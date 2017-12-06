ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A N Associates ST: Proposed limits ICRA A4 300 Assigned Asian Resurfacing Of Road Non Fund Based- BG ICRA A4 132.5 Withdrawn Agency Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Britto Sea Foods Export Pvt Ltd FB – Bills discountingICRA A4 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating,(revised from 1.50) Britto Sea Foods Export Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating ,(revised from nil) Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac ICRA A2+ 30 Withdrawn Issuer Not Cooperating Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 120 Withdrawn Issuer Not Cooperating Karolia Lighting Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 25 Reaffirmed Krbl Ltd Non-fund Based - ICRA A1+ 1890 Outstanding LC/BG/Forward Limit (earlier 160.0 CR) Krbl Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 6000 Outstanding (earlier 500.0 CR) Milestones Switchgears Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3 3475 Reaffirmed (earlier 291.0 CR) Rama Overseas Ltd BF ICRA A4+ 331.6 - Issuer Not Cooperating Rsal Steel Pvt Ltd ST NFBL ICRA D 2065.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Religare Finvest Ltd CP programme ICRA A1 20000 Outstanding Religare Housing Development ST Debt programme ICRA A1 2000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A N Associates LT: Proposed limits ICRA BB 50 Assigned Asian Resurfacing Of Road CC ICRA BB- 5 Withdrawn Agency Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd FB – CC ICRA B- 65 Withdrawn Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd FB – TL ICRA B- 16.6 Withdrawn Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B- 14.9 Withdrawn Britto Sea Foods Export Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac - - - Issuer Not Cooperating ,(revised from 8.00) Britto Sea Foods Export Pvt Ltd FB – Export Packing ICRA BB- 170 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating,(revised from 11.00) Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 1000 Withdrawn Issuer Not Cooperating Cooper Standard India Pvt Ltd FB/ Non Fundbased Fac ICRA BBB+ / 550 Reaffirmed ICRA A2+ (enhanced from Rs. 30 crore) Eye-Q Vision Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD Programme ICRA B+ 40 Reaffirmed Gmr Hyderabad Aviation Sez Ltd TL ICRA AA(SO) 600 Assigned/ outstanding (enhanced from 55.20 CR) Indospace Rohan Industrial Bk Loan ICRA A- 2620 - Park Khed Pvt Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Indospace Rohan Industrial Bk Loan ICRA A- 2620 - Park Mahalunge Pvt Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Indospace Rohan Industrial Bk Loan ICRA A- 2620 - Park Pune Pvt Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Indospace Rohan Industrial Bk Loan ICRA A- 2620 - Park Pvt Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Karolia Lighting Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB- 75 Reaffirmed Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Co. NCDproposed ICRA AAA(SO) 2900 Assigned Ltd Krbl Ltd TL ICRA AA 1150 Outstanding Krbl Ltd Working Capital ICRA AA 15750 Outstanding Lemosa Tiles Llp TL (Proposed) ICRA B 60 - Issuer Not Cooperating Lemosa Tiles Llp CC (Proposed) ICRA B 30 - Issuer Not Cooperating Mangalore Sea Products LT – TL ICRA B+ 25 Reaffirmed Mangalore Sea Products LT – FB Fac ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Milestones Switchgears Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Milestones Switchgears Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated - 0 - (earlier 57.0 CR) Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB- 525 Reaffirmed (earlier 52.0 CR) Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt programme ICRA A 34000 Revised from A+ Religare Finvest Ltd Bk Limits ICRA A 120000 Revised from A+ Religare Housing Development Sub. Debt Programme ICRA A+ 1500 Corporation Ltd Religare Housing Development Long- Term/ ST Bk ICRA A+ 12000 ICRA A+ Corporation Ltd Limits Rsal Steel Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA D 705.2 - Issuer Not Cooperating S&P Infrastructure Developers CC ICRA BB+ / 40 - Pvt Ltd ICRA A4+ Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway S&P Infrastructure Developers NFB ICRA BB+ / 550 - Pvt Ltd ICRA A4+ Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway S&P Infrastructure Developers Unallocated ICRA BB+ / 60 - Pvt Ltd ICRA A4+ Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Snj Breweries Pvt Ltd Fund based/ Non-fund ICRA BBB 800 - based Bk lines Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Snj Distillers Pvt Ltd FBF ICRA BBB 600 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Sp Jammu Udhampur Highway Ltd NCD ICRA AAA(SO) 24020 Reaffirmed Sp Jammu Udhampur Highway Ltd Working Capital ICRA AAA(SO) 400 Reaffirmed Limits Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 270 confirmed as final Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 301.6 confirmed as final Svsvs Projects Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 25 Assigned Svsvs Projects Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based ICRA B+ 480 Assigned Vinyaas Projects Pvt Ltd LT- Unallocated LimitsICRA BB- 200 Assigned Vistaar Financial Services Pvt NCD ICRA A- 2672.5 Outstanding Ltd Vistaar Financial Services Pvt Bk Fac ICRA A- 10038.7 Outstanding Ltd Vistaar Financial Services Pvt NCD ICRA A- 387 Withdrawn Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)