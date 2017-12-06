FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 6
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
December 6, 2017 / 10:44 AM / a day ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 6

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

    Dec 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2017.

COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A N Associates                          ST: Proposed limits   ICRA A4      300     Assigned
Asian Resurfacing Of Road               Non Fund Based- BG    ICRA A4      132.5   Withdrawn
Agency Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Britto Sea Foods Export Pvt Ltd         FB – Bills discountingICRA A4      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating,(revised from 1.50)

Britto Sea Foods Export Pvt Ltd         Unallocated limits    ICRA A4      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating ,(revised from nil)

Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd         ST, FB Fac            ICRA A2+     30      Withdrawn
Issuer Not Cooperating
Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd         ST, Non-FB Fac        ICRA A2+     120     Withdrawn
Issuer Not Cooperating
Karolia Lighting Pvt Ltd                Non-FBL               ICRA A4      25      Reaffirmed
Krbl Ltd                                Non-fund Based -      ICRA A1+     1890    Outstanding
                                        LC/BG/Forward Limit
(earlier 160.0 CR)
Krbl Ltd                                CP                    ICRA A1+     6000    Outstanding
(earlier 500.0 CR)
Milestones Switchgears Pvt Ltd          NFBL                  ICRA A4      52.5    Reaffirmed
Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd                    Non-FBL               ICRA A3      3475    Reaffirmed
(earlier 291.0 CR)
Rama Overseas Ltd                       BF                    ICRA A4+     331.6   -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rsal Steel Pvt Ltd                      ST NFBL               ICRA D       2065.5  -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Religare Finvest Ltd                    CP programme          ICRA A1      20000   Outstanding
Religare Housing Development            ST Debt programme     ICRA A1      2000    Outstanding
Corporation Ltd

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A N Associates                          LT: Proposed limits   ICRA BB      50      Assigned
Asian Resurfacing Of Road               CC                    ICRA BB-     5       Withdrawn
Agency Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd            FB – CC               ICRA B-      65      Withdrawn
Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd            FB – TL               ICRA B-      16.6    Withdrawn
Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd            Unallocated Limits    ICRA B-      14.9    Withdrawn
Britto Sea Foods Export Pvt Ltd         Non-FB Fac            -            -       -
Issuer Not Cooperating ,(revised from 8.00)

Britto Sea Foods Export Pvt Ltd         FB – Export Packing   ICRA BB-     170     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating,(revised from 11.00)
Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd         LT, FB Fac            ICRA BBB+    1000    Withdrawn
Issuer Not Cooperating
Cooper Standard India Pvt Ltd           FB/ Non Fundbased Fac ICRA BBB+ /  550     Reaffirmed
                                                              ICRA A2+
(enhanced from Rs. 30 crore)
Eye-Q Vision Pvt Ltd                    NCD (NCD Programme    ICRA B+      40      Reaffirmed
Gmr Hyderabad Aviation Sez Ltd          TL                    ICRA AA(SO)  600     Assigned/
                                                                                   outstanding
(enhanced from 55.20 CR)
Indospace Rohan Industrial              Bk Loan               ICRA A-      2620    -
Park Khed Pvt Ltd
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway
Indospace Rohan Industrial              Bk Loan               ICRA A-      2620    -
Park Mahalunge Pvt Ltd
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway
Indospace Rohan Industrial              Bk Loan               ICRA A-      2620    -
Park Pune Pvt Ltd
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway
Indospace Rohan Industrial              Bk Loan               ICRA A-      2620    -
Park Pvt Ltd
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway
Karolia Lighting Pvt Ltd                FB Limits             ICRA BB-     75      Reaffirmed
Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Co.          NCDproposed           ICRA AAA(SO) 2900    Assigned
Ltd
Krbl Ltd                                TL                    ICRA AA      1150    Outstanding
Krbl Ltd                                Working Capital       ICRA AA      15750   Outstanding
Lemosa Tiles Llp                        TL (Proposed)         ICRA B       60      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lemosa Tiles Llp                        CC (Proposed)         ICRA B       30      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mangalore Sea Products                  LT – TL               ICRA B+      25      Reaffirmed
Mangalore Sea Products                  LT – FB Fac           ICRA B+      50      Reaffirmed
Milestones Switchgears Pvt Ltd          FBL                   ICRA BB-     17.5    Reaffirmed
Milestones Switchgears Pvt Ltd          Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB-     2.5     Reaffirmed
Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd                    Unallocated           -            0       -
(earlier 57.0 CR)
Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd                    FB Limits             ICRA BBB-    525     Reaffirmed
(earlier 52.0 CR)
Religare Finvest Ltd                    LT Debt programme     ICRA A       34000   Revised from
                                                                                         A+
Religare Finvest Ltd                    Bk Limits             ICRA A       120000  Revised from
                                                                                         A+
Religare Housing Development            Sub. Debt Programme   ICRA A+      1500
Corporation Ltd
Religare Housing Development            Long- Term/ ST Bk     ICRA A+      12000   ICRA A+
Corporation Ltd                         Limits
Rsal Steel Pvt Ltd                      LT FBL                ICRA D       705.2   -
Issuer Not Cooperating
S&P Infrastructure Developers           CC                    ICRA BB+ /   40      -
Pvt Ltd                                                       ICRA A4+
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway
S&P Infrastructure Developers           NFB                   ICRA BB+ /   550     -
Pvt Ltd                                                       ICRA A4+
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway
S&P Infrastructure Developers           Unallocated           ICRA BB+ /   60      -
Pvt Ltd                                                       ICRA A4+
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway
Snj Breweries Pvt Ltd                   Fund based/ Non-fund  ICRA BBB     800     -
                                        based Bk lines
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway
Snj Distillers Pvt Ltd                  FBF                   ICRA BBB     600     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway
Sp Jammu Udhampur Highway Ltd           NCD                   ICRA AAA(SO) 24020   Reaffirmed
Sp Jammu Udhampur Highway Ltd           Working Capital       ICRA AAA(SO) 400     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd         PTC Series A1         ICRA A-(SO)  270     confirmed as
                                                                                   final
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd         PTC Series A1         ICRA A-(SO)  301.6   confirmed as
                                                                                   final
Svsvs Projects Pvt Ltd                  FB – CC               ICRA B+      25      Assigned
Svsvs Projects Pvt Ltd                  Non Fund Based        ICRA B+      480     Assigned
Vinyaas Projects Pvt Ltd                LT- Unallocated LimitsICRA BB-     200     Assigned
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt          NCD                   ICRA A-      2672.5  Outstanding
Ltd
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt          Bk Fac                ICRA A-      10038.7 Outstanding
Ltd
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt          NCD                   ICRA A-      387     Withdrawn
Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.