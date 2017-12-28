ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 28

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 4000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 3600 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 100 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 5000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 3000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 400 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 800 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLD 900 Outstanding Protected Market 900 ICRA A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO 0 ICRA A1+ 4000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme 7,000.00 ICRA A1+ 7000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD 100 Programme ICRA A1+ 100 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 5000 Withdrawn Ltd 5000 financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 3000 Withdrawn Ltd 3000 financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO 400 ICRA A1+ 400 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO 800 ICRA A1+ 800 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLD 500 Outstanding Ltd Protected Market 500 ICRA A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO 0 ICRA A1+ 4000 Assigned Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD 100 Programme ICRA A1+ 100 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme 6,350.00 ICRA A1+ 6350 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 5000 Withdrawn Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss 5000 financing) Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 3000 Withdrawn Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss 3000 financing) Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO 400 ICRA A1+ 400 Withdrawn Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO 800 ICRA A1+ 800 Withdrawn Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Klenzaids Contamination NFBL ICRA A4 10 Withdrawn, Controls Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Nandan Terry Pvt Ltd Non FBL* ICRA A4+ 10 Issuer not cooperating Nxtgen Datacenter And Cloud ST – Non fund Based ICRA A3 6 Withdrawn Technologies Pvt Ltd Redington India Ltd ST – FB Fac ICRA A1+ 972.5 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd ST –Non-Fund based ICRA A1+ 160 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1500 Assigned/ Outstanding Amount (Rs. crore) Religare Commodities Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1& 25 Placed on watch with developing implications Religare Comtrade Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1& 400 Placed on watch with developing implications Religare Securities Ltd ST Bk Lines ICRA A1& 600 Placed on watch with developing implications Religare Securities Ltd CP programme ICRA A1& 1200 Placed on watch with developing implications Shiva Amp; Shiva Orthopaedic ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A3 1 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd Name of the rated entity LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Exports Solvent Oil FB Limit – CC ICRA B+ 12 Reaffirmed Industries Children’S Education Society Fund based - TL ICRA BB+ 160 Assigned Children’S Education Society Fund based - Working ICRA BB+ Assigned Capital Fac Trust Name PTC Series A Clean Max Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA BBB- 156 Assigned Clean Max Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA BBB- 4 Assigned Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 7350 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 1150 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 11000 Outstanding /ICRA A1+ Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD 300 Outstanding Protected Market ICRA AA Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD 2350 Outstanding Protected Market ICRA AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 2000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA]AA 4700 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 500 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) India Infoline Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA Assigned -Robust Cv Trust Dec 2017 AAA(SO) Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Bk Loan Rating ICRA BBB- 544.5 Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Klenzaids Contamination FBL ICRA BB- 12 Withdrawn, Controls Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Klenzaids Contamination Unallocated Limits ICRA 1 Withdrawn, Controls Pvt Ltd BB-/ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT ISSUER NOT COOPERATINCOOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Nandan Terry Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 353 Issuer not cooperating Needs Manpower Support FBL ICRA BBB- 6.25 Withdrawn Services Pvt Ltd Nxtgen Datacenter And Cloud LT - Fund Based-CC ICRA BBB- 5 Withdrawn Technologies Pvt Ltd Nxtgen Datacenter And Cloud LT - Fund Based- TL ICRA BBB- 49 Withdrawn Technologies Pvt Ltd Perfect Engineering Associates BLR ICRA B-/A4 Pvt Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Redington India Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA AA 610 Upgraded from ICRA AA- Redington India Ltd LT/ST- Unallocated FacICRA AA 7.5 Upgraded from ICRA AA- ICRA A1+ Religare Securities Ltd LT Debt Programme ICRA A& 100 Continues to be on watch with developing implications RGS Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based ICRA BB+ 8.3 Withdrawn, ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Rgs Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT/ST – Fund Based ICRA BB+ 1.7 Withdrawn, /A4+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT - TL ICRA BBB-@ 57.59 Under rating watch with negative implications Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT- CC Fac ICRA BBB-@ 6.75 Under rating watch with negative implications Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT - Non-FB Fac ICRA BBB-@ 2.7 Under rating watch with negative implications Sayaji Hotels Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB-@ 26.84 Under rating watch with negative implications Shiva Amp; Shiva Orthopaedic LT – Fund Based ICRA BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd (Overdraft) Shiva Amp; Shiva Orthopaedic LT – TL ICRA BBB- 57.45 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd Simran Farms Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB 10 Assigned Tangling Mini Hydel Power LT FB Limits ICRA BB- 19.4 Upgraded Project from ICRA B Tangling Mini Hydel Power LT Unallocated ICRA BB- 0.6 Upgraded Project from ICRA B The Montfort Educational Fund based- ICRA B 1 ISSUER NOT Society optionally COOPERATING* convertible debenture *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category The Montfort Educational Fund based- TL ICRA B 3.3 ISSUER NOT Society COOPERATING* Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. The Montfort Educational Fund based- TL ICRA B 2.27 ISSUER NOT Society COOPERATING* Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. The Montfort Educational Fund based- TL ICRA B 2.5 ISSUER NOT Society COOPERATING* Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. The Montfort Educational Unallocated amount ICRA B 0.93 ISSUER NOT Society COOPERATING* Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. Venkata Naga Lakshmi Paper BLR ICRA B+/ 25 Mills Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 Review process is underway Vijaynagar Biotech Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BBB+ 48.5 /ICRA A2 Issuer delayed in giving information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)