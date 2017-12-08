FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 8
Sections
Featured
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
Top News
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
December 8, 2017 / 10:19 AM / a day ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 8

Reuters Staff

16 Min Read

    Dec 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adcock Ingram Ltd                       ST FBL                ICRA A1+    400     Reaffirmed
Adcock Ingram Ltd                       ST Non-FBL            ICRA A1+    150     Reaffirmed
Amber Exports (India)                   FB Packing Credit     ICRA A2+    **      Reaffirmed
**Short-term, fund-based facility is a sub-limit of long-term, fund-based facility, with total
utilisation not exceeding Rs. 15.00 crore
Anthony Garments Pvt Ltd                Fund based facility   ICRA A4     200     Reaffirmed
Anthony Garments Pvt Ltd                Non-fund based        ICRA A4     15.3    Reaffirmed
                                        facility
Aov Exports Pvt Ltd                     ST FB                 ICRA A3+    954.1   Revised from
                                                                                  ICRA A2+
Aov Exports Pvt Ltd                     ST Non-fund Based     ICRA A3+    12.5    Revised from
                                                                                  ICRA A2+
Atlas Exports (India)                   FB Packing Credit     ICRA A2+    *       Reaffirmed
**Short-term, fund-based facility is a sub-limit of long-term, fund-based facility, with total
utilisation not exceeding Rs. 10.00 crore
Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd                   CP (CP)               ICRA A1+    250     Reaffirmed
Darshita Exim Pvt Ltd                   Non FB Fac            ICRA A3+    500     Reaffirmed
Darshita Exim Pvt Ltd                   Unallocated           ICRA A3+    200     Reaffirmed
Indus Vegpro Pvt Ltd                    ST – FB Fac           ICRA A4     50      Reaffirmed
Kerala Nut Food Company                 ST non-FB Fac – sub   ICRA A3+    -       Upgraded
                                        limit^                                    from ICRA A3
^ Letter of credit as a sub-limit of Fund Based Limits
Kerala Nut Food Company                 ST non FB Fac –       ICRA A3+    12      Upgraded
                                        Proposed Fac                              from ICRA A3
Kerala Nut Food Company                 ST FB Fac*            ICRA A3+    396     Upgraded
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  ICRA A3
* 100% interchangeability between fund based working capital limits
Kerala Nut Food Company                 ST FB Fac – sub limit*ICRA A3+    -       Upgraded
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  ICRA A3
Manisha Construction Co                 Non fund basedBG      ICRA A4     155     -
Issuer not cooperating
Metco Roof Pvt Ltd                      ST - Non Fund Based   ICRA A3     260     Assigned /
                                                                                  Outstanding
Shankar Mahadev And Company             Non-fund Based BG     ICRA A4     30      Reaffirmed
Somnath Agro Industries                 Fund based – Export   ICRA A4     4.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Packing Credit*
*sub-limit of cash credit
Svarn Telecom Ltd                       ST Non FB             ICRA A4     35      Reaffirmed
Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd                ST Non FB             ICRA A4     70      Reaffirmed
Tanfac Industries Ltd                   Non-fund Based        ICRA A3     550     Upgraded
                                        Working Capital Fac                       from
                                                                                  ICRA A4+
Vijeta Broking India Pvt Ltd            ST non- fund based Bk ICRA A4     210     Reaffirmed
                                        lines


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adcock Ingram Ltd                       LT FBL#               ICRA A+             Reaffirmed
# Sub-limit of short-term fund based limit
Adcock Ingram Ltd                       LT Non-FBL##          ICRA A+             Reaffirmed
## Inter-changeable with short-term non-fund based limits
Alsthom Industries Ltd                  TL                    Provisional  500    Assigned
                                                              ICRA AA
Alsthom Industries Ltd                  FB facility           Provisional  100    Assigned
                                                              ICRA AA
Amber Exports (India)                   FB Foreign Bill       ICRA BBB    150     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Anthony Garments Pvt Ltd                TL                    ICRA BB-    37.5    Reaffirmed
Aov Exports Pvt Ltd                     LT FB – TL            ICRA BBB    33.4    Revised from
                                                                                  ICRA BBB+
Asir Automobiles Pvt Ltd                FB Fac                ICRA BB-    50
Review process is underway
Asir Automobiles Pvt Ltd                Proposed Fac          ICRA BB-    70
Review process is underway
Atlas Exports (India)                   FB Foreign Bill       ICRA BBB+   100     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Bharatiyam Foods And Beverages          LT Fund based - TL    ICRA BB     500     Upgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from
                                                                                  ICRA BB-
Bharatiyam Foods And Beverages          LT Fund based - CC    ICRA BB     40      Upgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from
                                                                                  ICRA BB-
Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd                   LT working capital    ICRA A+     690     Reaffirmed
                                        fund based Bk Fac
Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd                   Fund based-TL         ICRA A+     200     Reaffirmed
Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd                   Unallocated/ Proposed ICRA A+ /   810     Reaffirmed
                                        Bk Fac                A1+
Embassy Inn Pvt Ltd                     NCD                   ICRA D      750     Downgraded
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  ICRA BB-
G R Gupta & Brothers                    FB - CC               ICRA BB     150     Reaffirmed
G R Gupta & Brothers                    FB – Channel FinancingICRA BB     250     Reaffirmed
Iced Desserts & Food Parlours           Bk Loan Rating        ICRA D      150
(India) Pvt Ltd
Issuer delayed in giving information
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            -                     Provisional  150     Assigned
-Aye Finance Pvt Ltd                                          ICRA BBB+
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            -                     Provisional  100     Assigned
Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd                                     ICRA BBB+
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            -                     Provisional  50      Assigned
Aris Capital Pvt Ltd                                          ICRA BBB+
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            -                     Provisional  125     Assigned
Essel Finance Business Loan Ltd                               ICRA BBB+
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            -                     Provisional  140     Assigned
Fino Finance Pvt Ltd                                          ICRA BBB+
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            -                     Provisional  100     Assigned
Pahal Financial Services Pvt                                  ICRA BBB+
Ltd
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            -                     Provisional  80      Assigned
Samunnati Financial                                           ICRA BBB+
Intermediation & Services Pvt Ltd
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            -                     Provisional  50      Assigned
Satya Microcapital Ltd                                        ICRA BBB+
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            -                     Provisional  70      Assigned
Shri Ram Finance Corporation                                  ICRA BBB+
Pvt Ltd
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            -                     Provisional  50      Assigned
Svasti Microfinance Pvt Ltd                                   ICRA BBB+
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            -                     Provisional  150     Assigned
Visage Holdings And Finance                                   ICRA BBB+
Pvt Ltd
Indus Vegpro Pvt Ltd                    LT – TL               ICRA BB-    5       Upgraded
                                                                                  from ICRA B+
Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd             Bk Loan Rating        ICRA BBB+   1196
                                                              /A2
Review process is underway
Kamsri Printing And Packaging           LT FB CC              ICRA B      88      Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Kerala Nut Food Company                 LT FB Fac – sub limit*ICRA BBB    -       Upgraded
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  ICRA BBB-
* 100% interchangeability between fund based working capital limits
Krushna Godavari Khate,                 Fund based- Working   ICRA BB-    70      Reaffirmed
Bi-Biyane Utpadan Va Vikri              Capital Fac
Sahakari Sanstha Ltd.
Manisha Construction Co                 Fund based-CC         ICRA B+     30      -
Issuer not cooperating
Manisha Construction Co                 Unallocated limit     ICRA B+     15      -
Issuer not cooperating
Metco Roof Pvt Ltd                      LT - Fund Based/ CC   ICRA BBB-   70      Outstanding
Metco Roof Pvt Ltd                      LT – TL               ICRA BBB-   34      Assigned
Metco Roof Pvt Ltd                      LT/ ST Unallocated    ICRA BBB-   101     Assigned
                                        Limits
Mi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd           LT - Fund Based/ CC   ICRA BB-    280
Issuer not cooperating
Mi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd           LT - Fund Based TL    ICRA BB-    777.5
Issuer not cooperating
Mi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd           LT / ST - Non Fund    ICRA BB-    62.5
                                        Based                 /A4
Issuer not cooperating
Paramount Steels Ltd                    FB Limits             ICRA B      100     Reaffirmed
Ramapriya Solar Energy Pvt Ltd          Fund based-TL ProposedICRA B      105     -
Issuer not cooperating
S. J. Logistics (India) Ltd             FB – CC               ICRA B+     170     Outstanding
S. J. Logistics (India) Ltd             FB – Foreign Currency ICRA B+     -       Outstanding
                                        Demand Loans
                                        (Sublimit of CC)
(Reduced from 16.00)
S. J. Logistics (India) Ltd             FB – Working Capital  ICRA B+     10      Assigned
                                        Demand Loan
S. J. Logistics (India) Ltd             FB – Foreign Currency ICRA B+     68      Assigned /
                                        TL                                        Outstanding
(Enhanced from 5.00)
S. J. Logistics (India) Ltd             Unallocated           ICRA B+     2       Assigned
Shankar Mahadev And Company             FB CC                 ICRA BB-    30      Reaffirmed
Siti Networks Ltd                       LT, Non-fund Based    ICRA A-     750     Assigned
                                        Facility
Siti Networks Ltd                       Long-TL               ICRA A-     1250    Outstanding
Siti Networks Ltd                       LT, FB Facility       ICRA A-     250     Outstanding
Siti Networks Ltd                       Long-TL               ICRA AA     500     Outstanding
Somnath Agro Industries                 Fund based – CC       ICRA B      50      Reaffirmed
Somnath Agro Industries                 Unallocated           ICRA B      54.2    Reaffirmed
Somnath Agro Industries                 Fund based – TL
Svarn Telecom Ltd                       LT FB – CC            ICRA BB-    50      Reaffirmed
Svarn Telecom Ltd                       LT FB – TL            ICRA BB-    9.4     Reaffirmed
Svarn Telecom Ltd                       LT Unallocated        ICRA BB-    155.6   Reaffirmed
Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd                LT FB – CC            ICRA B+     82.5    Reaffirmed
Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd                LT FB – TL            ICRA B+     20      Reaffirmed
Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd                LT Unallocated        ICRA B+     77.5    Reaffirmed
Tanfac Industries Ltd                   FB                    ICRA BBB-   250     Upgraded
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  ICRA BB+
Vehlna Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd          CC                    ICRA B+     60      Reaffirmed
Vehlna Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd          Unallocated           ICRA B+     17.8    Reaffirmed
Vijeta Broking India Pvt Ltd            LT fund based Bk linesICRA BB-    40      Reaffirmed

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.