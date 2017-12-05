ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amv Tel Pvt Ltd ST, Unallocated LimitsICRA A4 130 Assigned Cargill India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed Cargill India Pvt Ltd CP /STD ICRA A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned/ Outstanding Fitwel Tools & Forgings Pvt Non FB Fac ICRA A2+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Flash Distribution Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based ICRA A4 209.6 Outstanding Haldia Petrochemical Ltd ST Limits- NonFBL ICRA A1+ 29830.7 Reaffirmed Haldia Petrochemical Ltd ST – CP programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ht Media Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1200 Assigned/ Outstanding (enhanced from 1,000.0 crore) Jasmine Industrial Corporation Non-Fund based LOC(LC)ICRA A4 300 Issuer Not Cooperating Jindal Pipes Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Jm Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing)** **Rating was assigned in November 2017 Jm Financial & Investment CP ICRA A1+ 2000 Outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Financing)** **Rating was assigned in November 2017 Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn Financing)** **Rating was assigned in November 2017 Jm Financial Products Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 45000 Outstanding Jm Financial Properties And CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Holdings Ltd Financing)** **Rating was assigned in November 2017 Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt ST Interchangeable ICRA A1 Reaffirmed Ltd Limits** **Sub-limit of cash-credit facility Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt CP/STD ICRA A1 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Nishi Forex & Leisure Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A4 26.5 Review Process is underway Omni Auto Ltd Non FBL ICRA A4+ 74.5 Withdrawn Issuer Not Cooperating Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd ST – FB ICRA A3 190 Withdrawn Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd ST – Interchangeable ICRA A3 Withdrawn Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd ST - Unallocated ICRA A3 20 Withdrawn Parakh Agro Industries Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A2+ 620 Reaffirmed –LC/ BC/ BG (Enhanced from Rs. 32 crore) Parakh Foods And Oils Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A2+ 1020 Reaffirmed –LC/ BC/ BG (Enhanced from Rs. 92.00 crore) Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd ST – Fund based ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed (sublimit) Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund based ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed (sublimit) Sks Fasteners Ltd ST: Non-fund based – ICRA A3 145 Assigned LOC Sks Fasteners Ltd ST: Non-fund based ICRA A3 7.5 Assigned Systematix Shares & Stocks ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A3 785 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd lines Tmf Holdings Ltd (Erstwhile CP ICRA A1+ 25000 Assigned/ Tata Motors Finance Ltd) outstanding (enhanced from 2,000 CR) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jindal Pipes Ltd Fixed Deposit MA+ 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Life Spec Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA D; 500 downgraded from ICRA BB- Amv Tel Pvt Ltd LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA B / 20 Assigned ICRA A4 Amv Tel Pvt Ltd LT, Fund unallocated ICRA B+ 20 Assigned Aptus Value Housing Finance NCD ICRA A 2000 Assigned India Ltd Aptus Value Housing Finance LT Bk Fac ICRA A 5000 Outstanding India Ltd Bhilwara Green Energy Ltd NCD ICRA BBB 1774.4 Reaffirmed rating removed from rating watch with developing implications Cargill India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non-FB Fac*ICRA AA+ Reaffirmed (SO) /A1+ *(part of the regional umbrella facilities for Asia Pacific subsidiaries of Cargill Incorporated); interchangeable with Cargill Global Trading India Private Limited Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA A+ Withdrawn Fitwel Tools & Forgings Pvt FB Fac ICRA A- 182.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Fitwel Tools & Forgings Pvt TL ICRA A- 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Flash Distribution Pvt Ltd CC - Sublimit ICRA BB Outstanding Flash Distribution Pvt Ltd Fund based ICRA BB 80 Assigned Flash Distribution Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB 290.4 Assigned/ Outstanding (enhanced from 0.04 CR) Government Of Telangana LT Debt Provisional 42500 Assigned Entities ICRA A(SO) Haldia Petrochemical Ltd LT Limits- TL ICRA A+ 40999.9 Reaffirmed Haldia Petrochemical Ltd LT Limits-Fundbased ICRA A+ 3230 Reaffirmed Haldia Petrochemical Ltd Issuer Rating1 ICRA A+ Reaffirmed Haldia Petrochemical Ltd LT/ST Unallocated ICRA A+ / 26519.4 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Hindustan Petroleum Issuer Rating ICRA AAA Assigned Corporation Ltd Jasmine Industrial Corporation Fund based-CC ICRA B Issuer Not Cooperating Jindal Pipes Ltd Issuer Rating ICRA A+ Reaffirmed Jm Financial Capital Ltd NCD ICRA AA 2000 Outstanding Jm Financial Capital Ltd LT market linked PP-MLD ICRA 2000 Outstanding debenture programme AA Jm Financial Products Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 15000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd NCD ICRA AA 25000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd LT market linked PP-MLD ICRA 5000 Outstanding debentures (Principal AA Protected) Jm Financial Properties And TL ICRA AA 1350 Outstanding Holdings Ltd Jop Hotels Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 350 Rating upgraded from ICRA BB+ Kwality Township Pvt. Ltd. LT-FBL ICRA D 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Lendingkart Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB- 177.6 Provisional -Brooks Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Lnj Power Ventures Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 842.4 Reaffirmed Magneti Marelli Motherson TL ICRA A- 150 Upgraded Shock Absorbers India Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB Magneti Marelli Motherson FB/ Non-FB Fac ICRA A- /A2+ 150 Upgraded Shock Absorbers India Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB / A3+ Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt TL ICRA A+ 677.8 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A (revised from 24.24 CR) Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt LT FBL ICRA A+ 300 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA A+ 2.2 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A (revised from 17.76 CR) Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd LT-FBL ICRA BB- 140 Reaffirmed Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd LT- NFBL ICRA BB- 7 Reaffirmed Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 72 Reaffirmed Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd LT- Unallocated ICRA BB- 38.5 Reaffirmed Nishi Forex & Leisure Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BB 25.5 Review Process is underway Nishi Forex & Leisure Pvt Ltd LT – Fund based ICRA BB 50 Review Process is underway Nishi Forex & Leisure Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated ICRA BB / 81 ICRA A4 Review Process is underway Omni Auto Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 377.4 Withdrawn Issuer Not Cooperating Omni Auto Ltd Untied Limit ICRA BB+ 51.9 Withdrawn Issuer Not Cooperating Parakh Agro Industries Ltd LT – Fund Based – CC ICRA A 1320 Upgraded from ICRA A- (Enhanced from Rs. 92 crore) Parakh Agro Industries Ltd LT – Fund Based – TL ICRA A 800 Upgraded from ICRA A- (Reduced from Rs. 95.75 crore) Parakh Foods And Oils Ltd LT – Fund Based – CC ICRA A 900 Upgraded from ICRA A- (Enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore) Parakh Foods And Oils Ltd LT – Fund Based – TL ICRA A 450 Upgraded from ICRA A- (Reduced from Rs. 57.50 crore) Power Mech Projects Ltd LT FB limits ICRA A- 2300 Outstanding (revised from 210.0 CR) Power Mech Projects Ltd TL ICRA A- 10 Outstanding Power Mech Projects Ltd LT/ST NFBL ICRA A- /A2+ 8160 Outstanding (revised from 738.0 CR) Power Mech Projects Ltd LT/ST Proposed Limits ICRA A- /A2+ 630 Outstanding (revised from 162 CR) Prashanth Fertility Research TL ICRA BBB 450 Reaffirmed Centre Pvt Ltd Prudhvi Constructions Pvt Ltd Fund based ICRA B+ 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Prudhvi Constructions Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Pyrotech Workspace Solutions Fund based – ICRA BB 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Overdraft Pyrotech Workspace Solutions Non-fund based – BG ICRA BB 195 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pyrotech Workspace Solutions Unallocated ICRA BB 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt Bk Fac ICRA 414.3 Ltd B+/ICRA A4 Review Process is underway Renjin Construction Bk Fac ICRA 72.5 B+/ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Repco Micro Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA BBB 500 Reaffirmed Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd LT – FB Fac ICRA AA- 800 Reaffirmed Sanghamithra Rural Financial Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 1600 Reaffirmed Services Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A ICRA BBB+ 2758 Provisional -Saffron Trust November 2017 (SO) Sks Fasteners Ltd LT: FB – TL ICRA BBB- 128.8 Assigned Sks Fasteners Ltd LT: FB – CC ICRA BBB- 105 Assigned Sln Coffee Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB 270 Assigned Sln Coffee Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA BB 175 Assigned Sln Coffee Pvt Ltd Proposed/ unallocated ICRA BB 55 Assigned limits Sri Venkateswara Rice FBL ICRA BB 703 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Rice Unallocated limits ICRA BB 47 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Sudhir Power Ltd Working Capital ICRA AA- 250 Reaffirmed Limits Sudhir Power Ltd Non-FBL – LC/BG # ICRA AA- 4790 Reaffirmed /A1+ # sub limit of Rs. 55.0 crore for fund-based working capital facilities Sudhir Power Projects Ltd Non-FBL – LC/BG # ICRA AA- 1810 Reaffirmed (SO) / A1+ (SO) # sub limit of Rs.48.0 crore (earlier Rs. 28.0 crore) for fund-based working capital facilities Sudhir Sales And Services Ltd Non-FBL – LC/BG # ICRA AA- 100 (SO) / A1+ (SO) # sub limit of Rs.2.0 crore for fund-based working capital facilities Sudhir Sales And Services Ltd Unallocated ICRA AA- 100 (SO) / A1+ (SO) Sudhir Transformers Ltd Non-FBL – LC/BG # ICRA AA- 440 (SO) / A1+ (SO) # sub limit of Rs.40 crore for fund-based working capital facilities Systematix Shares & Stocks LT fund based Bk ICRA BBB- 215 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd lines Telangana Drinking Water LT Bond ICRA A (SO) 7500 Provisional Supply Corporation Ltd Tmf Holdings Ltd (Erstwhile NCD ICRA AA 12500 Outstanding Tata Motors Finance Ltd) Tmf Holdings Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Lines Programme ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding Tata Motors Finance Ltd) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)