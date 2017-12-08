FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 7
Sections
Featured
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
Trump lifts refugee ban, but admissions still plummet
U.S.
Trump lifts refugee ban, but admissions still plummet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
December 7, 2017 / 10:41 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 7

Reuters Staff

17 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additional Ratings.)
    Dec 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 6, 2017.

COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al Gyas Exports Pvt. Ltd.               Bk Loans              ICRA A4      850     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST NCD Programme      ICRA AA      47000   Outstanding
Ltd
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme          ICRA A1+     36000   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     4000    Assigned
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     8000    Assigned
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     45000   Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     30000   Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST Principal          PP-MLD ICRA  9000    Outstanding
                                                              A1+
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     4000    Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     8000    Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme          ICRA A1+     70000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          Bk Lines              ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     10000   Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     40000   Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST Principal          PP-MLD ICRA  20000   Outstanding
Ltd                                     Protected Market      A1+
                                        Linked Debenture
                                        Programme
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     4000    Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     8000    Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services            ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme          ICRA A1+     63500   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     20000   Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     45000   Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   CP/ST Debt            ICRA A1+&    6000    -
on watch with developing implications
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   Non-FB Limits         ICRA A1+&    200     -
on watch with developing implications
G N Altech                              Forward Purchase      ICRA A4      20      -
                                        Contract
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway
Gita & Company                          Non-fund based – LOC  ICRA A4      49      Reaffirmed
Hdfc Credila Financial                  CP programme          ICRA A1+     10000   Outstanding
Services Pvt Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation Networks           CP Programme          ICRA A1      10000   Assigned /
Ltd                                                                                Outstanding
(enhanced from Rs. 500 CR)
Il&Fs Transportation Networks           Fund- based Bk Lines  ICRA A1      3200    Outstanding
Ltd
Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd                  FB – Working Capital  ICRA A4      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
(reduced from 7.00)
Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd                  Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4      36.6    Reaffirmed
Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd                  Non-fund based –      ICRA A4      73.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Proposed Limits
(enhanced from Nil)
Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd               Non-FBL               ICRA A4      12      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd           LOC                   ICRA A3      150     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A4
(reduced from 40.00 CR)
R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd         Non-fund based        ICRA A2+     132     Reaffirmed
Somnath Agro Industries                 Fund based – Export   ICRA A4      4.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Packing Credit*
*sub-limit of cash credit
Security And Intelligence               Non FB Fac            ICRA A1+     840     Upgraded
Services (India) Ltd                                                               from ICRA A1
(revised from 74.00)
Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd                  Non-fund              ICRA A4      14      Reaffirmed
                                        based-Working Capital
                                        Fac

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------

Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd              Fixed Deposit         ICRA AAA     -       Reaffirmed
                                        Programme

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd          PTC Series A1         ICRA BB-(SO) 82.7    Withdrawn
Ecl Finance Ltd                         NCD Programme         ICRA AA      73500   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA      11500   Outstanding
                                        Programme
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Bk Lines              ICRA AA      110000  Outstanding
                                                              (Stable)/
                                                              ICRA A1+
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLD ICRA  3000    Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLD ICRA  23500   Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Financial Services            NCD Programme         ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
Ltd
Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd                  FB Fac                ICRA D       250     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd                  Non-FB Fac Proposed   ICRA D       125     -
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   NCD                   ICRA A+&     2500    -
on watch with developing implications
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   FB Limits             ICRA A+&     1050    -
on watch with developing implications
Fortis Healthcare Ltd                   TL                    ICRA A+&     1950    -
on watch with developing implications
G N Altech                              CC                    ICRA BB-     26      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway
G N Altech                              TL                    ICRA BB-     12.7    -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway
G N Altech                              Unallocated limits    ICRA BB- /   11.8    -
                                                              ICRA A4
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway
Gandhi Enterprises                      FBL                   ICRA BB- /   509.5   Downgraded
                                                              ICRA A4              from ICRA BB
Gita & Company                          FB – CC               ICRA BB      55      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hdfc Credila Financial                  Perpetual debt        ICRA AA+     500     Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd                        programme
Hdfc Credila Financial                  Perpetual debt        ICRA AA+     1500    Outstanding
Services Pvt Ltd                        programme
Hdfc Credila Financial                  Non-convertible       ICRA AAA     1000    Outstanding
Services Pvt Ltd                        subordinated
                                        debenture programme
Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd              LT Bonds Programme    ICRA AAA     120000  Reaffirmed
Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd              Subordinated Debt     ICRA AAA     10000   Reaffirmed
                                        Programme
Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd              Fund Based Bk Limits  ICRA AAA     90000   Reaffirmed
Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd              Issuer Rating         ICRA AAA     -       Reaffirmed
Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd              CP Programme          ICRA AAA     40000   Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Transportation Networks           Non- Convertible      ICRA A       20000   Outstanding
Ltd                                     DebenturesExisting
Il&Fs Transportation Networks           FB Bk Lines (TL)      ICRA A       4900    Outstanding
Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation Networks           Preference Share      ICRA A-      7600    Outstanding
Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation Networks           NCD                   ICRA AA+(SO) 9005    Outstanding
Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation Networks           NCD                   ICRA AA+(SO) 20995   Outstanding
Ltd
Janta Rice Mills                        FBL                   ICRA B       105     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd                  FB – CC               ICRA BB-     80      Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 3.00)
Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd                  FB – TL               ICRA BB-     24.8    Reaffirmed
(reduced from 3.27)
Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd          BLR                   ICRA B       145     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway
Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd               FB Limits             ICRA B+      53.4    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd               Unallocated           ICRA B+      34.6    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
P.R. Nayak Associates Pvt Ltd           LT: FB Working        ICRA BB+     150     Upgraded
                                        capital limits                             from ICRA BB
Paramount Propbuild Pvt Ltd             LT – Fund Based       ICRA BBB-    1090.7  -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway
Paramount Propbuild Pvt Ltd             LT – Unallocated      ICRA BBB-    1990.3  -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd           CC                    ICRA BBB-    100     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd           BG                    ICRA BBB-    725     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd           Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB- /  250     Upgraded
                                                              ICRA A3              from ICRA BB
                                                                                   / ICRA A4
R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd         FB                    ICRA A-      500     Reaffirmed
(revised from 60.00)
R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd         Unallocated           ICRA A-      18      Reaffirmed
(revised from 6.80)
R.S. Brothers Retail India Pvt          FB – CC               ICRA A-      650     Reaffirmed
Ltd
R.S. Brothers Retail India Pvt          TL                    ICRA A-      653.58  Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from 43.38 CR)
R.S. Brothers Retail India Pvt          Unallocated           ICRA A-      196.2   Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from 0.62 CR)
Security And Intelligence               TL                    ICRA A+      400     Upgraded
Services (India) Ltd                                                               from ICRA A-
(revised from 20.00)
Somnath Agro Industries                 Fund based – CC       ICRA B       50      Reaffirmed
Somnath Agro Industries                 Unallocated           ICRA B       54.2    Reaffirmed
Somnath Agro Industries                 Fund based – TL
Security And Intelligence               LT FBL                ICRA A+      3950    Upgraded
Services (India) Ltd                                                               from ICRA A-
(revised from 235.00)
Shiv Om Brass Industries                TL**                  ICRA BB-     39.4    -
**Term loans of Rs. 3.94 crore comprises Term Loan-I of Rs. 0.35 crore, Term Loan-II of Rs. 0.96
crore, Term Loan-III of Rs. 1.03 crore and Term Loan-IV of Rs. 1.60.
Shiv Om Brass Industries                CC#                   ICRA BB-     55      -
used interchangeably within overall limit of Rs. 5.50 crore
Shiv Om Brass Industries                Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB- /   0.6     -
                                                              ICRA A4
Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd                  Fund based-TL         ICRA BB-     20.2    Reaffirmed
Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd                  Fund based- Working   ICRA BB-     220     Reaffirmed
                                        Capital Fac
Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd                  Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB- /   1.2     Reaffirmed
                                                              ICRA A4
Workspace Metal Solution Pvt            Fund based – OverdraftICRA B+      17.5    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Workspace Metal Solution Pvt            Fund based – TL       ICRA B+      38.6    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Workspace Metal Solution Pvt            Non-fund based – BG   ICRA B+      25      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Workspace Metal Solution Pvt            Unallocated           ICRA B+      70.4    Reaffirmed
Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.