ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 29

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 300 Assigned /outstanding (enhanced from Rs.15.00 crore) Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP ICRA A1+ @ 15000 Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits ICRA A1+ @ 1500 Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Non Fund Based Bk ICRA A1+ @ 700 Limits Lumax Industries Ltd ST FB ICRA A1+ 200 - Lumax Industries Ltd ST Non-Fund based ICRA A1+ 1100 - Lumax Industries Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 - Mahathi Software Pvt Ltd ST FB ICRA A4 70 Assigned Rai Bahadur Seth Shreeram ST non-FBL ICRA A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Narsingdas Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile R B Seth Shreeram Narsingdas) Relaxo Footwears Ltd Non-funds-based ICRA A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Relaxo Footwears Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 30000 - Satnam Psyllium Industries FB – Export Packing ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Rama Spin Cot Non fund based – BG ICRA A4 0.3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Super Psyllium FB – Export Packing ICRA A4 80 Reaffirmed Credit Suprajit Engineering Ltd ST – Non FB Fac ICRA A1+ 15 outstanding Susee Motors (India) Pvt Ltd ST – NonFBL ICRA A4 30 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom Systems India Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working ICRA A+(SO) 760 Assigned Capital Limits Alstom Systems India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL-LC/BG ICRA A+(SO) 3000 Assigned /ICRA A1+(SO) Alstom Transport India Ltd Non-FBL – LC/BG ICRA A+(SO) 8900 Reaffirmed (earlier 760.0crs) Alstom Transport India Ltd Non-fund based/ Fund ICRA A+(SO) 8200 Reaffirmed based- Working /ICRA A1+(SO) Capital Fac (earlier 490.0crs) Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd TL ICRA A+ 925 outstanding Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd Proposed TL ICRA A+ 75 outstanding Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility FB TL ICRA AA- 2200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Emmvee Solar Systems Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 120 Withdrawn Emmvee Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BBB- 62.6 Withdrawn / ICRA A3 Gorakhpur Infrastructure Co. LT Debt Provisional 4250 - Ltd ICRA AAA(SO) Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA B+ 45 Issuer Not Cooperating Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt Ltd Fund based – TL ICRA B+ 18.9 Issuer Not Cooperating Lumax Industries Ltd LT FB ICRA A+ 605 - Lumax Industries Ltd TL ICRA A+ 75.8 - Lumax Industries Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+ 619.2 - Mahathi Software Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B- 315 Assigned Mahathi Software Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B- 49.7 Assigned Meghnad Saha Institute Of Overdraft limit ICRA BB 100 Reaffirmed Technology Removed from the ISSUER NOT COOPERATING category Rai Bahadur Seth Shreeram LT FBL– CC ICRA BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Narsingdas Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile R B Seth Shreeram Narsingdas) (increased from 37.00crs) Rai Bahadur Seth Shreeram LT fund based – TL ICRA BB+ 194.3 Reaffirmed Narsingdas Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile R B Seth Shreeram Narsingdas) (reduced from 26.24crs) Rai Bahadur Seth Shreeram LT/ST – Unallocated ICRA BB+ 460.7 Reaffirmed Narsingdas Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile /ICRA A4+ R B Seth Shreeram Narsingdas) (increased from 42.26crs) Rajlakshmi Minerals LT fund based – TL ICRA BB 81.6 Reaffirmed (increased from 7.25crs) Rajlakshmi Minerals LT – Unallocated ICRA BB 98.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.75crs) Relaxo Footwears Ltd TL ICRA AA- 1016.7 Upgraded from ICRA A+ Relaxo Footwears Ltd CC ICRA AA- 1000 Upgraded from ICRA A+ Sapphire Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA D 125 Downgraded from ICRA BB Sapphire Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA D 142.1 Downgraded from ICRA BB Sapphire Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limited ICRA D 17.5 Downgraded from ICRA BB Satnam Psyllium Industries FB – CC ICRA BB- 30 Reaffirmed Satnam Psyllium Industries FB – Stand by Limit ICRA BB- 20 Reaffirmed Shirpur-Warvade Municipal BLR ICRA BB+ 76.8 - Council Sri Rama Spin Cot Fund based – CC ICRA B 89 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sri Rama Spin Cot Fund based – TL ICRA B 13.7 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sri Rama Spin Cot Unallocated limits ICRA B 0.4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA A-# 150 Reaffirmed Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A- 20 Reaffirmed /A2+# Srl Ltd FB Fac ICRA A+ 240 Reaffirmed Srl Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A+ /A1+ 45 Reaffirmed Super Psyllium FB – CC ICRA BB- 30 Reaffirmed Super Psyllium FB – Stand by Limit ICRA BB- 16 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd LT - TL ICRA AA 637.2 outstanding Suprajit Engineering Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA AA 2020 Assigned/ outstanding Susee Motors (India) Pvt Ltd LT – Fundbased limits ICRA B 30 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Synnova Gears & Transmissions Fund based- CC ICRA BB 160 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Synnova Gears & Transmissions Fund based- TL ICRA BB 97.1 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.