRA BBB 165 Withdrawn II Debt) Future Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 121.4 Withdrawn Ltd Future Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) 444.1 Withdrawn Ltd Future Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA 117.2 Withdrawn Ltd AA-(SO) Future Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- 29.2 Withdrawn Ltd (SO) Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd CC ICRA BB- 91 Review process is underway Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd TL ICRA BB- 40 Review process is underway Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 4 Review process is underway Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd LT FB TL Fac ICRA A- 672 outstanding Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd LT FB working capital ICRA A- 1015 outstanding Fac Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd LT non-FB Fac ICRA A- 16 outstanding Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd LT/ST– Unallocated ICRA 290 outstanding A-(Stable)/ ICRA A2+; Janalakshmi Financial Services LT Bk Fac ICRA A- 13000 Revised from Ltd ICRA A Janalakshmi Financial Services Subordinated Debt ICRA A- 7510 Revised from Ltd ICRA A Janalakshmi Financial Services NCDs ICRA A- 37160 Revised from Ltd ICRA A Krishna Tuff Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 43.2 Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Tuff Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 15 Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Tuff Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 11.8 Issuer Not Cooperating Lh Sugar Factories Ltd FB Limits ICRA A- 850 Reaffirmed Lh Sugar Factories Ltd TL ICRA A- 983.3 Reaffirmed One Capitall Ltd LT Fund Based Bk LinesICRA BB 900 Review process is underway Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+ 15676.5 Withdrawn Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA A+ 1950 Withdrawn Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) ICRA A+ 1748.5 Withdrawn Orange Dnd Wind Power Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA BBB 1260 Reaffirmed Orange Dnd Wind Power Pvt. Ltd. CC ICRA BBB 60 Reaffirmed Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BB- 90 Issuer Not Cooperating Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB- 12.1 Issuer Not Cooperating Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd LT/ST-Unallocated ICRA BB- /A4 7.9 Issuer Not Cooperating Quality Foils (India) Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BB+ 230 Issuer Not Cooperating Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd FB-TL 380 ICRA A- 3800 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA A- 4000 Reaffirmed Capital Fac 400 Shree Krishna Rice Mills Fund Based ICRA B- 150 Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd TL ICRA B+ 829.5 Reaffirmed Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 1320 Reaffirmed Programme Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd NCD Programme Provisional 1060 Assigned ICRA AAA(SO) Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd NCD Provisional 140 Assigned ProgrammeUnalloacted ICRA AAA(SO) Tata Business Support Services FB Limits ICRA A+ 430 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Business Support Services FB/Non-FBL ICRA 350 Reaffirmed Ltd A+/ICRA A1+ Tata Business Support Services LT/ST Non-FBL ICRA 170 Reaffirmed Ltd A+/ICRA A1+ Tata Power Delhi Distribution Fund based - TL ICRA AA- 39000 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Power Delhi Distribution Fund based - Working ICRA AA- 2450 Reaffirmed Ltd Capital Fac Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA BB- 650 Withdrawn Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA BB- 70 Withdrawn Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd Fund based/ Non FB ICRA BB- / 0 Withdrawn Limits ICRA A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.