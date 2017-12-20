ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akp Foundries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 10 Withdrawn Bandipur Sopan Welfare Society MFI Grading M5 - Assigned Caramia Granito Llp Non-fund Based BG ICRA A4 15 Assigned Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-BG ICRA A3 400 Reaffirmed Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 15 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA A4 30 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Fac ICRA A4 34.7 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mutual Industries Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 250 Withdrawn with developing implications R. D. Samant Contractors Pvt Fund based- Standby ICRA A4+ 15 Assigned Ltd Line of Credit R. D. Samant Contractors Pvt Non Fund based- BG ICRA A4+ 70 Assigned Ltd Scott-Edil Advance Research LC/FLC/BG ICRA A3+ 42 Withdrawn Laboratories Amp; Education Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd LC/FLC ICRA A3+ 250 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Servocontrols Aerospace India FB Fac ICRA A4 2 ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Servocontrols Aerospace India Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 20 ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Therdose Pharma Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 20 Downgraded from ICRA A4+ Removed from the Issuer Not Cooperating category Therdose Pharma Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A4 10 Downgraded from ICRA A4+ Removed from the Issuer Not Cooperating category Vijai Marine Services Non Fund based- BG ICRA A4+ 200 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Engicone Pvt. Ltd. Non fund based- BG ICRA D 84.7 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ajay Engicone Pvt. Ltd. Fund based- TL ICRA D 2.8 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ajay Engicone Pvt. Ltd. Fund based-CC ICRA D 12.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Akp Foundries Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 11 Withdrawn Akp Foundries Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB+ 47.5 Withdrawn Akp Foundries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac ICRA BB+ / 1.5 Withdrawn ICRA A4+ Anamudi Real Estates Llp Fund based-TL ICRA A+ 2750 Reaffirmed Arnav Technosoft Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA D 150 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA - Withdrawn (Bfil) (Erstwhile Sks AAA(SO) Microfinance Ltd)-Imlrt December 2015 Caramia Granito Llp FB TL ICRA B 195 Assigned Caramia Granito Llp FB Working Capital FacICRA B 90 Assigned Damodar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd LT – FB limits ICRA BB- 120 Reaffirmed Electro Polychem Ltd LT – FB limits ICRA BB- 180 Reaffirmed International Combustion Fund based- Working ICRA BBB / 152.5 - (India) Ltd Capital Fac ICRA A2 International Combustion Non-fund ICRA BBB / 180 - (India) Ltd based-Working Capital ICRA A2 Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 450 Reaffirmed /A3 Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 55.2 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limit ICRA BB- 35 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB- 44 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 6.9 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pioneer Urban Land Amp; Non-fund Based – BG ICRA BBB 500 Revised from Infrastructure Ltd ICRA BBB+ R. D. Samant Contractors Pvt Fund based- Working ICRA BB 120 Assigned Ltd Capital Fac Scott-Edil Advance Research CC ICRA BBB 140 Withdrawn Laboratories Amp; Education Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Scott-Edil Advance Research TL ICRA BBB 218 Withdrawn Laboratories Amp; Education Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd CC ICRA BBB 500 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd TL ICRA BBB 18 Withdrawn ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Servocontrols Aerospace India FB Fac ICRA B- 14 ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Servocontrols Aerospace India TL ICRA B- 64 ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Small Business Fincredit India LT Bk Lines Programme ICRA A 2000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Small Business Fincredit India NCD programme ICRA A 4000 outstanding Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill BLR ICRA B+ 90 - Starlite Lighting Ltd Non-Convertible Provisional 800 Assigned Programme ICRA A+(SO) Therdose Pharma Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB 54.7 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Removed from the Issuer Not Cooperating category Therdose Pharma Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BB 70 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Removed from the Issuer Not Cooperating category Therdose Pharma Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 95.3 Downgraded /ICRA A4 from ICRA BB+/ICRA A4+ Removed from the Issuer Not Cooperating category Ultralift India Llp FB - TL ICRA B+ 80 Assigned V.M.Bakery Products Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B- 54 Revised from ICRA B V.M.Bakery Products Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA B- 18 Revised from Capital Fac ICRA B V.M.Bakery Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B- 20 Revised from ICRA B Vijai Marine Services Fund based-CC ICRA BB+ 54 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Non-convertible ICRA B 300 Upgraded Pvt Ltd Programme from ICRA B- Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA BB+ 310.3 Reaffirmed Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd Fund based - Working ICRA BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Capital Facility Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd Unallocated MFI ICRA BB+ 135.9 Reaffirmed Grading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 