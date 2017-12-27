RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 26

(Repeating to add more ratings.) Dec 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhartiya International Ltd ST – Non-FB Fac ICRA A1 1768.5 Reaffirmed Ecap Equities Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 4000 Outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLD ICRA 9000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CP ICRA A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP ICRA A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 4000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLD ICRA 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Custodial Services ST Non-Fund Based Bk ICRA A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd Lines Edelweiss Finance & CP ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance & ST Principal PP-MLD ICRA 4000 Reaffirmed Investments Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP ICRA A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Efpl) (Erstwhile Arum Investments Pvt Ltd) Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Principal PP-MLD ICRA 1500 Reaffirmed (Efpl) (Erstwhile Arum Protected Market A1+ Investments Pvt Ltd) Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Gulf Ashley Motor Ltd Fund based - Working ICRA A3+ Assigned Capital Fac (Sublimit) Hindusthan Engineering & Non-fund based- LOC ICRA A2+ Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Hindusthan Engineering & Non-fund based- LOC ICRA A2+ Reaffirmed Industries Ltd (Proposed) Nissan Renault Financial CP ICRA A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Services India Pvt Ltd Polynova Industries Ltd ST Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 377 Reaffirmed (earlier 32.70 CR) Polynova Industries Ltd ST interchangeable FacICRA A2+ Reaffirmed Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based - ICRA A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Working Capital Fac Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based - ICRA A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Working Capital Fac Rspl Ltd Non fund based, ST FacICRA A1+ 4800 Reaffirmed Rspl Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Sharekhan Bnp Paribas CP programme (for IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Financial Services Pvt Ltd financing) Sharekhan Bnp Paribas CP programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subros Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Triveni Engineering & CP ICRA A1+ 2000 Outstanding Industries Ltd Triveni Engineering & Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 3583.4 Outstanding Industries Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auto Carriage Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BB- 125 Reaffirmed Bafna Motors (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B- 1950 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bhartiya International Ltd LT – FB Fac ICRA A 406.5 Reaffirmed Bhartiya International Ltd LT – Non-FB Fac ICRA A 5 Reaffirmed Bhartiya International Ltd LT/ ST – ICRA A/ A1 1230 Reaffirmed Fundbased/Non-fund based^ ^These limits are interchangeable on long term and short term scale. In case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short-term rating will be applicable and in case the limit is availed as long term facility, the long-term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long-term and short-term facilities cannot exceed the stated amount. Bhartiya International Ltd LT/ ST – FB Fac^ ICRA A/ A1 2932 Reaffirmed ^These limits are interchangeable on long term and short term scale. In case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short-term rating will be applicable and in case the limit is availed as long term facility, the long-term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long-term and short-term facilities cannot exceed the stated amount. Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 3000 Reaffirmed Programme Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Retail NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 22000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 15000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 15000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 4500 Reaffirmed Programme Ecap Equities Ltd NCD ICRA AA 5000 Reaffirmed Ecap Equities Ltd LT Market Linked PP-MLD ICRA 18500 Reaffirmed Debenture programme AA Ecl Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA 73500 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 Reaffirmed Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA/ A1+ 110000 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 3000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 23500 Reaffirmed Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd NCD ICRA AA 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd NCD ICRA AA (SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Bk Lines ICRA AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction NCD ICRA AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction NCD ICRA AA (SO) 10500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 2500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 5000 Outstanding Co. Ltd Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD ICRA AA 47000 Reaffirmed Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd Edelweiss Finance & NCD ICRA AA 12500 Reaffirmed Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance & Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 500 Reaffirmed Investments Ltd Programme Edelweiss Finance & Bk Lines ICRA AA 5000 Reaffirmed Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance & LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 8000 Reaffirmed Investments Ltd Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services NCD ICRA AA 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA 6000 Reaffirmed (Efpl) (Erstwhile Arum Investments Pvt Ltd) Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 5000 Reaffirmed (Efpl) (Erstwhile Arum Investments Pvt Ltd) Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 11000 Reaffirmed (Efpl) (Erstwhile Arum Protected Market AA Investments Pvt Ltd) Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 2000 Reaffirmed (Efpl) (Erstwhile Arum Protected Market AA Investments Pvt Ltd) Linked Debenture Programme (unsecured) Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA (SO) 5650 Reaffirmed Gulf Ashley Motor Ltd Fund based - Working ICRA BBB 1025 Assigned Capital Fac /A3+ Hindusthan Engineering & Fund based-CC ICRA BBB+ 150** Reaffirmed Industries Ltd **CC is interchangeable between BG and LC Hindusthan Engineering & Fund based- CC ICRA BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd (Proposed) Hindusthan Engineering & Non-fund based-BG ICRA BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Hindusthan Engineering & Non-fund based- BG ICRA BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd (Proposed) Kanti Floor Furnishers LT – FBL ICRA D 11 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kanti Floor Furnishers ST – FBL ICRA D 327.4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ksr Properties Pvt Ltd LT-Unallocated Limits ICRA B 300 Assigned Madura Microfinance Ltd Subordinated ICRA BBB 500 Reaffirmed Debentures Madura Microfinance Ltd LT Loans from Bks ICRA BBB 3000 Reaffirmed Madura Microfinance Ltd NCD ICRA BBB 766 Reaffirmed Maithan Ispat Ltd PS ICRA C 3566.7 Assigned Mphasis Ltd LT/ ST- non FB Fac ICRA AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed /A1+ Nissan Renault Financial NCD ICRA AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Services India Pvt Ltd Parcon India Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Parcon India Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA BBB+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Polynova Industries Ltd LT FB TL -- (earlier 3.50 CR) Polynova Industries Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA A- 250 Upgraded from BBB+ (earlier 30.00 CR) Polynova Industries Ltd ST/LT unallocated Bk ICRA A- /A2+ 68 Upgraded Fac from BBB+, Reaffirmed (earlier 3.30 CR) Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based - Working ICRA A- 120 Upgraded Capital Fac from BBB+ Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd Fund based - Working ICRA A- 120 Upgraded Capital Fac from BBB+ Rspl Ltd NCD ICRA AA 3000 Reaffirmed Rspl Ltd Fund based, LT Fac ICRA AA 5990 Reaffirmed Rspl Ltd TL ICRA AA 3550 Reaffirmed Rspl Ltd Proposed TL ICRA AA 26310 Reaffirmed Skyscape Developers Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA (SO) 4000 Reaffirmed Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd- Aruvi PTC Series A1 ICRA A (SO) 367.3 Provisional Ifmr Capital 2017 Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd- Aruvi PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB 17.3 Provisional Ifmr Capital 2017 (SO) Spandana Sphoorty Financial PTC Series A ICRA A+ (SO) 1898.3 Provisional Ltd -Pragathi 12 2017 Subros Ltd NCD Programme ICRA A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Subros Ltd TL ICRA A+ 1052.3 Reaffirmed (revised from 161.00 CR) Subros Ltd CC ICRA A+ 350 Reaffirmed (revised from 45.00CR) Subros Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A+ 150 Reaffirmed Subros Ltd FB and Non-FBL ICRA A+ /A1+ 2200 Reaffirmed (revised from 225.00 CR) Subros Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+ /A1+ 43.4 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd- Shri PTC Series A ICRA AAA 7337.5 Provisional Trust U 2018 (SO) Sunwatt International Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ /A4 70 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING The Mithra Agencies Earlier Rating ICRA BB/ A4+ No Default (Hyderabad) Statement Rating Removed; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Triveni Engineering & FB Limits ICRA AA- 14250 Outstanding Industries Ltd Triveni Engineering & TL ICRA AA- 2927.6 Outstanding Industries Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)