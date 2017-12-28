FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 28
India likens cryptocurrencies to 'Ponzi scheme', issues caution
India likens cryptocurrencies to 'Ponzi scheme', issues caution
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
#Company News
December 28, 2017 / 10:52 AM / a day ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 28

Reuters Staff

18 Min Read

   Dec 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     4000    Assigned
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme          ICRA A1+     3600    Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     100     Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     5000    Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     3000    Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     400     Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     800     Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST Principal          PP-MLD       900     Outstanding
                                        Protected Market 900  ICRA A1+
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO 0   ICRA A1+     4000    Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme 7,000.00 ICRA A1+     7000    Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST NCD 100 Programme  ICRA A1+     100     Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     5000    Withdrawn
Ltd                                     5000 financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     3000    Withdrawn
Ltd                                     3000 financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO 400 ICRA A1+     400     Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO 800 ICRA A1+     800     Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST Principal          PP-MLD       500     Outstanding
Ltd                                     Protected Market 500  ICRA A1+
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO 0   ICRA A1+     4000    Assigned
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss                financing)
Capital Ltd)
Edelweiss Financial Services            ST NCD 100 Programme  ICRA A1+     100     Outstanding
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss
Capital Ltd)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme 6,350.00 ICRA A1+     6350    Outstanding
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss
Capital Ltd)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     5000    Withdrawn
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss                5000 financing)
Capital Ltd)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     3000    Withdrawn
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss                3000 financing)
Capital Ltd)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO 400 ICRA A1+     400     Withdrawn
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss                financing)
Capital Ltd)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO 800 ICRA A1+     800     Withdrawn
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss                financing)
Capital Ltd)
Klenzaids Contamination                 NFBL                  ICRA A4      10      Withdrawn,
Controls Pvt Ltd                                                                   ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information
Nandan Terry Pvt Ltd                    Non FBL*              ICRA A4+     10
Issuer not cooperating
Nxtgen Datacenter And Cloud             ST – Non fund Based   ICRA A3      6       Withdrawn
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Redington India Ltd                     ST – FB Fac           ICRA A1+     972.5   Reaffirmed
Redington India Ltd                     ST –Non-Fund based    ICRA A1+     160     Reaffirmed
Redington India Ltd                     CP                    ICRA A1+     1500    Assigned/
Outstanding Amount (Rs. crore)
Religare Commodities Ltd                ST Debt Programme     ICRA A1&     25      Placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Religare Comtrade Ltd                   ST Debt Programme     ICRA A1&     400     Placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Religare Securities Ltd                 ST Bk Lines           ICRA A1&     600     Placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Religare Securities Ltd                 CP programme          ICRA A1&     1200    Placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Shiva Amp; Shiva Orthopaedic            ST – Non Fund Based   ICRA A3      1       Reaffirmed
Hospital Pvt Ltd                        Name of the rated
                                        entity

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arvind Exports Solvent Oil              FB Limit – CC         ICRA B+      12      Reaffirmed
Industries
Children’S Education Society            Fund based - TL       ICRA BB+     160     Assigned
Children’S Education Society            Fund based - Working  ICRA BB+             Assigned
                                        Capital Fac Trust
                                        Name PTC Series A
Clean Max Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd          Fund based - TL       ICRA BBB-    156     Assigned
Clean Max Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd          Unallocated Limit     ICRA BBB-    4       Assigned
Ecl Finance Ltd                         NCD Programme         ICRA AA      7350    Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA      1150    Outstanding
                                        Programme
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Bk Lines              ICRA AA      11000   Outstanding
                                                              /ICRA A1+
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLD       300     Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      ICRA AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLD       2350    Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      ICRA AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Commodities Services          Bk Lines              ICRA AA      2000    Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          NCD      Programme    ICRA]AA      4700    Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services            NCD     Programme     ICRA AA      500     Outstanding
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss
Capital Ltd)
India Infoline Finance Ltd              PTC Series A          ICRA                 Assigned
-Robust Cv Trust Dec 2017                                     AAA(SO)
Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari               Bk Loan Rating        ICRA BBB-    544.5
Sakhar Karkhana Ltd                     Sahakari Sakhar
                                        Karkhana Ltd
Issuer delayed in giving information
Klenzaids Contamination                 FBL                   ICRA BB-     12      Withdrawn,
Controls Pvt Ltd                                                                   ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information
Klenzaids Contamination                 Unallocated Limits    ICRA         1       Withdrawn,
Controls Pvt Ltd                                              BB-/ICRA A4          ISSUER NOT
                                                              ISSUER NOT COOPERATINCOOPERATING*
*Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information
Nandan Terry Pvt Ltd                    TL                    ICRA BB+     353
Issuer not cooperating
Needs Manpower Support                  FBL                   ICRA BBB-    6.25    Withdrawn
Services Pvt Ltd
Nxtgen Datacenter And Cloud             LT - Fund Based-CC    ICRA BBB-    5       Withdrawn
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Nxtgen Datacenter And Cloud             LT - Fund Based- TL   ICRA BBB-    49      Withdrawn
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Perfect Engineering Associates          BLR                   ICRA B-/A4
Pvt Ltd
Issuer delayed in giving information
Redington India Ltd                     Fund based-TL         ICRA AA      610     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA AA-
Redington India Ltd                     LT/ST- Unallocated FacICRA AA      7.5     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA AA-
ICRA A1+
Religare Securities Ltd                 LT Debt Programme     ICRA A&      100     Continues to
                                                                                   be on watch
                                                                                   with
developing
                                                                                   implications
RGS Healthcare Pvt Ltd                  LT- Fund based        ICRA BB+     8.3     Withdrawn,
                                                                                   ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information
Rgs Healthcare Pvt Ltd                  LT/ST – Fund Based    ICRA BB+     1.7     Withdrawn,
                                                              /A4+                 ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information
Sayaji Hotels Ltd                       LT - TL               ICRA BBB-@   57.59   Under rating
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   negative
                                                                                   implications
Sayaji Hotels Ltd                       LT- CC Fac            ICRA BBB-@   6.75    Under rating
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   negative
                                                                                   implications
Sayaji Hotels Ltd                       LT - Non-FB Fac       ICRA BBB-@   2.7     Under rating
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   negative
                                                                                   implications
Sayaji Hotels Ltd                       Unallocated           ICRA BBB-@   26.84   Under rating
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   negative
                                                                                   implications
Shiva Amp; Shiva Orthopaedic            LT – Fund Based       ICRA BBB-    10      Reaffirmed
Hospital Pvt Ltd                        (Overdraft)
Shiva Amp; Shiva Orthopaedic            LT – TL               ICRA BBB-    57.45   Reaffirmed
Hospital Pvt Ltd
Simran Farms Ltd                        FB Limits             ICRA BB      10      Assigned
Tangling Mini Hydel Power               LT FB Limits          ICRA BB-     19.4    Upgraded
Project                                                                            from ICRA B
Tangling Mini Hydel Power               LT Unallocated        ICRA BB-     0.6     Upgraded
Project                                                                            from ICRA B
The Montfort Educational                Fund based-           ICRA B       1       ISSUER NOT
Society                                 optionally                                 COOPERATING*
                                        convertible debenture
 *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information.
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
The Montfort Educational                Fund based- TL        ICRA B       3.3     ISSUER NOT
Society                                                                            COOPERATING*
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
 *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information.
The Montfort Educational                Fund based- TL        ICRA B       2.27    ISSUER NOT
Society                                                                            COOPERATING*
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
 *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information.
The Montfort Educational                Fund based- TL        ICRA B       2.5     ISSUER NOT
Society                                                                            COOPERATING*
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
 *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information.
The Montfort Educational                Unallocated amount    ICRA B       0.93    ISSUER NOT
Society                                                                            COOPERATING*
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
 *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information.
Venkata Naga Lakshmi Paper              BLR                   ICRA B+/     25
Mills Pvt Ltd                                                 ICRA A4
Review process is underway
Vijaynagar Biotech Pvt Ltd              BLR                   ICRA BBB+    48.5
                                                              /ICRA A2
Issuer delayed in giving information
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

